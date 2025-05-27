News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Exhibition Review: Freyja Fristad: Between Vessel and Void, Parker Contemporary

Through her relief prints of vessels, emerging Wiradjuri artist Freyja Fristad breaks expectations and conventions.
27 May 2025 15:07
Pamela See
Grey and white lino prints against a white wall.

Visual Arts

Emerging Wiradjuri artist Freyja Fristad overturns conventions through her relief prints in the exhibition ‘Between Vessel and Void’. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Between Vessel and Void is emerging Wiradjuri artist Freyja Fristad’s first solo exhibition at Meanjin’s Parker Contemporary.  

Fristad is primarily concerned with conveying a ‘void’ in knowledge of her maternal Australian heritage. However, from the perspective of her paternal Norwegian one, ‘ginnungagap’ or the ‘gaping abyss’ is a place of creation. The most nuanced of the series presented in this exhibition, titled Penumbrae and employing Roman numerals, lingers upon spaces between constructed elements in the landscape.

Gaps in the pavement, beneath concrete seating – the potential for seedings to sprout is alluded to by the eponymous shadows cast by trees. A reverence of nature seems consistent with both of Fristad’s cultures, and one way of reading these compositions is her attempting to strip back colonialist infrastructure. 

Like her choice of architectural features, some of the domestic objects in her still lifes have a decidedly Scandinavian minimalism to their forms. This is particularly true of Vessel 1 – 6 (2024). The linocuts which make up a majority of the larger prints in this exhibition, were fashioned from bitmaps of photographs. In addition to carving the vessel components into voids to symbolise ‘displaced knowledge’ and ‘severed ancestral ties’ Fristad has chosen to capture the grain of digitisation.

In the 1930s, women like Ethel Spowers used linocuts to document Australian modernity. The absence of grain of the wood variety – signalled technological and cultural progress. These vessel prints could also be viewed as a nod to the repurposing of a material manufactured for residential flooring. Use of the medium as an artform was initiated by the German artist Erich Heckel in the early 20th century.

Perhaps what is most interesting about these larger prints is Fristad’s method of printing using a spoon. The tactility and sensitivity lost through the photographic process is returned through the uneven and expressive transference of ink. Some viewers might relate to an interrogation of photographs reminiscent of Gerhart Ritcher’s paintings from the Holocaust. Others might be reminded of Bridget O’Reilly’s early monochromatic Op Art when they experience the atmospheric Void (2024).

Read: Exhibition review: Masakatsu Sashie and Creature Creature: Auspicious Delicious, Outré Gallery

Between Vessel and Void is a solid effort by this 2024 graduate of a Master of Fine Art from the National Art School. She challenges viewer expectations of her as a First Nations artist and the conventions of the media she engages. This could be equated with exponential potential for growth.

Freyja Fristad: Between Vessel and Void will be exhibited at Parker Contemporary, South Bank, Brisbane until 31 May 2025.

Pamela See

Pamela See (Xue Mei-Ling) is a Brisbane-based artist and writer. During her Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from Griffith University, she researched post-digital applications for traditional Chinese papercutting. Since 1997, she has exhibited across Europe, Asia, North America and Australia. The collections to house examples of her artwork include: the Huaxia Papercutting Museum in Changsha, the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) in Canberra, and the Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA) in Adelaide. She has also contributed to variety of publications such as: the Information, Medium and Society Journal of Publishing, M/C Journal, Art Education Australia, 716 Craft and Design, and Garland Magazine.

Related News

A First Nations Elder standing confidently outdoors in the red desert with two of her large-scale paintings. The paintings feature large circles, dots, and washes of paint on yellow, gray and black.
Sponsored

Beyond the Fair: painting a bigger picture with DAAF

How can an art fair help bridge divides? We speak to two leaders at Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair to find…

Celina Lei
A swirly globule-shape painting in shades of pink featuring a turtle. The artwork is part of the joint exhibition Masakatsu Sashie and Creature Creature: Auspicious Delicious, currently showing at Melbourne's Outré Gallery.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Masakatsu Sashie and Creature Creature, Outré Gallery

Two highly distinctive artists combine to create an exhibition to savour. 

Ash Brom
A black and white still from a video work depicting a single lone figure lying on their side in the middle of a concrete pen, with a crowd of blurry people walking in a large circle around them. A single onlooker is standing to the bottom of the image.
News

Biennale of Sydney 2026 prompted by forgotten histories

The first 37 artists participating in Biennale of Sydney 2026 represent rich diasporic voices that will explore “the hidden effects…

Celina Lei
A woven red, embtyonic figure floats in a womb of red wool: an image from the the Sunshine Coast's Experimenta exhibition.
Sponsored

Experimenta Emergence uses art and technology to imagine future worlds 

Experimenta Emergence launches in Noosa with new perspectives on climate, AI and our collective future.

David Burton
Two woman holding each other by the shoulders with warm smiles. On the left is Karolina Ristevski, a middle-aged woman wearing black-rimmed glasses and red lipstick, and on the right is Sheridan Harbridge, a younger woman with her hair in an up-do and wearing a patterned black and white top. They appear to be standing in a corridor with pink lights behind them.
News

Opportunities and awards

Commission opportunities in Perth and Victoria, plus 2025 NAS Fellows and Griffin Award winners announced.

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login