Dance review: Intersections: Street Dance X Theatre, Riverside Theatres

Street dance in Western Sydney has a lifeblood of its own. Dimensions of culture, class and movement styles come to a head with the performances arising from such perimeters often challenging conventions in both dance and culture. Intersections Street Dance X Theatre was a worthy adaptation of this movement, coming onto the scene at a time when hip hop, popping, ballroom and waacking are becoming widely recognised in Australia. Produced by Form Dance Projects, the performances by Oh Sheila and Destructive Steps Dance Association should be recognised as commendable deconstructions of the street dance genre.

For Kinetic Illusion a duo in white tees and tracksuit bottoms were assembled onstage by the time the first blackout fell. Beverly Li and Tiffany Nung are part of Oh Sheila, an autonomously female powerhouse dance crew from Sydney’s inner west.

The streetwear and movement codified that these were dance movements borne from the 90s, and the performers sported identical plaits, street sneakers and loose clothing. In other choreographed works this may have appeared a little bland, but they served a greater purpose here, blurring the lines between each performer as they weaved across imaginary playgrounds, basketball courts and alleys.

Li and Nung were agents of both good and chaos, moseying through the choreography like live wires. They charged through the movements, but left time for the audience to catch up. At times the pacing was uncertain, but in the final act of the dance number, the two began a joyous, hop-skip-step of sorts replete with finger-hearts, performative sulking and giggles. Their camaraderie urged the crowd to join in on the antics.

Where the first pair etched out a playful interpretation with loose confines, INTERFLOW was a tighter rendition of street dance. The name is not just for show: Destructive Steps Dance Association, or DSDA sought to deconstruct the genre with an electric range of freestyle-based dance. INTERFLOW was an exciting mosaic of hip hop, popping, locking and waving, set to a baseline of 90s R&B and EDM.

The quartet of performers all have diverse Asian backgrounds, but the tempo of their performance thrived in uniformity. This is not to say that disorder did not have its place. Whenever the quartet broke into individual scenes, the movement pulsed more resonantly than it did on its own.

The four ranged in movement and performance as passers-by on the street, partners in crime and jaded students looking to break out of the confines of a sunless classroom. Phones were scrolled, chins were cupped and desks reshuffled, but the choreography remained taut. By the time the leather jackets sported by all four dancers were shucked off, the dance became more languid. The robotic segues made way for a high-octane rendition with overturned desks and chairs and the already animated sequence became electric to watch. Together, the DSDA explored deconstruction and the whooping cheers from the audience were indicative of their success.

Read: Dance review: Dance Clan, Studio Theatre at Bangarra

The performances shown at Intersections were examples of Australia’s take on experimental street dance. From static movement to the interplay of street dance in the public realm, the synergy of Australian street dance was palpable.

Intersections: Street Dance X Theatre

Presented by FORM Dance Projects and Riverside Theatres



Kinetic Illusion

Choreography: Ashley Goh, Beverley Li, Tiffany Nung

Performers: Beverley Li, Tiffany Nung

INTERFLOW

Choreography/Performers: Alice Tauv, Amelia Duong, Daniel Kim, Laura Bao- Tran Huynh

Intersections: Street Dance X Theatre was performed 29-30 November 2024.