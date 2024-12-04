News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Dance review: Dance Clan, Studio Theatre at Bangarra

Different choreographers come together to present a showcase for Bangarra Dance Theatre.
4 Dec 2024 10:46
Karen Leong

Dance

Daniel Mateo in ‘Yawuru Buru’. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Bangarra Dance Theatre’s Dance Clan is an ongoing lineage of dance work that twines storytellers, choreographers, dancers and designers together. In the last 25 years, it has ushered in a new vanguard of dance talent from Deborah Brown to Sani Townson and Yolande Brown, as well as Bangarra’s own Artistic Director Frances Rings. The purpose of the showcase is to establish the emergent generation of physical storytellers who are poised to make their debuts.

Under the tutelage of the company and elders, Dance Clan is a lucid opportunity to extend the thread towards the future through the medium of storytelling. 

This year’s presentation feature original performed works from Yawuru woman Lillian Banks and Wiradjuri and Darkinjung man Kallum Goolagong and an original dance film produced and performed by Gamilaroi and Tongan man Daniel Mateo. 

The choreography across the performances is a display of the fluidity and mastership expected from Bangarra Theatre. In Goolagong’s Metamorphosis, the cycle is broken altogether. The performance trials the choreographer’s own experiences with repetitive living and breaking that passage. “Even faced with unknown, disruptions or challenges, it’s about nurturing yourself and keeping calm.” Bodies are flung and transposed in close sequence and the dance is set at a frenetic pace that skids across slow codas before charging on. 

Set designer Annaliese McCarthy’s transformative works must also be commended, with diaphanous, silk-cocoons that suspend from the ceiling to hardened busts spray-painted blue black. The set never feels clunky, but rather acts as an extension of the physical narrative of each dance piece. Each item is utilised to exacting measures, thrumming to life with the design guidance of Elizabeth Gadsby’s expertise. 

The light also has a role to play in the dance sequences. If the choreography is the heart of each tale, Matt Cox creates a limbic atmosphere to follow. Light undulates with dancers on the floor and builds up incrementally to slashing effect. 

In Banks’ performance, lighting plays a particularly poignant role. Yawuru Buru is her homage to Broome, and the spiritual connection to Yawuru Country that is sustained through her lineage despite her distance from home. Rich coral light is dimmed in shafts to illuminate the dancers’ every move. Yawuru Buru, or Bank’s reflection on relocation and return to Country is a moving summation of her journey in motion. 

Daniel Mateo’s Dance Clan debut is a moving ode to “brown boys everywhere who find their sense of life”. Written by and featuring Mateo, Brown Boys is a multimodal poetic and choreographed film. The scenes portray a dome of thatched wick, Mateo’s beautiful oratory performance and dunes of sand that spills onto the dancer. The final scene features Mateo standing in the opening shells of the unfurled dome, the grains now shaped into the outline of a gown. Directing alongside Cass Mortimer Eipper, Mateo’s body of work ascends to new heights in film form.

Read: Exhibition review: Brian Robinson Blooms, Beasts and Beyond and Prita Tina Yeganeh My Soil Farsh فرش (The Sacred Shared Labour), Onespace

This year’s Dance Clan revisits the past in order to build the present brick-by-brick. The work put forth by the entire Bangarra Dance team should be celebrated for its effort and cultural excellence.

Dance Clan
Bangarra Dance Theatre
Studio Theatre at Bangarra
Artistic Director: Frances Rings
Choreographers: Lillian Banks, Kallum Goolagong
Composers: Amelia Thompson, James Howard
Set Designer: Annaliese McCarthy
Lightning Designer: Matt Cox
Creative Mentors: Jasmin Sheppard (choreography), Raghav Handa (choreography), Steve Francis (music), Bendon Boney (music), Elizabeth Gadsby (set and costume)

Brown Boys
Choreographer: Daniel Mateo
Directors: Cass Mortimer Eipper, Daniel Mateo
Composer: Leon Rodgers
Set and Costume Design: Elizabeth Gadsby
Director of Photography: Liam Brennan
Producer: Michaela Le

Dance Clan will be performed until 14 December 2024.

This review was made possible by Diversity Arts Australia’s StoryCasters program in partnership with Multicultural NSW and supported by Sweatshop.

Karen Leong

Karen Leong is a Hong Kong-born writer, journalist and critic. Drawn to reclamation and desire, her body of work operates as semiotic storytellers across art, film and fashion. Alongside her written practice, Karen works across performance and media in bridging the juncture between film and text. You can find more of her work on Vice Asia, Astrophe Magazine, Leste Magazine, and @karen.gif.

Related News

Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing News Theatre Film Digital All Arts Television Features
More
Gold Coast introduces new arts grants. People at a music festival pumping their fits. The air is filled with confetti raining down on them.
News

$200,000 grants to be distributed to creatives in Gold Coast

Grants worth a total of $1.5 million will be offered through Experience Gold Coast Arts Fund to support local artists.

Celina Lei
legal action: an image of a small bronze sculpture/ statue of the symbol of the law - a female figure blindfolded holding two scales.
Opinions & Analysis

Legal costs of MSO Board actions start to mount … at what cost to the art?

The MSO’s controversial response to a statement made by an artist at an August recital has not just impacted the…

Jo Pickup
The Australian Ballet, ‘The Nutcracker’, featuring Sara Andrlon, winner of the 2024 Telstra Ballet Dancer Award. A ballerina dressed in white on stage among a crowd of applauding performers.
News

Opportunities and awards

Public mural opportunity, plus nearly a million in cash support to creative projects and more!

Celina Lei
A look at NSW’s Contemporary Music Strategy. Two musicians standing on stage back to back singing into a microphone. A diamond window of blue light frames them, and their faces are not visible.
News

NSW's contemporary music strategy backs $250 minimum musician fees and calls for a new music school

The first-ever NSW Contemporary Music Strategy vows to invest $103 million over the next three years with funding initiatives and…

Celina Lei
Erik Thomson as Scrooge. He is wearing a pink coat and is standing in a door frame. The ensemble are in black behind him.
Reviews

Musical review: A Christmas Carol, Comedy Theatre

Back again for its third iteration, this version comes with a new Scrooge and is as engaging as the previous…

Reuben Liversidge
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login