News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Comedy review: Wankernomics: Just Touching Base, Athenaeum Theatre, MICF 2025

In the rich comic vein of a Clarke and Dawe or 'Utopia', Wankernomics is balm for the soul for anyone ever bedevilled by the world of corporate speak.
11 Apr 2025 14:38
Madeleine Swain

Comedy

James Schloeffel and Charles Firth are Wankernomics. Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

Just when you think they can’t possibly mine any more comedy gold from their conceit, The Shovel‘s James Schloeffel and The Chaser‘s Charles Firth dig deep and come up with a whole new hour of pitch perfect satire, sticking a knife in the world of corporate speak, meaningless meetings and email trails that disappear up their own fundaments.

Yes, it probably really helps if you’ve spent any portion at all of your working life in a corporate setting, but for those that have, this is equally hilarious and painful in parts. Although there is something wonderfully elevating about learning that it really isn’t just you tensing your shoulders and dying a little inside every time the person to whom you directly report suggests you schedule a meeting to discuss your synergies on the latest project and ensure you’re aligning with all of the stakeholders’ blue sky strategies.

Just Touching Base involves Schloeffel and Firth calling a company-wide meeting (the audience is the rest of the company, apart the miscellany of bored-looking Zoomland faces on the screen behind them) to deliver the alarming news that the new US company that has just merged with and acquired us are sending a representative over who may be not only wanting to discover what the company actually does (anybody know?), but also inform us that jobs are on the line because some non-team players have been conducting themselves in a manner unbecoming to the wider corporate strategy. That’s right. They’ve been sending succinct emails and answering customers’ questions.

Read: Comedy review: Danny Bhoy: Dear World, Playhouse Arts Centre Melbourne, MICF 2025

The very best bit, however, is a couple of little timely messages that sneak onto the screen in a group chat from Pete Hegseth and Mike Waltz. Deadset brilliant!

Tickets: $32.50-$45

Wankernomics: Just Touching Base will be performed at the Athenaeum until 20 April as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2025).

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 30 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently President of JOY Media and Chair of the Board.

Related News

A man wearing a white t-shirt under a charcoal shirt.
Reviews

Comedy review: Danny Bhoy: Dear World, Playhouse Arts Centre Melbourne, MICF 2025

A quarter of a century later, Danny Bhoy has certainly honed his craft.

Thuy On
Reviews

Comedy review: Rhys Darby: The Legend Returns, Athenaeum Theatre, MICF 2025

Have you ever seen a dirty thought cling like a mad monkey to a vocal chord? Rhys Darby offers all…

Madeleine Swain
Reviews

Comedy review: Blak Holes, The Greek, Paw Paw Jump, MICF 2025

A new comedy duo with heaps of potential...

Madeleine Swain
A (trans) man wearing a navy blue hoodie, white sneakers and black pants against a sky blue background.
Reviews

Comedy review: Han Arbuthnott: They/Hehe, Storyville, MICF 2025

Not short of dad jokes, Han Arbuthnott is one of a few trans comics in this year's MICF program.

Jessi Ryan
Image is a pink/red background with a tonne weight on it, bearing the inscription Funny Tonne
Reviews

Funny Tonne – part one, MICF 2025

The first batch of top reviews from the Funny Tonne, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival's fledgling reviewers for 2025.

Madeleine Swain
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login