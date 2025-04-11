News

Comedy review: Danny Bhoy: Dear World, Playhouse Arts Centre Melbourne, MICF 2025

A quarter of a century later, Danny Bhoy has certainly honed his craft.
11 Apr 2025 14:11
Thuy On
Maybe once upon a time, when Danny Bhoy started his career, he would be ushered into a tiny, dingy space with the waft of stale beer in the air, but now, 25 years later, he’s earned his place in the luxurious many-seated environs of the Playhouse at the Arts Centre.

To a near-capacity crowd – impressive for an early 6.30pm Thursday session – the Scottish (don’t call him Irish!) comic regales us with his storytelling in his usual, winsome manner.

But first he takes issue with the claim that the MICF is the biggest comedy festival in the world (um, what about Edinburgh – his hometown?!), and whinges about the price of the local coffee ($7!) before easing into the night with a series of hilarious letters he’s written to various multibillion-dollar companies, kvetching about their dodgy marketing, including Olay, Gillette, Vodafone and British Airways. He’s trying to buy ethically but, damn it, these monoliths are acting irresponsibly and he’s had enough. Time to sharpen the quill and get down to serious bitching.

Bhoy’s professionalism and charm is beautifully braided in this show. He does a good line in accents – not just the Aussie strine but Trump’s as well – and the final letter, to his 13-year-old self, is both funny and moving.

There is an ease to his movements and his delivery on stage that attest to the fact that this a comedian at the top of his game: B(h)oy, does he know how to interact with the audience, ad lib and improvise, contrive the perfectly placed punchline and draw everything together in a satisfying bow.

Danny Bhoy: Dear World will be performed at the Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne until 20 April as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2025).

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. She has three collections of poetry published by the University of Western Australian Press (UWAP): Turbulence (2020), Decadence (2022) and Essence (2025). Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

