Comedy review: Rachel Rayner, Science Explainer: Atomically Correct, Double Tree by Hilton, MICF

If you want to learn some science and enjoy some language-based laughs at the same time, this is the show for you.
2 Apr 2024
Kim Hitchcock

Performing Arts

Photo: Supplied.

Language matters, as Rachel Rayner, Science Explainer cleverly demonstrates in this Victorian debut. Atomically Correct explores the complexities of quantum physics through an accessible show that makes hard science easier to understand.

And even if you don’t learn anything, you can still enjoy the jokes. Rayner is adept at turning scientific lingo into clever puns. This wordplay isn’t going to get big laughs, but that’s not the point. This is a chance to learn something and have a giggle along the way. 

Rayner’s background of doing children’s shows helps with the breaking down of complex matters. This is not a show for kids, however, as she does enjoy the occasional expletive. She also puts the physical theatre into physics to demonstrate the science – with the help of yoga.

It is a show that leaves you with more questions than answers and, in this case, that is a good thing. 

Tickets: $21.43-$29.65

Rachel Rayner, Science Explainer: Atomically Correct will be performing at Double Tree by Hilton until 7 April 2024 as part of the MICF.

Kim Hitchcock

Kim Hitchcock is a freelance writer based in Melbourne who has an interest in all art forms and enjoys exploring them locally and abroad. He has completed a Master of Art Curatorship at the University of Melbourne and can be reached at kimhuyphanhitchcock@gmail.com

