Comedy review: Kirsty Webeck, I’ll Be the Judge of That, The Westin Three, MICF 2024

As a rule, people laughing at their own jokes isn’t the greatest thing. But with a seasoned veteran like Kirsty Webeck, she’s clearly just having such a lovely time on stage you’d be downright churlish not to join in. And besides it’s much more chuckling along with us than delighting in her own comic prowess.

An endearing and endlessly cheerful storyteller, Webeck gets grand comic mileage out of a clearly disastrous experience emceeing a regional concert, as well as the notion that the audience is so simpatico that we’ll all be back next year for a reunion – as long as none of us dares to bring trifle (though, come on Kirsty, surely there are worse desserts to pick on? Junket? Blancmange? Spotted Dick??).

Perhaps not all the material offers such a rich lode to mine, but Webeck’s huge likeability means that even the farmers versus lesbians routine, or a throwaway line about audiences getting her and Geraldine Hickey confused still raise a chortle.

Tickets: $28-$35

Kirsty Webeck, I’ll Be the Judge of That will be performed at The Westin Three until 21 April 2024 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2024).