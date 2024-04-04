News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Comedy review: Kirsty Webeck, I’ll Be the Judge of That, The Westin Three, MICF 2024

She may be vegetarian and not drinking any more, but she's trying to be less judgemental all the same...
4 Apr 2024
Madeleine Swain
MICF 2024. Kirsty Webeck. Image is shot of a woman with short curly-ish hair wearing a purple T shirt and a pendant and smiling up at the camera, which is positioned overhead. There is a pink background.

Comedy

Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

As a rule, people laughing at their own jokes isn’t the greatest thing. But with a seasoned veteran like Kirsty Webeck, she’s clearly just having such a lovely time on stage you’d be downright churlish not to join in. And besides it’s much more chuckling along with us than delighting in her own comic prowess.

An endearing and endlessly cheerful storyteller, Webeck gets grand comic mileage out of a clearly disastrous experience emceeing a regional concert, as well as the notion that the audience is so simpatico that we’ll all be back next year for a reunion – as long as none of us dares to bring trifle (though, come on Kirsty, surely there are worse desserts to pick on? Junket? Blancmange? Spotted Dick??).

Perhaps not all the material offers such a rich lode to mine, but Webeck’s huge likeability means that even the farmers versus lesbians routine, or a throwaway line about audiences getting her and Geraldine Hickey confused still raise a chortle.

Read: Comedy review: Catherine Bohart, Again, With Feelings, The Westin Three, MICF

Tickets: $28-$35

Kirsty WebeckI’ll Be the Judge of That will be performed at The Westin Three until 21 April 2024 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2024).

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 25 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently Vice Chair of JOY Media.

Related News

Visual Arts Reviews Writing and Publishing News Film Digital Television Theatre All Arts Features
More
James and the Giant Peach. A man dressed in boy's shorts and shirt has two people either side turned towards him and putting their hands on him, they are dressed as insects. They are all on a stage with a big orangey red backdrop and a couple of chairs, which could be representing the inside of a peach.
Reviews

Theatre review: James and the Giant Peach, QPAC

A visually splendid production that would have benefited from greater attention to the narrative.     

Suzannah Conway
MICF 2024. Catherine Bohart, Again With Feelings. Image is a woman sitting on a chair, with her body facing the left side. Her right leg is kicked up in the air and she has a doleful expression on her face. She is against an orange background, has long wavy red hair and is wearing a green dress and high heeled shoes.
Reviews

Comedy review: Catherine Bohart, Again, With Feelings, The Westin Three, MICF 2024

Irish stand-up Bohart brings the blarney and the banter.

Madeleine Swain
Reviews

Comedy review: Mel & Sam: The Platonic Human Centipede, The Toff in Town, MICF 2024

Queer besties' new musical comedy is smart and ridiculous.

Kate Mulqueen
Two actors on a dark stage. One wears a singlet and carries a torch, the other is on their knees and has a turtle costume on their back.
News

Literature as theatre – attracting young audiences

From April to December, Canberra Theatre Centre is presenting shows for children, with literature as the 2024 overarching theme.

Clara Copland
Four female and non-binary people stand in a group facing the camera, one is sitting at the front wearing light blue, the others are standing behind her. All five wear a T shirt with breasts and crosses for nipples drawn on in texta.
Reviews

Comedy review: Breast of the Fest, Trades Hall, MICF 2024

A showcase of emerging female and non-binary performers.

Dorcas Maphakela
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login