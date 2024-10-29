Circus review: La Clique, Sydney Opera House

Celebrating its 20th anniversary since its debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, La Clique returns with an unadulterated, tantalising cabaret that pushes the boundaries of physical performance. Taking over The Studio, Sydney Opera House’s more intimate theatre, this Olivier Award-winning show brings together eight artists from around the world, under the direction of David Bates, showcasing why La Clique has become a defining name in contemporary cabaret.

The opening act features aerialist Tuedon Ariri, paying tribute to the original ‘Bath Boy’, from La Clique’s first Edinburgh Fringe performance. Ariri gracefully slinks her aerial strap routine in a free-standing bath, splashing the front row as she moves. Australian artist Tara Boom adds a chaotic, yet utterly creative, hula hoop routine to the bill, simultaneously cooking popcorn kernels on her head while lathered in copious amounts of salt and butter. Extraordinary.

Heather Holliday demonstrates immeasurable skill in her sensual fire breathing and knife swallowing routine – an act that left many audience members unable to watch.

A heartwarming moment of nostalgia welcomes original cast member, Ursula Martinez, out of retirement to perform a cheeky striptease, with just as much sass and sauce as she no doubt brought to the stage 20 years ago.

Mirko Köckenberger from Germany impresses in his balancing act, while David Pereira demonstrates versatility and physical prowess among his many acrobatic feats. Meanwhile, Mario, the self-proclaimed ‘Queen of the Circus’ injects light-hearted comedy between acts.

The show concludes with a heartwarming finale by Lj Marles, who showcases a tool of his own invention – tension straps – to draw the all-star line-up to a close.

While the transitions between acts and audience engagement at times feels a little clunky, the 70 minutes of La Clique are filled with unadulterated joy and chaos.

As a La Clique virgin, this show was everything this reviewer expected from a two-decade long trailblazing institution: it’s messy, bold and full of surprises.

La Clique will transport you beyond the intimate walls of The Studio, in an adrenaline-filled escape from the midweek blues. With a limited season at the Sydney Opera House, it would be well worth catching it before it’s gone.

La Clique

Sydney Opera House

Artists: David Pereira, Heather Holliday, Lj Marles, Mario Queen of the Circus, Mirko Köckenberger, Tara Boom, Tuedon Ariri, Ursula Martinez

Tickets: $59.50-$149.90

La Clique will be performed until 17 November 2024.