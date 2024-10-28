Theatre Review: All The Things We’ve Done, Theatre Works

All The Things We’ve Done is an immersive and highly interactive experience that takes audience members backstage and into the world of Fret Jet airlines. Upon arrival, attendees are asked to fill out an outbound passenger card, which asks about all the embarrassing personal baggage that they are bringing on their journey. They are then given a piece of luggage with a lock on it that they are to carry with them for the duration of the evening.

As the audience proceeds to the boarding area, the flight is delayed. As they wait for their flight, they can interact with the airport and airline personnel (played by the cast), as well as explore the airport set.

This clever concept by Kate Speakman and Aleksandr Corke creates a unique theatrical adventure. They perform a mix of scripted vignettes, as well as improvised interaction with the audience. With multiple events happening at the same time, you select what you want to see and can move around the set with freedom. There is a main storyline that becomes the focus of the action at various points of the show involving the clash between the boss of the airline and the chief steward.

The choose-your-own adventure idea has mixed results. There are some entertaining scenes that the audience can witness, but there are also periods when they are just waiting for something to happen. The interactive bits of the set can fill in some of this time, but there aren’t enough of them, and with a sizeable crowd it can be hard to access them.

There are some great moments, such as the initial boarding announcement, but some of the stories feel too bland and not memorable enough to justify inclusion. The central story does work well in giving a structure to the evening and a pay-off at the end of the night – which is a highpoint.

All The Things We’ve Done‘s set design creates a good impression of an airport with a security checkpoint and a waiting area where most of the action takes place. A lot of thought has gone into the production design and such attention to detail helps make the experience as immersive as possible. The cast do a great job of handling the audience interaction without making people feel forced to engage. Corke’s direction has managed to make a lot of moving parts work.

The innovative idea, interaction and atmosphere of All The Things We’ve Done results in a memorable theatrical evening. The various elements within the show don’t always work, but there are plenty of highlights. When it does come together, it is a lot of fun and worth booking a flight on Fret Jet airlines.

All The Things We’ve Done

Theatre Works

Playwrights: Kate Speakman, Aleksandr Corke

Director: Aleksandr Corke

Producer: Kate Speakman

Production and Lighting Designer: Georgie Wolfe

Stage Manager: Frankie Lupton

Sound Designer: Sofia Jorgovic

Props Designer: Jessamine Moffett

Set Designer: Rachel Nankin

Costume Designer: Oliver Lacoon Williamson

Cast: Gene Efron, Jackson Cross, Sophie Bengough, Kaia Reyes, Abbey Hanson, Ellen O’Connor, Mads Lou, Jo Jabalde, Ashleigh Gray

Tickets: $20-$35

All The Things We’ve Done will be performed until 2 November 2024.