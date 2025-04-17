News

Circus review: Circus Oz: Non Stop, Main Hall, Town Hall, MICF 2025

Circus Oz bringing us, as ever, funny, daggy, clever, exhilarating Australian circus.
17 Apr 2025 17:25
Beth Child
Three trapeze artists swinging in the air. They are wearing red leotards. In the background the word 'Oz" can be seen.

Spenser Inwood, Leo Pentland and Olivia Porter. Photo: Ian Sutherland.

The title says it all – from the first moment, the eight performers, plus two band members, and crew who come onstage to set props and contribute to the comedy; the cast never stop running, strumming, drumming, juggling, tumbling, sliding, leaping, soaring, hurtling and landing – and adjusting their skirts. This is an ongoing gag, as the whole cast is wearing some variation on tunics or dresses, of assorted lengths – some of which need pulling down demurely, to mid-thigh, or lower, at the end of an especially challenging manoeuvre.

There are pratfalls, amazing feats of balance, surprises, sight gags and, as always with Circus Oz, a dollop of political comment thrown in. The main focus of this is Debra Batton, 65-year-old Circus Oz elder, whose elastic age (Is she 67? Is she 75?). Part of the fun is to be had at a certain government department’s expense, with comments about the plight of artists managing to live while practising their chosen profession, and the lack of such niceties as superannuation, woven in. In a consistently funny show, with the audience in gales of glee, Batton gets the biggest laughs of the night.

Read: Comedy review: Brown Women Comedy, fortyfivedownstairs, MICF 2025

The one small quibble is the sound quality during the narration of Batton’s circumstances – a combination of clear mic technique and sound balancing will fix that – for even more laughs per minute – in a great show.

Circus Oz: Non Stop will be performed at Main Hall, Melbourne Town Hall until 20 April 2024 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2025).

Beth Child

Beth Child is a freelance director, writer, dramaturg and actor.

