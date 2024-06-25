Cabaret review: The Exotic Lives of Lola Montez, Chapel Off Chapel

Let’s just get this out of the way: Caroline Lee is truly magnificent as the scandalously modern diva extraordinaire Lola Montez – a woman who forged her own path, lived, loved and eventually died (of syphilis) in 1861, aged 39. According to the show blurb, Lee is a direct descendent of Montez, so perhaps it was the role she was born to play – and it’s definitely worth the price of the ticket alone to see her Lola.

Cabaret team Finucane and Smith, supported by the City of Stonnington, have brought this tale of the inimitable and fascinating real-life performer, lover and louche adventuress to the comfortably intimate stage of Chapel off Chapel in Prahran. Directed by Melbourne cabaret legend Moira Finucane, The Exotic Lives of Lola Montez is written by Finucane’s longtime collaborator Jackie Smith, who has plenty of juicy cabaret fodder to draw upon from the true story of Irishwoman Eliza Gilbert (born 1821), who reinvented herself many times over from one side of the Atlantic to the other as the Spanish dancer, Lola Montez.

Lee’s comedic chops get an impressive workout in this (mostly) one-woman show – devised as Montez’s selective, performative obituary of her own life – and there are some truly brilliant displays of physical comedy, including one scene where Lola gets it on with her dead true love through the proxy of an elderly female medium during a séance, set to live opera performed by Piera Dennerstein.

Much is made of Lola’s enigmatic and legendary status, and the stories – true and false – cover her early years in Ireland, her reinvention as Lola Montez, various marriages and affairs (including her dalliance with the King of Bavaria or ‘Bawaria’ as pronounced by Lee), her emigration to America, and her tour through the major cities and regional towns of Australia in 1855. Here, her infamous “spider dance” scandalised audiences and Lola reportedly whipped the editor of the Ballarat Times for printing a negative review.

Three additional (highly skilled) performers fill out the show with some top-quality burlesque (Miss Maple Rose is equal parts terrifying and tantalising, and her ostrich feather fan work is a sight to behold), drag (Ivy Rosebud is equal parts glamorous and hilarious) and opera (the powerhouse soprano Dennerstein, as previously mentioned).They act as Lola’s friends, co-stars, fans and other miscellaneous bodies.

While the spider dance itself felt not quite the climax I think the show needed – and the false ending felt a bit clunky – The Exotic Lives of Lola Montez is a fabulous tour de force performance by a spectacular actor, and a fiercely entertaining romp – worthy of Lola’s wild and fascinating life.

The Exotic Lives of Lola Montez

Created by Finucane and Smith

Written by Jackie Smith

Directed by Moira Finucane

Original lighting design: Gillian Schwab

Lighting adaptation and evolution: Trent Humphrey, Moira Finucane and Aidan Fergusson

Sound design: Ben Keene

Visual design: Tear it Up Design, Vanessa Fernandez

Set: Isaac Lummuis, Joshua Weeks

Costume: Keon Couture, Maple Rose, Rose Chong Costumes, Ehud Joseph, Bryn Meredith Creators, Isaac Lummis

Cast: Caroline Lee, Maple Rose, Iva Rosebud, Piera Dennerstein

Tickets: $38-$88

The Exotic Lives of Lola Montez will be performed at Chapel Off Chapel, Prahran, until 30 June 2024.