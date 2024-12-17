News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: The Moment of the Essay, Daniel Juckes

Some interesting analysis of Australian essayists, but greater breadth and depth would have been welcome.
17 Dec 2024 16:43
David Burton
Two panels. On the left is Daneil Juckes, who has brown hair and is wearing a grey t-shirt. On the right is the cover of his book, 'The Moment of the Essay' which has an orange and pink column on the diagonal.

Writing and Publishing

Daniel Juckes. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

In The Moment of the Essay: Australian Letters and the Personal Essay, Daniel Juckes muses on the similar ground he covered in a 2023 TEDx talk. In a short, explorative volume published as part of the University of Western Australia’s Vignettes series, Juckes argues that Australia is in a ‘moment’ of the personal essay. 

“The breadth and depth of personal essay writing being produced right now in Australia is deeper and more textured than at any other time during the period in which literature has been written down in this country,” he argues on the first page.

In the ensuing pages, Juckes explores memory, connection, and perceptions of the body and objects. He frequently quotes Virginia Woolf, but also a range of other Australian literary writers. He analyses Mykaela Saunders, Anwen Crawford, Elfie Shiosaki, Timmah Ball, Eloise Grills, Vanessa Berry and Sally Olds.

In profiling the work of a diverse group of emerging, experimental and innovative Australian essayists with earnest adoration, is The Moment of the Essay at its most successful. It is a rare piece of work that so concisely raises the profile of a handful of thought-provoking Australian writers. 

Elsewhere, Juckes skips over the more tantalising aspects of the personal essay. He is rarely forthright in his opinion and the reader leaves the discussion with very little idea of who Juckes is, or why he is so personally affected by this work. This is ironic, given the lengthy discussion on the construction of ‘self’ that is the perennial conversation of any Creative Writing workshop on personal essays. 

Juckes also never fully brings his discussion into the 21st century, with its all-important intersection between the societal and the personal. Juckes draws from an admirably diverse pool of Australian writers, but conversations of race, gender identity or national politics are bewilderingly absent. This is especially true in the chapter devoted to ‘bodies’, where Juckes discusses mostly female writers. Yet discussions of gender or 21st century political feminism and identity, or even trans and queer identities, are omitted.

Read: Book review: Dropping the Mask, Noni Hazlehurst

There is no doubt that Juckes is well-read, and any reader who is a fan of Australian writing and the literature landscape will enjoy this book. Literature critics in training will significantly benefit from Jucke’s sophisticated discussion on notions of the self and memory, and as an introduction to a diverse portfolio of contemporary Australian writing. 

The Moment of the Essay: Australian Letters and the Personal Essay, Daniel Juckes
Publisher: UWAP
ISBN: 9781760802745
Format: Paperback
Pages: 120
Publication: 12 November 2024
RRP: $22.99

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

Visual Arts Performing Arts Film News Digital Television All Arts Reviews Features Fiction
More
Two panels. On the left is photo of Amanda Laugesen, who has blonde hair and is wearing a pink scarf over a violet top. On the right is the cover of her book 'Australia in 100 words', which features a black and white image of a man boxing with a kangaroo.
Reviews

Book review: Australia in 100 Words, Amanda Laugesen

The chief editor of the Australian National Dictionary explores the world of Australian English – and, in doing so, our…

Peter Hackney
Left panel a middle aged woman Noni Hazlehurst, sits with arms folded in front of a nature backdrop. She is wearing a grey and white patterned top and has longish grey hair. On the right panel is a blue book with the same person's face on it. Dropping the Mask
Reviews

Book review: Dropping the Mask, Noni Hazlehurst

The Logie Hall of Famer shares her life and career from 'wide-eyed Pollyanna' to today.

Madeleine Swain
Two panels. On the left is Kathryn Lomer, who has long wavy brown hair. On the right is the cover of 'The Furphy Anthology', written in yellow chalk copperplate.
Reviews

Book review: The Furphy Anthology, Joanne Holliman (editor)

The fifth edition of 'The Furphy Anthology' has a few moments of brilliance. 

Ash Brom
a wooden table with cups, glasses, notepads and tablets, plus the hands of two people, one on the right and one on the left - we cannot see any more of them.
Career Advice

Coach the writing coach: why everyone needs someone in their corner

It can be tough out there when you're all alone... but an experienced coach can assist you in your life,…

Erin O'Dwyer
An illustrated finger pointing to five gold stars.
Features

16 top-starred book reviews of 2024

Which books earned the coveted five-star rating from ArtsHub's reviewers this year?

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login