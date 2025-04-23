News

Live & Local returns in Sydney Writers’ Festival 2025

Highlights of the 28th edition of the Live & Local program.
23 Apr 2025 11:37
Allison Dickie
Audience listening to presentation. Live & Local. Sydney Writers' Festival.

Writing and Publishing

Sydney Writers’ Festival, Live & Local. Image: Supplied.

Live & Local has been a vital part of Sydney Writers’ Festival since it began 28 years ago. The annual program aims to share the wisdom and teachings from the in-person and live streamed events in Sydney across cultural venues, libraries and theatres, throughout Australia. Promising its most expansive line-up to date, the program is bringing access to audiences in over 140 venues across all of Australia’s states and territories from 22 May to 25 May.

Ann Mossop, Artistic Director of Sydney Writer’s Festival, explains what the Live & Local Program offers.

“We know not everyone can make it to Sydney, but that shouldn’t mean missing out on extraordinary conversations. Whether you’re joining us from a city library or a small regional town, Live & Local gives audiences the chance to hear from some of the world’s most compelling writers, completely free of charge,” says Mossop.

Featuring authors, journalists and experts from around the world, the Festival has curated a line-up of events including workshops, discussion panels and author talks. Here are some highlights:

International authors

  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid creator Jeff Kinney will discuss his new book in an interactive event: The Hot Mess Show.
  • Acclaimed Irish author of Brooklyn (2009), Colm Tóibín, will unpack his new sequel Long Island (2024).
  • After winning the Booker Prize in 2024 for her novel Orbital, English novelist, Samantha Harvey, will talk through her award-winning work.
English author Samantha Harvey gives speech at the 2024 Booker Prize podium.
Samatha Harvey winning the Booker Prize 2024. Image: Supplied.

Australian authors

  • The Moriarty sisters – Jaclyn, Liane and Nicola – will share their unique storytelling journeys.
  • Markus Zusak will reflect on his renowned historical fiction, The Book Thief (2005), and discuss his new non-fiction book Three Wild Dogs.
  • The winner of the reality show Alone Australia, Gina Chick, is set to unpack some authentic moments from her memoir We Are the Stars (2024).

Read: Australian literary festivals in 2025

Program events

  • Australian bakers/writers Nadine Ingram, Natalie Paull and Kate Reid come together to talk pastry in Bakers’ Delight.
  • Trumpocalypse Now explores the political landscape of Trump’s second term with political experts and writers Barry Cassidy, Emma Shortis, Nick Bryant and Peter Beinart.
  • In Spies, Lies & Secrets, ex-spy Jack Beaumont teams up with historian Ben Macintyre to offer insights on special intelligence stories and perspectives.
  • The Queerstories event promises to bring a night full of vibrant LGBTQIA+ stories featuring the likes of US authors Torrey Peters and Rumaan Alam.

All sessions are free to attend. Participating venues and more information can be found online

Allison Dickie

Allison is an intern at ArtsHub. She is based in Melbourne where she writes and studies Arts at Monash University. Allison is passionate about all things creative with experience spanning music, dance and film.

