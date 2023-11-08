News

 > Writing and Publishing > Fiction > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: Everyone on this Train is a Suspect, Benjamin Stevenson

An intriguing mystery yarn where a trainload of mystery writers are themselves the detectives.
8 Nov 2023
Erich Mayer
Everyone on this Train is a Suspect. Image is an author headshot of a bearded, dark haired man with a black v neck t-shirt, against a yellow background, and on the right hand side a book cover of the book's title in large font and a bird of prey with wings outstretched.

Writing and Publishing

‘Overall, this is a good mystery yarn spoilt for me by the narrator’s commentary.’ Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

In this latest novel by Benjamin Stevenson, readers are presented with a mystery writers’ festival. One of the attendees is Ernest Cunningham, who is the narrator of all that happens – which is a great deal. Also attending the festival are a number of mystery writers, each of whom specialises in a particular type of crime. Guest of honour is the famous globally bestselling author, Henry McTavish, who is respected, envied and hated by most of his contemporaries. Added to the group are some publishers who represent, or would like to represent, some of the writers.

The festival takes place on that marvellous train, the Ghan, as it travels almost 3000 kilometres from Darwin to Adelaide via Alice Springs. This gives Stevenson the opportunity to expound on the wonderful experience of travelling in style through the centre of Australia, which he does rather well. The spectacular scenery is depicted and the pleasures of luxury dining humorously expounded: ‘crocodile which tasted like chicken and kangaroo which tasted like beef’.

And when the inevitable murder takes place, it conveniently puts all the suspects in a confined area from which there is small chance of escape or external interference. Most of these suspects are mystery writers skilled in the art of detection and so become a loose group of detectives.

In addition, the plot is replete with a good helping of red herrings and a subplot about the narrator’s turbulent relationship with his travelling companion, a woman with whom he is in love.

But Stevenson has much more in store for the reader. He gets his narrator, Cunningham, to explain the “unwritten rules” good mystery writers must follow in writing stories such as the one now being read. This narrator explains early on: ‘The rap sheet for the crimes committed in this book amounts to murder, rape, stealing, trespassing, evidence tampering, conspiracy, blackmail, smoking on public transport, headbutting (I guess the technical term is assault), burglary (yes, this is different to stealing) and improper use of adverbs.’

From time to time throughout the novel, there is this slightly tongue-in-cheek self-referential commentary, as when Cunningham explains that he can’t be a murder suspect because he is the narrator. 

This is done in a light-hearted fashion, intended to be amusing. It is overdone, though, particularly when the reader is presented more than once with a list of the names of possible murder suspects, along with the number of times each has been referred to. Obviously, the frequency with which someone is mentioned by name has some significance, but to be reminded by page 113 that someone has been mentioned 70 times and someone else 56 times and so on did nothing for me other than irritate.

Another effect of this meta-commentary is there is no way you can read this story without becoming ensnared in a detection competition with the narrator. (For the record, this reviewer went nowhere near unravelling all the clues before the end, where all the loose bits are neatly tidied up with the bonus of an extra surprise or two.) No doubt many readers devour stories of this kind for the pleasure of exercising their deductive skills. But for those who just want to go with the flow, the commentary is a distraction.

Read: Book review: Green Dot, Madeleine Gray

Overall, this is a good mystery yarn spoilt for me by the narrator’s commentary. But I am ready to acknowledge that readers may differ in their opinion; Stevenson’s earlier novel in this series, which featured the same type of commentary – Everyone In My Family Has Killed Someone – was very popular.

Everyone on this Train is a Suspect, Benjamin Stevenson
Publisher: Penguin Books
ISBN: 9780143779940
Paperback: 318pp 
RRP: $32.99
Publication: 17 October 2023

Erich Mayer

Erich Mayer is a retired company director and former organic walnut farmer.

Related News

All Arts Features Fiction Music Performing Arts Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing Youth arts
More
The Naturalist of Amsterdam. Image is a side on above the bust author's shot of a woman in a green shirt with light red shoulder length hair. smiling, and on the right an orange book cover featuring a sparse tree, two butterflies and a caterpillar.
Reviews

Book review: The Naturalist of Amsterdam, Melissa Ashley

Ashley's latest book is an historical fiction set at the turn of the 18th century and featuring unsung women who…

Mia Ferreira
ecstasy. Image is a widely smiling man in a black shirt playing the violin.
Reviews

Music Review: Ecstasy, Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, Symphony Series 8, Adelaide Town Hall

The ASO's final Symphony Series for 2023 featured outstanding contributions from violinist Anthony Marwood and conductor Chloé van Soeterstède.

Dr Diana Carroll
Only Sound Remains. Image is a book cover of a black soundwave on a light background and on the right an author's headshot of a man in black T shirt, colourful shirt, glasses, beard and peaked cap.
Reviews

Book review: Only Sound Remains, Hossein Asgari

A novel exploring a father-son relationship and Iranian diasporic poetry.

Kylie Mirmohamadi
Green Dot. Image is of a woman from the waist up with short red hair and a red shirt, and on the right a book cover of a black and white illustration of a faceless woman in front of a burning house.
Reviews

Book review: Green Dot, Madeleine Gray

This impressive debut explores the complexities of love in the context of an illicit workplace romance.

Nanci Nott
CALD. Image is of a large group of people some standing, some sitting on the ground, from Sweatshop, a Western Sydney-based literary movement.
Amplify Collective

CALD, CARM and collected: fostering the future artists of Australia

Leaders of Australia’s foremost arts companies run by and with culturally and linguistically diverse young people, speak about their role…

Görkem Acaroğlu
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login