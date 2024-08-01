Book review: All You Took From Me, Lisa Kenway

All You Took From Me is narrated by Dr Clare Carpenter, who skilfully uses the present continuous to recount her drive to recover what has been taken from her, namely her memory of recent events. Billed correctly as a psychological thriller, the novel has some of the features of a detective story. In this instance, Clare is the sleuth on a mission to find out what Clare the victim – or perhaps Clare the perpetrator – knew and did. Like many a great fictional detective, Clare discovers this is easier said than done, as her investigation leads to some fascinating unexpected twists and turns.

Lisa Kenway depicts Clare as a woman in early middle-age who is an experienced anaesthetist. She comes across as a likeable person in the early stages of the novel, but as the story proceeds and Clare’s actions become more and more reckless to the point of foolishness, I morphed from liking this clever feisty woman to becoming irritated about her decision-making to finally feeling what bordered on dislike. The fact that my reaction was so personal and strong, though, is a tribute to the author’s writing skills and characterisation.

These days we get exposed to violence in innumerable computer games and television shows and movies, as well as in what we euphemistically call “the news”. So it should be no surprise that a realistic novel such as this one depicts some graphically violent episodes:

A brown leather belt hangs off one of the hooks. Its gleaming silver buckle brushes the pillow. The flash of metal and leather sends me reeling in horror. A wave of nausea hits, and I clutch the bedhead for support.

I am not suggesting that those scenes are inappropriate in All You Took From Me. Far from it; I merely observe that one reason I like to bury my nose in a book is to escape the violence that surrounds us all. (Those who feel the same should perhaps avoid psychological thrillers.)

Clare shares her home in the Blue Mountains with her cat, Lancelot. She says his ‘mournful meow is like a Mozart sonata to my ears’. Cat lovers will instantly recognise the bond between feline and human, the importance of such a relationship.

Among Clare’s friends are the two women who live in the house opposite hers. They support Clare through thick and thin, bring her food, look after her garden and care for Lancelot in an emergency. They are the best neighbours imaginable.

Read: Book review: Under a Rock, Chris Stein

Perhaps a warning should be issued to potential readers of this thriller: once begun, it is hard to put down. The gripping plot recounted in lucid effortless prose is totally captivating. The insights into the profession of an anaesthetist and the glimpses of hospital life from a physician’s point of view are icing on the cake. This is a thriller that will not disappoint.

All You Took From Me, Lisa Kenway

Publisher: Transit Lounge

ISBN: 9781923023123

Format: Paperback

Pages: 336pp

Release Date: 1 August 2024

RRP: $32.99