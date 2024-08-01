News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: All You Took From Me, Lisa Kenway

Once begun, this psychological thriller is hard to put down.
1 Aug 2024 9:00
Erich Mayer
Two panels. On the left is a woman with curly brown hair and a red t-shirt. On the right is the cover of a book with the title 'All You Took From Me" and the author name Lisa Kenway in white font. The background is a blue impressionist painting with yellow streaks.

Fiction

‘The gripping plot recounted in lucid effortless prose is totally captivating.’ Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

All You Took From Me is narrated by Dr Clare Carpenter, who skilfully uses the present continuous to recount her drive to recover what has been taken from her, namely her memory of recent events. Billed correctly as a psychological thriller, the novel has some of the features of a detective story. In this instance, Clare is the sleuth on a mission to find out what Clare the victim – or perhaps Clare the perpetrator – knew and did. Like many a great fictional detective, Clare discovers this is easier said than done, as her investigation leads to some fascinating unexpected twists and turns.

Lisa Kenway depicts Clare as a woman in early middle-age who is an experienced anaesthetist. She comes across as a likeable person in the early stages of the novel, but as the story proceeds and Clare’s actions become more and more reckless to the point of foolishness, I morphed from liking this clever feisty woman to becoming irritated about her decision-making to finally feeling what bordered on dislike. The fact that my reaction was so personal and strong, though, is a tribute to the author’s writing skills and characterisation. 

These days we get exposed to violence in innumerable computer games and television shows and movies, as well as in what we euphemistically call “the news”. So it should be no surprise that a realistic novel such as this one depicts some graphically violent episodes:

A brown leather belt hangs off one of the hooks. Its gleaming silver buckle brushes the pillow. The flash of metal and leather sends me reeling in horror. A wave of nausea hits, and I clutch the bedhead for support.

I am not suggesting that those scenes are inappropriate in All You Took From Me. Far from it; I merely observe that one reason I like to bury my nose in a book is to escape the violence that surrounds us all. (Those who feel the same should perhaps avoid psychological thrillers.)

Clare shares her home in the Blue Mountains with her cat, Lancelot. She says his ‘mournful meow is like a Mozart sonata to my ears’. Cat lovers will instantly recognise the bond between feline and human, the importance of such a relationship.

Among Clare’s friends are the two women who live in the house opposite hers. They support Clare through thick and thin, bring her food, look after her garden and care for Lancelot in an emergency. They are the best neighbours imaginable.

Read: Book review: Under a Rock, Chris Stein

Perhaps a warning should be issued to potential readers of this thriller: once begun, it is hard to put down. The gripping plot recounted in lucid effortless prose is totally captivating. The insights into the profession of an anaesthetist and the glimpses of hospital life from a physician’s point of view are icing on the cake. This is a thriller that will not disappoint.

All You Took From Me, Lisa Kenway
Publisher: Transit Lounge
ISBN: 9781923023123
Format: Paperback
Pages: 336pp
Release Date: 1 August 2024
RRP: $32.99

Erich Mayer

Erich Mayer is a retired company director and former organic walnut farmer.

Related News

Writing and Publishing Reviews Non-Fiction Poetry & Spoken Word News Features Editing Performing Arts Opinions & Analysis Theatre
More
Two panels. On the left is of a woman with short brown hair and a blue top looking to the side. On the right is a book cover with a swirl of yellow against a black background.
News

Praiseworthy indeed: Alexis Wright wins Miles Franklin Award 2024

Alexis Wright wins the most prestigious literary prize in Australia for the second time.

Thuy On
Two panels. On left is photo of a man with grey hair and glasses, a white shirt and dark jacket. On the right is cover of book with 'Everyone on Mars" in white font over a picture of a snowdome. Inside the snowdome are tiny people walking along a cliff edge.
Reviews

Book review: Everyone on Mars, Larry Buttrose

A mixed bag of yarns set after the human colonisation of Mars.

Erich Mayer
Two panels. On the left is a smiling woman with brown hair, lavender coloured glasses and a lavender top. On the right is the title and author of the book in white font ('Dirrayawadha' and Anita Heiss) over a sunset treescape.
Reviews

Book review: Dirrayawadha, Anita Heiss

The prolific author returns to the Frontier Wars in this epic Australian fiction.

Dorcas Maphakela
Two panels. On the left is a profile of a woman with shoulder-length brown hair. She is angled to the side and looking down. On the right is book cover with the words "Evie Wyld" ad "The Echoes" in white font. The background is an impressionistic painting of part of a kitchen leading into a hallway.
Reviews

Book review: The Echoes, Evie Wyld

Family secrets unravel after death and the haunting of the afterlife.

Ashleigh Meikle
Two panels. On the left is a profile photo of a Caucasian woman with glasses and grey hair wearing a light blue top. On the right is the cover of a book with 'Val McDermid' in yellow font and 'Queen Macbeth' in red font. In the middle is a red rose and a gold trellis of leaves around it.
Reviews

Book review: Queen Macbeth, Val McDermid

A revisionist account that focuses on Lady Macbeth rather than her husband.

Nina Culley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login