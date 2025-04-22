News

Bestselling romantasy author Lauren Roberts touring Australia

To celebrate the release of the final book in her trilogy the author is visiting select cities across the country.
22 Apr 2025 14:52
Thuy On
A young woman with shoulder length dark hair. She is wearing a white top.

Lauren Roberts. Photo: Zachary Goldsmith.

Lauren Roberts will be touring Australia for the first time in June to coincide with the release of her third and final book in the Powerless series. The 23-year-old romantasy author has shot to acclaim through the trilogy that comprises Powerless (2023), Reckless (2024) and, just recently, Fearless.

Roberts has sold over 5.5 million copies worldwide across print books, eBooks and audio. The series has also secured the number one spot on both The New York Times bestseller list and the USA Today bestseller list.

With more than 60 million views on TikTok, Lauren’s online community played an integral role in bringing her romantasy world to life.

Read: Is romantasy killing Australian literature?


To date, Roberts’ books have sold 273,000 copies Australia-wide and Powerless was the most pre-ordered young adult novel in Simon & Schuster history and the book is on track to be adapted into a TV series. It’s set in a dystopian universe with street-smart protagonist Paedyn, an Ordinary posing as an Elite in the kingdom of Ilya.

Roberts will be on tour speaking at events at Sydney’s Supanova on 21-22 June, University of New South Wales (UNSW) on 23 June, Brisbane’s Town Hall on 24 June, Melbourne Town Hall on 25 June and Perth’s Supanova 28-29 June.

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. She has three collections of poetry published by the University of Western Australian Press (UWAP): Turbulence (2020), Decadence (2022) and Essence (2025). Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

