News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Anne being Frank review: what if the Holocaust diarist had survived?

What could have been had Anne Frank published her memoir?
15 Sep 2025 15:02
John Moyle
A dark-haired woman sitting on a bed clutching a red book in Anne Being Frank.

Performing Arts

Alexis Fishman in Anne Being Frank Photo: Grant Leslie Photography.

Share Icon

A ‘what if she lived?’ reimagining of the life of Holocaust diarist Anne Frank, Anne Being Frank has her surviving the horrors of the death camp and emerging post war in New York City to publish her revised account of the war.

Anne being Frank: from the pen of Australian playwright Ron Elisha

This one-person show starring Alexis Fishman in the titular role plus others, is from the pen of Australian playwright Ron Elisha under the direction of New Yorker Amanda Brooke Lerner.

Brooke Lerner also directed Fishman in the 2023 New York run of the play.

Anne being Frank: imagining her life as a writer after the war

Told in three acts, we follow Frank’s early years in Amsterdam, including the two years she and her family spent hiding from the Nazis, to the concentration camp where she continues her diary entries while finding solace in her imagining her life as a writer after the war.

This bold take on a life that we think we know so well takes a comic/tragic turn once inside the camp, where her emerging sexuality and relationship with a young camp thug called ‘Pimples’, results in an abortion.

Throughout the horrors of the camp, Frank continues to immerse herself in writing in her diary, which she imagines will be published after the war.

Flash forward to NYC and Frank is confronting her editor ‘Bow Tie’ who wants her to remove the more horrific elements of her story.

Alexis Fishman in Anne Being Frank. Photo: Grant Leslie Photography

Fishman expertly represents the character with just a cigar and a large red pencil, while she refrains ‘I still believe that people are really good at heart’.

The stage is simply set with three areas representing her hiding place lined with many books, the publisher’s desk and in centre stage, a bare wooden bench set in the concentration camp.

Anne being Frank: rapid jumps in time and place

Elisha’s dense text at times presents a challenge for Fishman to deliver and the rapid jumps in time and place can be difficult to follow, even as Frank clearly calls out each year as the play progresses.

What Elisha has given us is something that is thought-provoking and as universal on the horrors and futility of war as Frank’s original work, which was published by her father Otto in 1947.

The script also provides a great platform for Fishman’s performance, which is both extremely physical and cerebral, as she darts through time frames and characters.

Throughout the play’s 90 minutes Fishman never loses Frank’s inner voice and is captivating and engaging throughout, leaving us with a much more complex view of Anne Frank.

Brooke Lerner’s direction is tight while allowing Fishman’s artistry to shine.

Read: Othello review: a pared-back production by Melbourne Shakespeare Company

What we are left with is the question of what a life could have been if it were not for war, and this is still a question that we are reminded of daily.

Anne Being Frank will be performed at the Sydney Opera House until 21 September 2025.

Discover more arts, games and screen reviews on ArtsHub and ScreenHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

John Moyle

John Moyle has always had a professional leaning to the arts over what is now a long career. Early days at the Australian Council morphed into taking on the activities officer role at Macquarie University, a stint around Asia and back to embark on various roles in the music industry, which included a role in publishing in NYC. On return to Australia John had producer, writer and director roles in a number of documentary productions, including co-pros with National Geographic and later three years at University of Sydney as producer, director and writer. With the closure of the University’s film unit John was invited to work on The Australian and later did seven years at AAP. For his sins he edited the City Hub and contributed to both its editorial and arts section.

Related News

A man and a woman embracing in Othello.
Reviews

Othello review: a pared-back production by Melbourne Shakespeare Company

With its themes of domestic violence, Othello has continuing relevance.

Kim Hitchcock
Two people in black standing on steps. There are big columns behind them in a production of Caesar.
Reviews

Caesar review: This production in Townsville by TheatreiNQ is superlative

This iteration of Julius Caesar has an epic quality.

Trevor Keeling
Publicity image for Griffin's 2026 production 'Afterglow', to be staged at Belvoir's downstairs theatre. Two fair-skinned young women with long hair, one wearing vertical striped clothes and the other wearing horizontal stripes, hold each other and laugh. The image is slightly fractured as if double-exposed, and shot in tones of yellow and orange.
News

2026 season announcements: our rolling guide to the performing arts

Orchestras, recital centres, theatre companies and more: we're compiling a list of 2026 season announcements, to be updated regularly, for…

Richard Watts
Nic Prior in Belvoir's 2025 production, 'Orlando'. An androgynous figure wearing a punk-inspired blonde wig with a short, spiky fringe and long hair at the back, sits with their hands in their lap against a mirrored background. They are also wearing a pleated grey skirt and skin-hugging white and yellow top.
Reviews

Orlando review: a dazzling journey traversing time, place and identity at Belvoir

Trans and non-binary actors take centre stage in this highly theatrical adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s gender-bending classic, 'Orlando: A Biography'.

Peter Hackney
Steven Schick. Image supplied.
Opinions & Analysis

Art shouldn't make us afraid: my three principles for healthy artmaking

Percussionist, composer and author Steven Schick makes a case for optimism in art ahead of his upcoming Australian residency.

Steven Schick
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login