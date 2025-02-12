News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Album review: Hurry Up Tomorrow, The Weeknd

Will this be The Weeknd's final album?
12 Feb 2025 13:26
David Burton
Album cover of The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow. Against a white background is a close up of a man's face grimacing.

Music

The Weeknd’s latest album is “slickly produced but bloated…”

Share Icon

A decade after Abel Makkonen Tesfaye’s alter ego The Weeknd broke into the mainstream with Beauty Behind the Madness, he returns with his pupported final album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. Building on the immersive and cinematic experiences of his last two albums (After Hours and Dawn FM), Hurry Up Tomorrow is a 90-minute, narrative-focused, 22-track ‘experience’ that muses on death and the perils of fame. 

Fans of The Weeknd’s earlier pop-synth hits will still find enjoyable tracks here. The album opens with the Michael Jackson Thriller-era R&B stylings of ‘Wake Me Up’ (featuring French music duo Justice) and the dark synth pop-inspired ‘Cry For Me’. From there, the Weeknd pivots into Brazilian reggae with ‘Sao Paulo’ (featuring Anitta). The collaboration will likely be the album’s most prominent commercial hit. 

But The Weeknd is ultimately uninterested in spinning out any more big commercial smashes that gave him star power. The melodic earworms that occupied 2016’s Starboy with the help of Daft Punk are gone. In fact, Starboy is the polar opposite to Hurry Up Tomorrow. That 2016 album saw The Weeknd rise into a true international pop star. 

Hurry Up Tomorrow is most concerned with dealing with the price of that fame, and is obsessed with ideas of Tesfaye ‘killing’ his pop star persona, which he previously parodied in the hit film Uncut Gems. The album consistently references a 2022 concert in which he cancelled a show mid-song, having lost his voice. The crisis of confidence makes for an angsty album, rife with contemplations of death, isolation and drug abuse.

The result is a slickly produced but bloated work more interested in itself than the listener’s experience. The album’s second act is particularly slow, but ballads like ‘Take Me Back To LA’ and ‘Give Me Mercy’ spin us into an epic final act. 

Read: Album review: Forgiving Spree, Slowly Slowly

“All I have is my legacy. I been losing my memory. No afterlife. No other side. I’m all alone,” begins the first lines on the album. While Hurry Up Tomorrow may be The Weeknd’s final outing, there is little doubt that Abel Makkonen Tesfaye is an incredible musician with decades of work ahead of him (he’s only 34). Unless you’re an ardent fan, skip Hurry Up Tomorrow and await Tesfaye’s rebirth. 

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

AURORA on stage in front of a large sun displayed on the screen behind her, while audiences hold up their hands as if reaching out.
Reviews

Concert review: AURORA 2025, Margaret Court Arena

The Norwegian songstress is a national treasure with soul-touching vocals and charming authenticity.

Celina Lei
A group of musicians.
Reviews

Performance review: Homophonic!, Theatre Works, midsumma festival

A celebration of some of Australia’s best queer, classical musicians and compositions.

Beth Child
One of Beckett's most famous works will be performed authentically for the first time.
News

30 years in the making: a world-first for Beckett's 'Krapp's Last Tape'

Actor Samuel West took a gamble in 2006, taping himself performing half of one of Beckett's most famous works. In…

David Burton
An elderly woman (Nancye Hayes) is standing in a living room filled with books. She's wearing a white dress. A 20 something man is seated on a couch (Shiv Palekar)
Reviews

Theatre review: 4000 Miles, Wharf 1 Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company

This staging of Amy Herzog’s play is elevated by the formidable acting talents and experience of the great Nancye Hayes. 

Peter Hackney
La Boite open's its centenary season with a female-led, three-hander Macbeth. (Image: David Kelly)
News

La Boite Theatre celebrates a century with a bold new take on 'Macbeth'

Coinciding with International Women's Day, the new version of 'Macbeth' centres on the narrative of the witches.

David Burton
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login