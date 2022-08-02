Q&A: Waanyi artist Gordon Hookey on protest art

Indigenous Curator Shannon Brett sat down with Waanyi artist Gordon Hookey earlier this year on Yuggera Country (Brisbane), ahead of his exhibition at UNSW Galleries, A MURRIALITY, which opened this past week.

At the time Hookey explained: ‘Everything we do is part of the greater story of us.’

Brett described: ‘While sipping my tea, I gazed at his epic paintings covering his grand studio walls and I realised that the story of Gordon Hookey living “Aboriginal Way” in this place is not only the story of First Nations people, it is also the story of Australia.’

A MURRIALITY is an exhibition that offers perspectives on historical and contemporary issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples across three decades of artmaking and activism. To do so, Hookey turns to punchy text, biting satire and popular culture – aka image-based graphic or comic narrative traditions – often taking the protest placard into the gallery environment.

ArtsHub picked up the conversation with the yarn-loving, easy going Hookey to ask just how much the role of protest sits across his 30-year career.

Gordon Hookey, Reiteration in Perpetuity, 2010. Image courtesy: the artist and Milani Gallery, Brisbane. © Gordon Allan Hookey/Copyright Agency, 2022

ArtsHub: Are you tired of the fight; you’ve made three decades of activist art and still there’s need for change?

Gordon Hookey: It could be disheartening, but it’s the nature of humanity to not see the signs. It needs to affect them – the ones who make the power – it needs to bite them on the arse for things to change.

But really, it’s quite nostalgic looking back at these works.

AH: Do you feel a certain duty to use your art as a platform for political agitation and reform?

GH: I don’t actually. It is not a conscious thing – I just do it. I don’t take on any role or pretend to be something or represent something, I just roll with the flow and respond to my environment around me.

To commit myself to something could be like a ball and chain, so I prefer not to be categorised. Gordon Hookey, Indigenous artist

AH: Do you listen to music in the studio or are you more a podcast, news or talk-back radio listener?

GH: Music generally … it often relates to my head space. Before I started this new body of work with the banners I was listening to Nina Simone a lot. She was very political and quiet fantastic in her time. But now, I’m listening to Kev Carmody and No Fixed Address & Coloured Stone – they are royalty with Blak fellas.

AH: How does popular culture find its way into your art making?

GH: I was telling the mob here at the gallery, that I was rescuing some paintings in my studio brutalised by dampness and came across posters on paper. Many were damaged but I kept finding them. I have collected a hell of a lot over 40 years – they’re a visual reference to my practice.

I kept what expressed the mood that unfolded as the environment was created; they say what I wanted, as a cross section, or survey, of what interested me in the studio.

Collection of posters from Gordon Hookey’s studio, which captured the environment of the day. Image supplied.

AH: On top of these posters, you have often used protest placards as a starting point for your artworks.

GH: That was sheer accident; it wasn’t meant to happen. Basically the concept came about before the Invasion Day march, and the warriors for Aboriginal resistance invited community to come and make placards for the march.

I was doing one in reference to the Cronulla Riots – and did the “Austikia” about the Southern Cross. All the mob at the workshop just latched on to it. So I ended up turning it into a calico banner from cardboard on a stick. Now, my contemporaries, basically [describe] what we do, as protest art.

Austika Australia (studio view). Photo Rhett Hammerton.

AH: You have been commissioned to make eight new banners for this exhibition. Tell us about them.

GH: They are not actually protest banners, they are about protest – these are more artworks.

There is one primary side of the banner, and the other has Aboriginal flag and dot paintings on the back – a punchline first, and then something happens afterwards as well. There are freestanding paintings, so really 16 artworks. It goes back to protest banners.

They comment on issues and concerns of the day. For example, I have unfinished business in the US. I had a whole body of work go over there to New York, and COVID hit. I have 50 works still over there. Because of that my interest, I tweaked them so they’re about how our humanity has been diminished by Murdoch, Trump and FOX.

There is another called Tassie Tiger Scene. I wanted to do a tiger for some reason as a clone thing to bring back to life something extinct.

Another one is commenting on the war in Ukraine, and what Putin is doing human rights violence. My art was always looking at the world now, and just responding.

AH: Often your works are large – of billboard proportions. Why is that?

GH: For me, it is kind of a subconscious thing (that scale). Basically what I do is I imagine scenarios, and it is like someone is there with a camera capturing that snapshot. Then I use pictograms – comic circles and arrows – which [direct viewers] like a computer click. They open up to another world, and it just keeps going.

That is the principal of work I do – scenarios that prompt something else and that give a connection to this. I get deeply involved in a concept or idea; it has to manifest itself, so while it looks like a full blown narrative unfolding [across the mural] I don’t make it up beforehand.

A lot of those billboards are taken from smaller works and blown up. The biggest I have done is five metres by 110 meters long in Germany, and I was going to do one in Jerusalem as well, but didn’t happen because of politics. The one in the exhibition here [at UNSW Galleries] is from HOTA [Home of the Arts on the Gold Coast] and is the history of Queensland from an Aboriginal perspective.

AH: Tell us about your use of text and its power to communication in your art.

GH: Those words are metaphors, and I took that on by using English – it is my second language. That I want to bastardise the coloniser’s language is often used to explain my use of text, but really they are very much a part of the composition.

Text is not only just words, it is a variable in an artwork just like colour that makes a painting interesting, just like form or composition. It is a device that artists have at their disposal to make a picture. Not everyone has a visual language. They don’t look at a picture and know what it is about. Text is a foot in the door to understanding – a cue for those people.

I did my undergrad here at UNSW and had my first show in Newtown [Sydney]. On opening night I was totally wiped out, so drunk, but I still turned up to man the gallery [the next day] like a professional. Who come in first was Rose Vickers, my printmaking teacher. Through my glazed eyes I could see she kept looking at the show list and looking at the work really intently, and then she did an about-turn and headed towards me like a bull.

“Gordon I love your titles of your work,” she said. “It’s like the first line of a poem going into the poetry of the work”. From that day on, I started writing the title on the works, as the first line of the poem.

AH: Do you think people read the messages more easily because of you use popular forms of communication like placards and popular graphics?

GH: That is one of the devices – familiarity. I often use stuff from popular culture and tap into the psyche of today with things we are familiar with. It also captures intrigue or interest. We are very egotistical and we like to see elements of ourselves; it’s always “me” associated with everything.

But everyone reads it according to their own experience, and they see things you have not intended. It says more about them rather than you or the work. As artists we are holding a mirror up to society and culture. And a lot of time they don’t like what they see.

AH: Why veil thorny topics with humour?

GH: With First Nations people we are often dealing with tragic circumstances, and a lot of volatility within our community and disfunction. It’s sometime a way to deal with it – to make light of it. Personality-wise, I am also pretty corny – humour plays out easy pictorially.

AH: Do you have any tips you can offer an Aboriginal artist wanting to create activist artworks?

GH: My tip would be, go get a job where you can earn money. But if you are that way inclined, don’t ever stop [making art] and work hard. You have to sacrifice a lot to make art; it has to be your priority. I have slept in bus shelters, had no money. There is no support for us as artists in this country.

For those young people, most of all, the biggest thing is you have to change your values. To be an artist is not just about getting into shows, or that collection, or line on CV, or selling work. As young artists who have a conscience and want to make a difference through their art then just do it, but prepare yourself for ‘nothing’.

AH: What do you want people to walk away from this exhibition with?

GH: If they want to, to be shook up. I just do the work and they will form their own relationship with it. Just let it have its own language, and people can deal with it on their own terms. I don’t need to defend or clarify the work.

I remember someone said to me once, “Gordon I’m very disturbed what you represented (as) me.” I asked her if she was angry because she felt she has been disenfranchised? Well, then you know how we feel.

It makes it worthwhile if they react or feel something.

AH: This exhibition is touring regional Australia. Why for you is that important?

GH: My part of the job is already done in making it, so I don’t mind where it is seen. But for regional areas, these are not an area where they can probably see this type of work. Their reaction will be interesting. But in all my works, there are elements that people can relate to as well – and if it does all that, the work has served the purpose.

Gordon Hookey: A MURRIALITY, showing at UNSW Galleries 20 July to 2 October, then Institute of Modern Art, Brisbane, 21 October to 23 December 2022.

Its regional tour throughout 2023 includes exhibitions at: Caboolture Regional Gallery, Hervey Bay Regional, Cairns Regional Art Gallery, Cloncurry Shire Dr David Harvey-Sutton Gallery, Bega Regional Gallery and Perth Institute for Contemporary Arts (PICA).