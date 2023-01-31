AGWA to deliver Yoshitomo Nara’s first Australian solo exhibition

The first Australian solo exhibition of Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara, Yoshitomo Nara: Reach Out to The Moon, Even If We Can’t, will open at the Art Gallery of Western Australia (AGWA) on 26 February. It will be free to gallery visitors.

The exhibition is not only an AGWA exclusive, but has been locally curated following close discussions with Nara and Pace Gallery, which has represented the artist in New York since 2011.

A total of 64 paintings, sculptures, ceramics and photographs spanning 2011-2022 will be on view, drawn together to convey the powerful emotional qualities of Nara’s 40-year oeuvre and the deeper philosophical undertones of his rebellious cartoon girls.

AGWA Director, Colin Walker tells ArtsHub that the exhibition will feel unique to AGWA and furthers the gallery’s commitment to building a stronger engagement with Asia.

Walker says: ‘Since the establishment of the Gallery Act in 1959 [that separated the Gallery from the Western Australian Museum], we’ve only had 12 exhibitions drawn from Asia. Now we’ve got eight in the next two years.’

The gallery launched the Simon Lee Foundation Institute of Contemporary Asian Art in July last year, and has since presented three exhibitions, with Farah Al Qasimi’s Star Machine opening this week (4 February).

The exhibition will also capture the influx of different cultural experiences at play in the artist’s practice – from Nara’s memories of growing up in rural northern Japan post WWII to his time in Germany during the late 1980s and 1990s. A body of three-dimensional works trace Nara’s experimentation with clay, and a difficult period reflecting on the impacts of the Fukushima nuclear disaster on 11 March 2011.

AGWA’s approach to blockbusters

The exhibition’s announcement was made just one month ahead of its opening date – unusual for an international blockbuster of this calibre.

While COVID-19 has knocked exhibition schedules off the rails and required institutions to be nimble on their feet, Walker says it doesn’t matter for AGWA whether the exhibition is announced a month or a week in advance.

He tells ArtsHub: ‘It’s really important that AGWA finds ways to be more relevant and see how engagement has changed for galleries. It doesn’t really matter when we announce the exhibition, especially if it will be in the gallery for a decent amount of time. People will pick it up and it’s about being much more present, much more consistently.’

In addition, Yoshitomo Nara: Reach Out to The Moon, Even If We Can’t will be on view at AGWA with free entry, in an age when blockbuster exhibitions are almost always about an institution’s ability to generate its own income.

This move is a result of how AGWA has changed since reopening in 2021, two years after Walker took the helm.

Read: State gallery relaunch to mark new era

He continues: ‘We changed a lot in the gallery over the last couple of years, including a complete rebuild of our commercial offerings. We’ve taken control of our own investments and been really successful in our new philanthropic programs.’

The exhibition is also supported by the McGowan Government, with partners including Wesfarmers Arts, Simon Lee Foundation and the Australia-Japan Foundation.

Yoshitomo Nara, ‘WP1’, 2022, acrylic and grease pencil on canvas, framed 67.5 x 56.7 cm. On loan from the artist, courtesy Pace Gallery. Image: © Yoshitomo Nara, 2022.

Walker adds: ‘We are in a period of growth and it’s more important for me to keep that momentum by pulling people through the door than charging for a ticket.

‘For the long term, we’ve managed to broaden the type of things that we present, having more temporary exhibitions and reusing our collection in different ways. It basically means that we’ve become less reliant on the blockbusters to drive either income or visitation.’

Walker reveals that Nara has been involved in the selection of the works to be displayed, including works from the artist’s studio, Pace Gallery, and private and public collections.

The exhibition also follows Yoshitomo Nara’s major touring retrospective organised by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) from 2021-2022.

Being a long-time fan of Nara’s works, Walker hopes that the free exhibition will encourage visitors to further explore the range of offerings at AGWA, as well as open the doors to the depth of Nara’s practice.

‘Being able to give people the access to Nara’s exhibition and show them everything else that’s in the gallery, that’s going to do a lot more towards our development than it is to charge just to see a particular exhibition,’ he concludes.

Yoshitomo Nara: Reach Out to The Moon, Even If We Can’t opens from 26 February to 2 June 2023 at AGWA, curated by Robert Cook. Free.