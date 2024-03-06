WOMADelaide 2024 – more than music

Whether we’ve ever been to one of the festivals or not, we all know what WOMAD is, right? An exuberant celebration of world music in all of its colours, creeds and incarnations that takes over various festival grounds or venues all over the world for a few days at a time…

Inspired by a 1980 conversation between Peter Gabriel and filmmaker Mark Kidel, and with the first festival taking place in Shepton Mallet two years later, the UK iteration has been firmly embedded in the grounds of Charlton Park in Wiltshire since 2007.

Globally, though, the event has graced the stages of 27 different countries, clocking up more than a million visitors over the last four decades-plus.

In Australia, WOMADelaide has been a solid fixture on the national festival calendar since 1992. It was initially held every two years, so as not to clash with the Adelaide Festival, but 20 years ago the Festival City leaned right in to its name, the two festivals began collaborating and WOMADelaide became an annual event. So hot on the heels of Writers Week, and with Adelaide Festival and the Adelaide Fringe Festival still running, WOMADelaide takes over the Botanic Garden for a long weekend in mid-March.

But back to that initial assertion. The ‘exuberant celebration of world music’ part. Because if that’s actually where your knowledge of the festival begins and ends, you’re missing out. WOMAD actually stands for World of Music, Arts and Dance. And even that is too limiting these days. WOMADelaide 2024 is diving into world food with the Taste of the World Restaurant (located at Sanctuary in the Adelaide Zoo), and it also will be holding a range of workshops to teach participants about traditional songs, instruments, dance, poetry and even voodoo (leave your Hollywood-influenced expectations at the gate). Then there’s a haka workshop led by Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Kahu songwriter and performer Jen Cloher and yoga (of course).

Performing arts

Alongside all of the above, however, there’s also an extensive performing arts program. And you don’t necessarily even have to move from your coveted possie in the shade to access it. The Melbourne/Naarm-based physical theatre troupe, Born in a Taxi will be bringing its Illuminated Angels to the festival on Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights, roving through the crowds to spread some ethereal light and playfulness.

Born in a Taxi’s ‘Illuminated Angels. Image: Paul Dunn.

Also on the move will be France’s Cie L’immédiat with La lévitation réelle, in which an ensemble of performers will share their blend of physical theatre, acrobatics, pantomime and performance art with audiences that will become ‘witness to weightlessness, dizzying strangeness and disorientation’. So it’s perhaps just as well that you won’t need to leave your seat/blanket for this one. Imagine if you couldn’t find your way back afterwards.

For a touch of Houdini-like breath-holding, there’s South Korean company Elephants Laugh with Muljil, which was inspired by the female divers of Jeju Island and featuring performers separated in glass boxes and submerged in water. And it’s interactive. So if you feel like getting soaked…

Elephants Laughing’s ‘Muljil’. Image: 12©marcosGpunto.

Those chuckling pachyderms aren’t the only interactive performance artists though. Le Chant de L’Eau is bringing Le Chant de L’eau, which features a character called Lucie Martin, a self-described researcher in “vibratory medicine” who adapts French water cures and wellness spas to immerse audiences in a therapeutic experiment. Videos of this work seem to imply participants will be given eye shades and blankets and encouraged to lie back in reclining chairs – which all sounds wonderfully cocoon-like and nurturing. But considering the forecast soaring temperatures for Adelaide this weekend… well, submersion in Muljil‘s water tanks may turn out to be the more enticing proposition.

If you’d rather lie back to watch and marvel at someone else doing all the work, there’s Gratte Ciel’s RoZéo, in which the French aerialists will dance atop 10-metre poles among the treetops. Being that much nearer the sun we can only hope they’ll be wearing hats for the Sunday afternoon performance…

Cie L’immédiat’s ‘La lévitation réelle’. Image: Supplied.

While robust physicality nearer the ground is being provided by Streb Extreme Action – a US company celebrating its 40th birthday next year and still bringing its mix of ‘slam dancing, human flight and wild action sport’ to audiences around the world. Expect trampolines and Lycra-clad bodies thrown around right, left and centre.

For something a little less strenuous, there’s always an Australian exclusive of a presentation by South Africa’s beloved and world renowned puppet company, Handspring, which has collaborated with Adelaide’s own Slingsby Theatre Company and the Ukwanda Puppets and Designs Art Collective to present Celebration Parade. This will comprise life-sized elephant puppets leaving the festival’s KidZone daily to interact with the crowd. Bring peanuts.

And if none of that sounds attractive, well, you can always find a stage and listen to some music of course…

WOMADelaide runs from 8-11 March on the traditional lands of the Kaurna People, in Adelaide’s Botanic Gardens; tickets.