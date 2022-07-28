Why are climate activists glueing themselves to paintings?

Say what? On 22 July, two climate activists glued themselves to the glass barrier of Botticelli’s Primavera (c. 1480) at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy.

This seemingly absurd act is not an isolated case. It follows a series of similar actions across institutions in Europe and the UK where artworks including Vincent Van Gogh’s Peach Trees in Blossom (1889), Horatio McCulloch’s My Heart’s in the Highlands (1860) and John Constable’s The Hay Wain fell victim, according to Hyperallergic.

It comes at a time when the death toll of global warming is rapidly increasing, with Europe experiencing unprecedented heatwaves and fire/flood still fresh in our minds.

While the fact that none of the artworks are damaged is a relief for both the institutions and the public, why are climate activists targeting museums and galleries, and more specifically artworks, as a medium for their protests?

The aim is not to damage the works; in fact, it comes down to the notion of care. The protestors at Uffizi belong to the activist group Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) which released a statement pointing out that there are more than 500 botanical species in Botticelli’s painting – that is 500 we risk loosing if we don’t take the same amount of care towards the environment as we do towards the restoration and conservation of a painting.

'We chose Primavera also because we knew that, to protect it, there was a thick layer of glass to defend the canvas and frame … You don't approve of our methods? Ok, alright, but come here and let's talk; let's talk about how to unite and face a government that ignores our every action and concern.' Original post translated from Italian to English via Google, 23 July 2022.

Ultima Generazione‘s list of demands, directed at the Italian Government, includes to halt the reopening of coal power plants, end natural gas drilling, and invest in a significant increase of solar and wind energy.

But did this protest actually generate discussions around climate action or is all attention-seeking, focusing on their method rather than their message?

Public reception is mixed: some reminds us that cultural institutions are rarely neutral bystanders and should be subject to the same scrutiny, while others fail to see the relevance and mock their efforts as futile.

Many who witnessed the action took photos or videos, but it’s difficult to tell whether they did so to spread the protestors’ message or simply to add another layer to our social media obsession.

Art and protests are never separate

From the advocacy of prominent American artists during the AIDS epidemic in the 80s to First Nations artist Richard Bell’s Embassy (2013–) on the Aboriginal rights movement that is still exhibited internationally, art has always been a vehicle for advocacy and protests.

Even placards and banners are now kept in museums to remind us of the courage and efforts of our predecessors which make up our culture today.

It shows that art and the institutions that act as its custodians are never ’irrelevant’ – being and staying relevant to society’s changes and struggles are the very elements that ground them.

It’s also another reminder of institutional compliancy towards environmental destruction, often hidden behind walls of sponsorship and complicated relationships with board members.

In an earlier lecture on institutional change, Laura Raicovich, author of Culture Strike: Art and Museums in an Age of Protest said: ’I see protests as a form of radical care for cultural spaces; if people didn’t care about what the cultural sphere did, they wouldn’t bother to protest. So listen deeply to what that protest is telling you or your institution.’

Again it’s about care, for our institutions and for our environment.

As with any provocative protest, many criticise these protestor’s methods in targeting priceless paintings.

But when it’s a climate crisis versus stubbornly ignorant leadership, the goal is to at least be seen and heard.