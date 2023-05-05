Who are the 2023 Archibald, Wynne and Sulman winners?

Sydney-based artist Julia Gutman has won the 2023 Archibald Prize for her portrait Head in the sky, feet on the ground, of singer-songwriter Montaigne.

It is an interesting choice, punching contemporary textiles into the ‘camera flashes’ and limelight – a work combining a painted gesture and an embroidered storytelling. This work also ticks another box of our times – that of sustainable art making – turning to used and discarded fabrics as her primary medium.

And at just over two metres wide, it is a confident and bold statement for its medium in this competitive, and often traditional, genre of painting.

The 29-year-old Gutman is the 11th woman to win the Archibald in the Prize’s history and is the 100th artist to be awarded. On winning today she said: ‘I’m so grateful to be working at a time when young female voices are heard.’

Clearly not expecting to win, in her acceptance speech, Gutman said, ‘I got the call this morning and missed the call and thought maybe I had left something in the cloakroom.’

Noting the significant competition she was facing, she added. ‘This country is dripping with talent.’

Gutman continued, ‘So much of my practice is devoted to revisiting, critiquing and contending with the histories housed in institutions. It’s so affirming for that conversation to be recognised in such a public way.’

Julia Gutman ‘Head in the sky, feet on the ground‘, oil, found textiles and embroidery on canvas, 198 x 213.6 cm. Image: Courtesy the artist, and Sullivan + Strumpf.

Gutman’s subject, Montaigne (Jessica Alyssa Cerro), is a long-time friend of the artist and an exciting figure in the Australian Indie music scene. Gutman says, ‘Montaigne’s work defies genres, while her mercurial soprano has become an indelible part of the fabric of Australian music.

‘My practice is broadly concerned with community and intimacy, so I wanted to work with someone I know well … we are both interested in creating our own forms and approaches rather than strictly adhering to any one tradition, said Gutman in a statement.

‘I feel like this work painted itself,’ said Gutman.

For the first time in the Prize’s history, there were more works by women (30) than men (27) as Archibald finalists.

The $100,000 Archibald Prize is non-acquisitive, and there were 57 finalists selected from 949 entries this year. In a change from recent editions, no artist was Highly Commended.

Winner of the 2023 Packing Room Prize was Andrea Huelin, with her first-time entry to the Archibald Prize with a painting of Aotearoa/New Zealand-born, Melbourne-based stand-up comedian, Cal Wilson.

Zaachariaha Fielding’s ‘Inma’, acrylic on linen, 198.5 x 306.2 cm. Image: Courtesy the artist, Hugo Michell Gallery, and Mimili Arts.

Winner of the 2023 Wynne Prize

The Wynne Prize is awarded to the best landscape painting of Australian scenery or figurative sculpture. This year, the illustrious $50,000 Award went to First Nations artist Zaachariaha Field for their painting Inma.

Fielding is a first-time Wynne finalist, but – even more impressively – they are also a first-time artist, turning to painting during COVID lockdowns, which grounded their music career. Fielding’s father is celebrated First Nations artist and photographer Robert Fielding.

‘This is for all the people that treats joy and beauty and song over fight. I am so proud of my work … I am my work; I live my work, I live it in my studio in Adelaide and I live it in my life,’ says Fielding proudly on accepting the Wynne.

Their winning painting Inma depicts the sounds of Mimili, a community in the eastern part of the APY (Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara) Lands, where Fielding lives. They have literally woven Pitjantjatjara language into this work, which makes this an important choice in its celebration of protecting the language of Country.

Accepting the award, Fielding said, ‘I am going to write an amazing song about this experience,’ and they began to deliver on that promise immediately on the winner’s podium, singing, ‘The atmosphere of this work is full of sound, movement and teaching.’

Fielding described the landscape in Inma as ‘like the Sydney Opera House for the APY Lands’.

‘It’s where people come to embrace and celebrate children, teaching them how to move and mimic their clan emblem and, for Mimili, this has always been the maku (witchetty grub).’

Last year, Nicholas Harding’s win broke a six-year run of the Wynne Prize being awarded to a First Nations artist, over consecutive years since 2016 – a trend that was also reflected in the growing number of First Nations finalists in the Prize. Sadly, Harding died in the same year as his win.

With Fielding’s win, that trend has returned to Country again for 2023.

A total of 726 artists entered the 2023 Wynne this year (115 more than last year, affirming its popularity). Of those entries, 41 finalists were selected.

Interestingly, this year there were more three-dimensional works making the finalist cut for the Wynne, with seven sculptures and two major ceramic works. There were also some interesting conceptual takes on what ‘landscape’ is, with works such as James Powditch’s The Wynne Club Championship and Clara Hali’s Talus torso.

For the second year running, neither the Trustees Watercolour Prize nor the John and Elizabeth Newnham Pring Memorial Prize were awarded.

Doris Bush Nungarrayi ‘Mamunya ngalyananyi (Monster coming)’, acrylic on linen, 198 x 273.5 cm. Image: Supplied.

Winner of the 2023 Sulman Prize

Another First Nations artist was celebrated in today’s wins, with Doris Bush Nungarrayi named as this year’s winner of the Sir John Sulman Prize, selected by guest judge, artist Nell.

The $40,000 Sulman Prize is awarded for the best genre painting, subject painting or mural project.

On accepting the award, Nungarrayi spoke enthusiastically, and at length, in language. She is a first-time finalist in both the Sulman and Wynne Prizes this year, demonstrating the depth of her talent.

A senior woman from Ikuntji/Haasts Bluff (about 250 kilometres west of Mparntwe/Alice Springs), today she lives in Papunya (NT). But unlike the signature style of dot painting that comes out of Papunya – and which many of us associate with Central Desert Painting – Nungarrayi’s painting style is fun and figurative.

Her winning work Mamunya ngalyananyi (Monster coming) depicts several Mamus – the malevolent spirits that terrify Aṉangu. Nell said of the work: ‘I really love how each figure in [her] painting has an individual character that is simultaneously scary and cheeky. Yet, collectively, these shapeshifters look like they are popping off the canvas and coming towards me, just as I am magnetically drawn to them.’

Overall, the 2023 Sulman Prize received 673 entries this year (significantly up on from last year’s 491), with 45 finalists making the cut.

Last year, the Sulman received the highest number of entries by Aboriginal artists in the Prize’s history (19). This record was again broken in 2023, with 29 First Nations artists entering the Sulman, and 15 making it to the finalist pool.

Notably, it is also the highest number of Aboriginal finalists in the Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prizes collectively since the Prizes’ inception over 100 years ago (38 from 101 entries), an engagement largely led by the Wynne.

The finalists exhibition for the Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prizes 2023 will be on show at the Art Gallery of NSW from 6 May to 3 September 2023.

After AGNSW, the Archibald Prize 2023 will tour to six venues in Victoria and regional New South Wales and, in a first, the Wynne Prize 2023 will tour to four venues in regional New South Wales from September 2023.