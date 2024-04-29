News

4 future-focused photographers to watch

Four photographers each approaching the topic of ‘the future’ through different lenses.
29 Apr 2024
Celina Lei
Michael Najjar, ‘Arctic Vault’, 2023 from the series, ‘Cool Earth’. Photo: Courtesy of the artist.

Jo Duck

Jo Duck, ‘Venetian Sandwich’, as part of the series, ‘Razzle Dazzle’. Photo: Courtesy of the artist.

Jo Duck is a Melbourne-based fine art and advertising photographer whose work plays into humour and cinematography while offering eye candy and thought-provoking prompts in equal measure.

This was encapsulated in Razzle Dazzle, recently shown in a series of outdoor interventions as part of PHOTO 2024. Here, the subjects of Duck’s photographs appear like extravagantly dressed secret agents, attempting to bypass facial recognition and surveillance technologies through DIY outfits and gadgets.

The series is a response to technological futures, something Duck describes as ‘pretty doom and gloom’. In Razzle Dazzle, she considers the consequences of using new technologies for law enforcement while also drawing on historic references of criminal disguise – some insanely clever, others frankly hilarious.

It’ll be interesting to see where Duck goes next with her unique aesthetic and considered approach to photography.

Instagram @jo_duck

Michael Najjar

Berlin-based artist, explore and future astronaut, Michael Najjar works at the intersection of art, science and technology to examine our world in a drastically changing environment.

Cool Earth is an ongoing series since 2011 that includes photographs taken by Najjar, from volcano eruptions in Iceland to Singapore’s biophilic architecture.

One particular work, Arctic Vault (2023), is a haunting depiction of the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, which contains over a million agricultural plant species and is also known as the “Noah’s Ark of Earth”. The maintenance of the Seed Vault is now increasingly threatened by the melting permafrost surrounding it. Najjar provides a visual depiction of what would happen if the temperature in the Arctic continues to rise at its current rate, and prompts solutions to our dire future.

The artist will be travelling into space on one of Virgin Galactic’s future spaceflights for the ongoing series, Outer Space (2011-).

Instagram @studio_michaelnajjar

Ellen Dahl

Ellen Dahl, ‘Field Notes from the Edge/Two Sides of the Same Place’, 2022, from the series ‘Four Days Before Winter’, installation view at National Photography Prize 2024, Murray Art Museum Albury, until 1 September. Photo: Jeremy Weihrauch.

Originally from Norway, Ellen Dahl is a Sydney-based lens artist and recent winner of the National Photography Prize at Murray Art Museum Albury.

Four Days before Winter is part of Dahl’s ongoing series, Field Notes from the Edge, featuring the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard – the fastest warming place on Earth.

Dahl’s practice is deeply rooted in research on ecological and geological topics, as well as considerations on expanding the photographic medium.

During her exhibition, Field Notes from the Edge at Plimsoll Gallery in Hobart last year, Dahl brought together the site of Svalbard with the terrains of lutruwita/Tasmania to examine cross-geographical conversations.

Dahl is currently showing works as part of Unruly Edges at Firstdraft, Sydney until 19 May.

Instagram @ellendahlfoto

Yurian Quintanas Nobel

Yurian Quintanas Nobel, ‘Dream Moon Series’, 2020, installation view at Fotografiska Shanghai. Photo: ArtsHub.

The Barcelona-based photographer, Yurian Quintanas Nobel, conveys the strangeness of the world through his works, often engaging with things that are intangible or invisible to the naked eye.

As compared to big topics like AI or climate change, his works offers a lens to the future through the mundane – quiet, eerie, oddly familiar and slightly unpredictable.

Dream Moon Series (2020) was recently shown as part of The Via Combusta at Fotografiska Shanghai. It is a series of ‘pathophysical photography’, which blends reality with the imagined in a set-up of the artist’s home when he is not there.

Nobel’s works are often hypnotic to behold, multilayered with a surrealist leaning and open to interpretation.

Series such as The End of the Days and Happy Nothing take a more socially-engaged approach that interrogates external influences, and how they may change the way we live, survive and understand each other.

Instagram @yurian_quintanas

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is an arts writer and editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne.

