When a building’s revival teeters on a government spend

Melbourne’s iconic Nicholas Building has been around for a while – like 100+ years around – so pulling it into the 21st century as a green, dynamic, embedded and diverse cultural space costs money.

The art deco building is situated in the heart of Melbourne (on the intersection of Swanston Street and Flinders Lane), and has housed every sector of the creative industries.

It currently houses around 120 creative studios and businesses, including galleries, designers, performance artists, theatre makers, VR art and tech innovation, tailors, millinery, jewellery, bespoke bookshops, and more.

‘It is a creative engine unlike anything else in the southern hemisphere and the last of its kind remaining in the city,’ said Nicholas Building Association spokesperson Dario Vacirca.

Plans announced on Thursday (6 October) have revealed a new rooftop pavilion and public green space, a glass pavilion, and reimagined ballroom (which has laid empty for years).

Vacirca continued: ‘We have managed to raise more than 75% of what it will cost to manifest this exciting proposition,’ adding that the project ‘hits all the targets of the State’s 2025 creative state policy and will bring in millions into the state economy through events, tourism, and business.’

But the government has yet to sign off its support.

‘The vital last ingredient required to realise this is a commitment from the State Government. This investment is time-critical as the building is now back on the open market,’ said Vacrica.

Draft Plans released for Nicholas Building purchase and refurbishment. Image supplied.

A blended funding vision

Described as ‘a vertical cultural precinct’, the Nicholas Building was put on the market in July 2021 with a estimated value of $80 million.

Like many buildings across our city-scapes, it faced potential threat of being priced out as new apartments, a boutique hotel, swanky office space, and candy for developers.

The Nicholas Building Association speared a campaign that has been highly successful towards securing the building’s future. The vision brings together investment from a social impact capital firm, Forza Capital, the City of Melbourne, and a new purpose-built cultural foundation – Nicholas Building Arts Foundation – which will be the primary tenant under the agreement, holding a lease on levels 2-10 for 15 years initially.

‘This tripartite deal will see generations of artists and creatives supported through a dedicated platform for presentation,’ said the Association.

Forza Capital Director Ashley Wain added: ‘Forza Capital is excited about the opportunity to provide capital towards the purchase, restoration and upgrade of the Nicholas Building, together with the long term protection of the occupants of the building.’

Deputy Lord Mayor, City of Melbourne, Nicholas Reece said: ‘The City of Melbourne is committed to supporting the Nicholas Building Arts Foundation to develop its unique community-led model, which has been a powerhouse for creativity in our city for forty years.

Reece added: ‘We welcome efforts to expand its operation and help make itself sustainable through an annual program of cultural and arts events and new public spaces within the building.’

Take away Nicholas and you reduce the voltage in a hard-working system that is keeping us all alive. Sophie Travers, CEO, Collingwood Yards

But still more is required to secure the building’s future.

State Government supported needed for sustainability

While 75% of the fund needed to purchase the building has been raised, the three-way partnership has released plans this week as a push to government to get the project over the line.

‘Forza is targeting Impact investment Capital from our client base of High Net Worth investors; however critically the transaction requires an investment commitment from local and state government to provide financial assistance to the Nicholas Building Association, said Wain. ‘Without government support the investment model is unviable.’

Work to date has resulted in a phenomenal opportunity for the Nicholas Building to not only remain a cultural precinct of affordable creative studios, but to evolve its purpose and function to include:

a new rooftop pavilion and green public space with inbuilt state of the art solar tech

a multi-functional live performance venue and hospitality offerings

cultural events programming working with local, regional and international partners

a new home for leading cultural service and festival organisations

improved facilities through investment in the heritage façade and interiors

an organically formed, self-determined creative community of scale, diversity and intensity contributing to the culture and vitality of Melbourne, and supporting regional creatives and artists through a number of programs.

State MP for Melbourne and Victorian Greens Spokesperson for the Arts, Ellen Sandell said: ‘It would be a tragedy to see the building turned into apartments because the Labor State Government refuses to act. I’ve been calling on the State Government to save the Nicholas Building and have been disappointed by their lack of response.

‘The State Government could easily secure the creative future of the Nicholas Building by committing a small amount of funding – why are they refusing to come to the table?’

Sector from endorsement

Chief Executive Midsumma, Karen Bryant said: ‘The leadership opportunities provided to the arts industry with the co-location of arts companies, especially across small, medium and large organisations, has been clearly evident for us in the last few years with a number of unique collaborations for diverse artists and audiences occurring between Midsumma and collocated or nearby organisations within the Southbank Arts Precinct.

‘Unfortunately with our current building about to be redeveloped Midsumma is currently without an affordable home in the near future and we highly commend the proposal for the Nicholas Building arts development as a much-needed and vital part of the arts ecology for the future.’



CEO, Collingwood Yards, Sophie Travers added: ‘Nicholas Building is at the heart of a network of creative spaces across the city. Long-standing, much loved and central to everything and everyone, this iconic vertical precinct is connected to spaces like Collingwood Yards through a shared concern for keeping creative practice in the inner city.

‘Like Nicholas, we and our fellow space providers such as Abbotsford Convent, or Schoolhouse Studios, are powered by the energies of artists and innovators. Those energies are vital to a city like Melbourne that prides itself on its creative flair.’



Independent Artist, Designer and Educator Anna Varendorff said: ‘I’ve had studios in the Nicholas building for over a decade. The small and bespoke businesses like mine that are sheltered by this building and its community contribute significantly to the energy of Melbourne’s cultural aura. For a city that prides itself on culture, protecting this little but very productive community is really important.’



To view the draft plans for the proposed Nicholas Building rooftop and garden.

