What’s in a quilt convention?

The Australasian Quilt Convention is set to return to Melbourne at the Royal Exhibition Building from 11-14 April.

The event features finalists’ work from the 2024 national Australian Quilt Show Challenge, a travelling exhibition of new works from the North Carolina QuiltCon 2024, plus 39 works from makers around the world focusing on the colour red in Red by SAQA, and the 20 Perspectives exhibition showcasing international textile artists.

The Australasian Quilt Convention is for all makers and lovers of textiles, quilt and art, with unique stalls, workshops, art pieces and lectures.

Quilters travel from Australia and New Zealand to attend the one-, two- and four-day masterclasses with tutors from Australia and overseas, who will teach the craft and their techniques.

The tutors for 2024 include UK-based quilter, Gillian Travis, WA-based Jemima Flendt, Sharon Nicholls-Thomson from NSW, Phyllis Cullen from Hawaii and more. The class program includes how to make collage flowers from fabric snips, print and stitch art cards, door curtains using a Korean technique and more.

Travis will also be presenting an exhibition of her Sketchbook Quilts, inspired by her travels around the world.

The Australasian Quilt Convention provides a platform for exchange, learning and experimentation, with an area commonly known as Auto Alley, where visitors can test-drive all the latest sewing machines, including long-arm quilting machines.

Another highlight in 2024 is Red by SAQA, bringing together 39 works by makers from the US, Japan, Taiwan, Canada, Italy and Australia, which delve into the spirituality and provocations of the colour red.

Each year, the Australasian Quilt Convention holds a challenge for quilters with a different theme. The 2024 theme is ‘Oh My Stars!’ and will feature 30 selected quilts to be exhibited at the Convention, and then toured across other craft events around the country.

The Australasian Quilt Convention runs from 11-14 April at Royal Exhibition Building, Carlton Gardens; tickets. Check out the full program.