Wages are no laughing matter

NAVA has welcomed a review of the Amusement Award to provide better terms for visual arts workers.
19 Jul 2024
ArtsHub
Woman dressed in black with white frame glasses standing in front of Fair Work Commission building. NAVA

Visual Arts

Penelope Benton at the Fair Work Commission, Naarm 2024. Photo: Courtesy NAVA.

The National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA) has welcomed the Fair Work Commission’s (FWC) proposal to vary the Amusement, Events and Recreation Award.

This will ensure the Award clearly and adequately establishes minimum terms and conditions for workers in the visual arts, addressing long-standing issues of inadequate recognition and remuneration.

In a formal statement this week (18 July) NAVA’s Executive Director, Penelope Benton said, ‘This is a significant step forward for arts workers who have long struggled with inadequate recognition and fair remuneration for their work.’

Benton continued: ‘The decision by the Fair Work Commission to initiate proceedings to consider variations to the Amusement Award is a positive outcome that we hope will lead to substantial improvements in the working conditions in the visual arts.’

In January 2024, NAVA facilitated nearly 20 visual artists and arts workers for two weeks of in-person discussions. The FWC’s ‘Modern Awards Review 2023-24’ report, which includes a focus on the arts and culture sector, is an outcome of those considerations.

Key findings from the report indicate that the classification structure in Schedule A of the Amusement Award does not effectively cover the work performed by arts workers.

NAVA explained that the report ‘proposes addressing these issues by expanding the classification definitions in the Amusement Award to include the roles or duties typically performed by arts workers, provided such roles are not excluded based on seniority. It suggests that most arts workers possess qualifications or experience at a diploma level or above. Any variation could include the introduction of indicative roles or duties within grade 8 of the award.’

Benton continued: ‘Many visual artists work long hours for less than minimum wage, often as independent contractors or sole traders. The FWC report notes that a significant proportion of artists fall into this category, highlighting the need for broader reforms beyond the scope of the current award system.’

Read: Why we need to advocate for visual arts careers at high school

On top of the Award amendment, Benton said the peak body also welcomes ‘the new unfair contract terms of services contracts’ jurisdiction, which may offer some relief to artists facing unfair contract terms from August 2024.’

The proceedings into the Award amendment are set to begin in September 2024.

To learn more about NAVA’s advocacy work.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

