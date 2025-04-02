HIDDEN: lighting up Ballarat with projection-based art in May

On Friday 16 May, the newest micro contemporary festival, HIDDEN, is set to bring a new light to eight of Ballarat’s heritage sites in regional Victoria. The festival is curated by contemporary artist Yandell Walton and features the city’s own projection-based artists.

Creating a hidden circuit throughout the city, this event will offer visitors a chance to discover and immerse themselves within stories from history. The approximately 90-minute long experience involves an accessible walking trail, promising ‘breathtaking visual experiences’ that unpack Ballarat’s heritage.

HIDDEN will feature projection-based works by Ballarat artists Annelise Belladonna, Christine McFetridge, Daniel Williams, Diana Paez, Erin M McCuskey, Kirrily Urquhart, Spencer Harrison and Stefanie Petrik. These artists have been mentored through a series of masterclasses by the event curator, Centre for Projection Art’s Yandell Walton.

The festival encourages locals and travellers to rug up and enjoy the beauty of Ballarat in May. Designated a UNESCO Creative City of Crafts and Folk Art in 2019 for a reason, Ballarat continues the artful activities across Saturday and Sunday with Craft Lab, an art celebration featuring artisanal work from Ballarat practitioners.

