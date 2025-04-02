Exhibition review: Precious, Museum of Brisbane

Entitled Precious, the Museum of Brisbane’s (MoB) current exhibition celebrates local stories and communities by showcasing an astonishing array of some 3000 carefully curated objects from around 30 key collections. Emanating from MoB’s own collection, Precious draws for the most part on the private collections of professional collectors and amateur enthusiasts. The human desire for collecting clearly traverses many cultures, age groups and eclectic interests, as can be seen from the diverse backgrounds of these many collectors, many of whom are clearly passionate if not obsessive about their collections.

The exhibits are as diverse as the collectors themselves, all of whom have ties to Brisbane and most living locally. Many items have never been on public display before, while many collectors have loaned only a fraction of their much larger collections. Deciding what to include and what to leave out, how to spark the imagination and curiosity of the viewer without overwhelming them, is the secret of any exhibition.

Fortunately, eminent exhibition curator, Dr Sarah Engledow, has achieved just that: a thought-provoking, engaging and fascinating exhibition with sufficient variety to pique a viewer’s personal tastes and interests. From the history buff to those who love rare and beautiful objects or are fascinated by the bizarre or strange, there is much to enjoy from the myriad artefacts presented.

For an exhibition that was two years in the making, Engledow did not start with any preconceived views of what to include in the collection. Rather she started her journey of discovery organically, noting that seeing one beautiful Edwardian-styled tin box, in Chris Delanoue’s impressive range of tins and advertising signs, led her to designer and creator, Malcom Enright’s huge wide-ranging and eclectic collection. She also explored her own avenues to fill perceived gaps.

For MoB, the collections include collaborations with Brisbane institutions, such as the Queensland Museum and Queensland Maritime Museum, and some left-of-field items loaned by the Pharmaceutical Society of Australia (Queensland) and the Australian Dental Association. Also included is some historic scientific glassware from the School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences at the University of Queensland, while the Embroiderers’ Guild, Queensland has contributed some beautiful examples of a delicate embroidery style from the Victorian age. Treasures from MoB’s own collection include quirky items, such as two 1960s parking meters, as well as fine examples of vintage clothing from the Easton Pearson Archive.

Celebrated contemporary Indigenous artist Tony Albert has loaned a rare selection of his ‘Aboriginalia’ works with their often confronting references to racism. Aunty Raelene Baker’s treasured collection of natural handwoven baskets are displayed in their entirety. Handmade Tongan items, known as Koloa Fakatonga, as collected by sisters Ofa and Tisiola Takeifanga are a family treasure connecting strongly to their culture.

Pharmacist Peter Mayne, shares his collection of rare English self-pouring teapots, while Queensland musician Donat ‘Donnie’ Tahiraj, with a vinyl record collection of over 20,000 LPs, has loaned rare music posters and handbills. Exquisite handcrafted scaled models of Queensland houses by Shane Donnelly are the only items made rather than collected.

An expert on Queensland Rugby League (QRL), Paul Hayes has an important collection of rare memorabilia. Irene Hill has loaned some of her fine vintage beaded bags. Meanwhile Lizzie Hilburger collects antique beaded purses, presenting those alongside a quirky case of rare ‘trench art’ shoe horns made from shell casings from both world wars. Husband Mikey Hilburger shows off part of his extraordinary collection of axes, acquired from all over the world.

Lyn Ryan’s international doll collection is legendary – she owns the largest collection in the southern hemisphere, representing people from many different countries. Additionally, she collects trading cards, including five complete rare sets of the 1956 Olympic Games, on display here.

Period matchbooks and matchboxes, wind-up toys, postcards, ornamental eggs, rare textiles, glass bottles, intricately designed picture frames and a doll collection from India are all here and more. A potpourri of riches.

The exhibition is assisted by a beautifully reimagined curated design in the MoB galleries, where each collection is given both a generous space with excellent descriptive panels and is carefully realised in well-crafted display cases. It makes wandering around and getting a sense of what is on offer all the more enjoyable. There are interesting smaller objects, such as Judy Noble’s owl collection placed at a young child’s eye level, making this very much a family friendly exhibition. There is literally something for everyone to enjoy in this fascinating collectors’ world.

Precious will be exhibited at the Museum of Brisbane until Autumn 2026. Free entry.