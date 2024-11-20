Victorian Premier’s Design Awards 2024 revealed

The annual Victorian Premier’s Design Awards winners were announced today (20 November) with Melbourne-based agency Motherbird taking out the prestigious Overall Winner prize for its work on the brand system for Geneva-based ISO (International Organization for Standardization). The brief was to correct the anomaly that the organisation responsible for introducing systemisation and standardisation to the word boasted an almost non-existent brand system itself.

Motherbird worked with the ISO team to deliver a brand that was clear, powerful and accessible. As well as taking out the top honours in the Awards, Motherbird also received the Best in Category for Communication Design. The jury for this category comprised Kate Johnstone, San San Truong, Stuart Geddes, Tony Coombes).

Other category winners and their juries were:

Student Design: Pivot

(Blair Kuys, Olivia Hamilton, Dr Rowan Page, Shay McMahon, Dr Tonya Meyrick)

Fashion Design: Preston Zly

(John Condilis, Kristy Barber, Dr Tarryn Handcock, Virginia Dowzer)

Architectural Design: Northcote Aquatic and Recreation Centre

(Professor Donald Bates, Jefa Greenaway RAIA MDIA, Jill Garner, Louise Wright)

Design Strategy: Office of Public Prosecutions – Digital Transformation Program – Amicus

(Dan Hill, Jirra Lulla Harvey, Mathan Ratinam, Opher Yom-Tov)

Product Design: Neonav® ECG Tip Location System

(Dale Hardiman, Karen Hutchieson, Luke Pearson, Ryan Tilley, Sam Lanyon, Sandra Njeri Githinji)

Digital Design: Saveful: Helping People Save Food, Money, Time and the Planet

(Deb Polson, Rachel de Sain, Simon Goodrich, Tristan Cooke)

Service Design: Hamilton Centre for Integrated Care of Mental Health and Addiction

(Jeremy Yuille, Jo Szczepanska, Louise Long, Michael Eales, Stefanie Di Russo)

This year’s jury also included Megan Norgate, John Gertsakis, Leah Heiss (Jury Chair), Celina Clarke (Jury Chair 2016–2022) and Dr Kenneth Willis Cato AO (Jury Chair 2012–2015).

