News

 > News

Victorian Premier’s Design Awards 2024 revealed

This year's Awards range from recognising the branding for a truly global organisation to the design for a Brunswick-made shoe.
20 Nov 2024 17:26
ArtsHub

Design

ISO Brand Identity, 2024 Victorian Premier’s Design Award of the Year, Designed by Motherbird for ISO (International Organization for Standardization). Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

The annual Victorian Premier’s Design Awards winners were announced today (20 November) with Melbourne-based agency Motherbird taking out the prestigious Overall Winner prize for its work on the brand system for Geneva-based ISO (International Organization for Standardization). The brief was to correct the anomaly that the organisation responsible for introducing systemisation and standardisation to the word boasted an almost non-existent brand system itself.

Read: Opportunities and awards

Motherbird worked with the ISO team to deliver a brand that was clear, powerful and accessible. As well as taking out the top honours in the Awards, Motherbird also received the Best in Category for Communication Design. The jury for this category comprised Kate Johnstone, San San Truong, Stuart Geddes, Tony Coombes).

Other category winners and their juries were:

Student Design: Pivot
(Blair Kuys, Olivia Hamilton, Dr Rowan Page, Shay McMahon, Dr Tonya Meyrick)
Fashion Design: Preston Zly
(John Condilis, Kristy Barber, Dr Tarryn Handcock, Virginia Dowzer)
Architectural Design: Northcote Aquatic and Recreation Centre
(Professor Donald Bates, Jefa Greenaway RAIA MDIA, Jill Garner, Louise Wright)
Design Strategy: Office of Public Prosecutions – Digital Transformation Program – Amicus
(Dan Hill, Jirra Lulla Harvey, Mathan Ratinam, Opher Yom-Tov)
Product Design: Neonav® ECG Tip Location System
(Dale Hardiman, Karen Hutchieson, Luke Pearson, Ryan Tilley, Sam Lanyon, Sandra Njeri Githinji)
Digital Design: Saveful: Helping People Save Food, Money, Time and the Planet
(Deb Polson, Rachel de Sain, Simon Goodrich, Tristan Cooke)
Service Design: Hamilton Centre for Integrated Care of Mental Health and Addiction
(Jeremy Yuille, Jo Szczepanska, Louise Long, Michael Eales, Stefanie Di Russo)

This year’s jury also included Megan Norgate, John Gertsakis, Leah Heiss (Jury Chair), Celina Clarke (Jury Chair 2016–2022) and Dr Kenneth Willis Cato AO (Jury Chair 2012–2015).

For a full list of winners and further information about the awards and the finalists.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

Visual Arts News Architecture Performing Arts All Arts Career Advice Features Craft Galleries Ceramic Art
More
Tonya Meyrick, Guest Curator of Geelong Design Week. A middle-aged woman in black and white wearing black frame glasses and a checkered scarf on a red background with the text “So you want my arts job?”
Career Advice

So you want my arts job: Design Curator

Design Curator Tonya Meyrick of Geelong Design Week in Australia’s only UNESCO City of Design shares insights into her role.

Celina Lei
rows of empty green stadium seats
Opinions & Analysis

Arts Workforce Scoping Study interim findings indicate crisis across sectors

New findings illustrate that Australia's creative workforce is in a critical shape, facing recruitment and retention issues.

Gina Fairley
Two men, Dowel Jones, stand in pink decorated space. One wearing black top and light trousers, the other in white T shirt, brown jacket and dark trousers.
News

From film to fatbergs, here are 12 things to check out at Geelong Design Week

Australia’s UNESCO City of Design will bring back over 70 events for the largest regional design festival, Geelong Design Week.

ArtsHub
Colourful retro fashions displayed on mannequins for exhibition. Chester Weinberg
News

Exhibition of NY fashion icon Chester Weinberg comes to Adelaide

The David Roche Gallery will present the designs of the US couturier this summer.

Gina Fairley
Detail of wood work bench. Sturt.
News

Independence will define Sturt Gallery and Studios' future

The future of Australia's oldest craft gallery and studios is looking brighter with the promise of independence.

ArtsHub
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login