Immersive VR wonderland: Bubble Planet Experience Sydney prepares to touch down

The immersive, multi-sensory Bubble Planet Experience Sydney opens at Olympic Park’s Paddington Pavilion on 6 June after sold out runs in Brussels, Los Angeles, London, Singapore, Milan and other international cities.

Billed as an ‘experience’, the event offers over ten rooms filled with optical illusions, immersive projections and virtual reality (VR) artworks and promises a blend of art, play and technology suitable for guests of guests of all ages.

Visitors to Bubble Planet Experience Sydney can explore an enormous bubble bath ball pit, a glowing undersea LED room, a fully immersive VR room and an endless infinity chamber.

The interactive event is co-produced by edu-tainment company Exhibition Hub and live entertainment discovery platform, Fever.

VR experience at Bubble Planet. Image: Supplied.

Exhibition Hub is a European producer and distributor of major exhibitions worldwide, and has produced over 200 experiences in 10 years. The company’s projects aim to evolve storytelling into immersive journeys that educate, captivate and inspire.

In previous collaborations, the two companies have created internationally successful VR exhibitions Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience and The Art of the Brick.

Visitors are advised to allow 60-90 minutes to enjoy the full experience. Children under four enter for free. Visit Bubble Planet Experience Sydney for further information.