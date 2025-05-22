News

Immersive VR wonderland: Bubble Planet Experience Sydney prepares to touch down

Explore an enormous bubble bath ball pit, a glowing undersea LED room and a fully immersive VR room at Bubble Planet Experience Sydney.
22 May 2025 8:42
Allison Dickie
A dark room full of mirrors lit only by the colourful blue and yellow lights scattered in oceanic patterns across the floor.

Installation

Underwater LED Room at Bubble Planet. Image: Supplied.

The immersive, multi-sensory Bubble Planet Experience Sydney opens at Olympic Park’s Paddington Pavilion on 6 June after sold out runs in Brussels, Los Angeles, London, Singapore, Milan and other international cities.

Billed as an ‘experience’, the event offers over ten rooms filled with optical illusions, immersive projections and virtual reality (VR) artworks and promises a blend of art, play and technology suitable for guests of guests of all ages.

Visitors to Bubble Planet Experience Sydney can explore an enormous bubble bath ball pit, a glowing undersea LED room, a fully immersive VR room and an endless infinity chamber.

The interactive event is co-produced by edu-tainment company Exhibition Hub and live entertainment discovery platform, Fever.

An artificially blue and pink lit room full of hanging bubble chairs. A visitor sits in a chair wearing a VR headset wearing all white.
VR experience at Bubble Planet. Image: Supplied.

Exhibition Hub is a European producer and distributor of major exhibitions worldwide, and has produced over 200 experiences in 10 years. The company’s projects aim to evolve storytelling into immersive journeys that educate, captivate and inspire.

In previous collaborations, the two companies have created internationally successful VR exhibitions Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience and The Art of the Brick.

Read: Vincent van Gogh returns to THE LUME with a new VR format

Visitors are advised to allow 60-90 minutes to enjoy the full experience. Children under four enter for free. Visit Bubble Planet Experience Sydney for further information.

Allison Dickie

Allison is an intern at ArtsHub. She is based in Melbourne where she writes and studies Arts at Monash University. Allison is passionate about all things creative with experience spanning music, dance and film.

Related News

A paper cut artwork of a red chrysanthemum inside a white cage.
News

Hand-cut papers map out intricate Japanese-Australian histories in Townsville

Artist Elysha Rei hopes to create an emotional reaction to a lesser known history of Japanese migrant workers.

Celina Lei
A photo of a white cube-like building in sunny daylight.
News

Art Basel sets its eyes on the Middle East with new fair in 2026

As established markets decline, Art Basel seeks new wealth – and new talent.

Celina Lei
A gallery space with two video screens showing street scenes.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Amongst the clouds, Artspace

An interactive, multimedia experience, ‘Amongst the Clouds’ is far removed from traditional concepts of art exhibitions.

Peter Hackney
Artists from across the country will gather in Sydney for the National Indigenous Art Fair in July. The photo shows a woman looking through a stack of unframed Indigenous paintings on linen; more Indigenous artworks hang behind her.
News

Remote artists to gather in Sydney for 2025 National Indigenous Art Fair

The National Indigenous Art Fair brings First Nations artists from across the continent together on Gadigal Land in July.

David Burton
The CEO of the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) joins a suite of speakers at the upcoming REMIX Summit, Sydney. Pictured are the main buildings of MoPOP: the architecture is inspired by the energy, movement and fluidity of the arts; a visually impactful image showing a series of interconnected buildings adorned in aluminum shingles in white, red and blue, which have a flowing, fabric-like quality to them.
Sponsored

Beyond the exhibit: How Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture is reimagining what a museum can be

The CEO of MoPOP is heading to REMIX Summit Sydney to share her insights into ways cultural institutions can stay…

David Burton
