News

 > News

New Indigenous Literacy program kicks off

Four First Nations creatives head to Sydney to skill up for new futures as publishers, graphic designers and writers in Community.
15 Apr 2025 10:30
Gina Fairley
Three indigenous people in bright blue t-shirts sitting in front of shelve of books. Indigenous Literacy

Visual Arts

ILF Talent Pathways Program inaugural workshops in Sydney,April 2025. L-R: Bronanna Waterloo, Darren Moncrieff and Deborah ‘Rose’ Archie. Photo: Fernanda Faustino.

Share Icon

A new workshop has been launched in Sydney to bolster Indigenous literacy. The first participants were from remote Communities in the Northern Territory, who travelled interstate for the inaugural program.

The Talent Pathways Program is an initiative of the Indigenous Literacy Foundation (ILF), and has been supported by Lendlease’s Workplaces with Impact Grant. “It is a two-year pilot program to prepare and equip First Nations participants to use their creative skills within their Communities as publishers, graphic designers and or writers,” explains ILF.

The organisation selects four participants aged 17-24 years who are not studying, but looking for new career opportunities. The biannual program looks to dovetail with ILF’s existing CREATE and Pamela Lofts programs.

ILF CEO Ben Bowen says the new program has been a long time in the making. “[It comes] off the back of decades of supplying support through the provision of culturally relevant books and literacy material around Australia.”

He continues: “In life it is easy to lose sight of where you can have true sustainable impact, but the ILF has the incredible privilege of trust in the Communities we have partnered with. This value of the lived experience has given us the insight and confidence to invest in people to access the opportunities and live up to our motto of ‘reading opens doors’.” 

The Talent Pathways Program involves learning modules, mentorship, practical experience and tailored study based on each person’s unique career passions, in Community.

The inaugural participants in the Talent Pathways Program are:

  • Deborah Archie, who goes by ‘Rose’, from Bulla in the Northern Territory, located 130 kilometres east of the Western Australian and Northern Territory border
  • Rusinya Brooks, who goes by ‘Ruby’, from Milikapiti, which sits on the northern side of Melville Island, the bigger of the two Tiwi islands
  • Murrwale Godden, 23, who comes from Jilkminggan, which is 145 kilometres south of Katherine (where he lives), which itself is 320 kilometres south of Darwin, and
  • Bronanna Waterloo from Amanbidji, Northern Territory, which is located 115 kilometres east of the Western Australia and Northern Territory borders.

Brooks says she hopes to use the program to “turn words into illustrations”. Her goal is to, “make a graphic novel, cover or illustration” and “to get better at digital art”, she says.

ILF’s new Talent Pathways Project Manager Darren Moncrieff says: “It’s exciting to be at the start point of this program – for the participants and myself. After several online sessions since January, we have just met each other for the first time in Sydney, where we spent four fruitful days in practical sessions with a number of ILF staff. From this, we will build on what we have set in motion in the coming months.” 

The Indigenous Literacy Foundation (ILF) is a national charity working with remote Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Communities across Australia and is Community-led.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

Exterior view of red brick historic building turned into art centre
News

Former Ambulance Station proves successful regional model as creative hub

As artists flee our cities with rising costs, this model proves that vibrancy and connection need not be lost.

Gina Fairley
Two panels. On the left is of a curly haired woman smiling. On the right is the cover of her book 'Half Truth' that features an illustration of a curly hair woman with a red dress, There are no features on her face.
Reviews

Book review: Half Truth, Nadia Mahjouri

From Tasmania to Morocco, two women search for the truth about one man.

Dorcas Maphakela
overhead image of hands holding hand made textile objects. Cul Collective.
News

Textile-based artworks unfurl narratives of diversity in Sydney's Royal Botanic Garden

Women from Multicultural backgrounds find connection through storytelling via plants and textiles.

Gina Fairley
The cover of two large artist book volumes with contrasting colours and floral motifs.
News

Opportunities and awards

Enter the 2024 Australian Event Awards, plus winners of Dobell Drawing Prize and Walk of Fame nominees, and more!

Celina Lei
installation view in a gallery of works made with and on paper. Hazelhurst Prize
Sponsored

Rethinking the medium of paper as a bold contemporary frontier

Thinking beyond drawing, the Hazelhurst Art on Paper Award encourages innovative making with, on or about paper.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login