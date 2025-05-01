One day to catch 2 exhibitions of Tasmanian design

Tasmania Makes 25 is an exhibition in two parts that stretches across eight months in Tasmania, but there is the opportunity to experience both exhibitions in a single day this year.

2025 marks the second iteration of Design Tasmania’s annual project, which platforms local designers and makers in all disciplines, including furniture, ceramics, jewellery, textiles and objects.

Exhibition one is currently showing in Launceston, with 31 May as its final day when visitors will be able to catch the first show alongside exhibition two. The special event also includes an industry session for specifiers, architects, inferior designers and collections that runs from 12-3pm, followed by a public session with Design Tasmania Artistic Director Michelle Boyde and participating designers from 3-6pm.

Exhibition one features nine creatives:

Andrea Barker – ceramicist presenting carbonised ceramics vessels

Nanna Bayer – ceramicist presenting porcelain functional lights

Kate Bowman – designer/ceramicist transforming ceramic waste into bespoke design

Christopher Clinton – object maker/architect presenting prototype of cheese knife set

Shauna Mayben – jeweller creating pieces through ocean by-product

Liam Starcevich – furniture/objects designer blending timber and cork

Scott van Tuil – furniture/objects designer blending designer creating sand-casted homewares to endure forever

Adam Wallace – textiles artist transforming vintage and found materials through traditional handcraft, and

Isaac Williams –furniture/objects designer reimagining waste as art.

Andrea Barker, ‘Memory of a Shard’. Photo: Supplied.

Exhibition two features seven creatives:

Craig Ashton – furniture designer and sculpture artist creating functional sculptures

Travis Bell – ceramicist stacking vessels into functional furniture

Geoff Farquhar-Still – object designer and installation artist fusing heritage materials with turbine forms

Benjamin Grieve-Johnson – furniture/objects designer making light sculptures

Elliot Hall – furniture designer using reclaimed timber and Tasmanian wool

Sharon O’Donnell – ceramicist presenting vessels evoking nostalgia, and

Stuart Williams – furniture/objects designer presenting anthropomorphic furniture made from Hydrowood myrtle.

Exhibition one ends on 31 May with a special event; exhibition two officially starts on 1 June and runs until 21 September. Learn more.