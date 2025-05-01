News

One day to catch 2 exhibitions of Tasmanian design

16 designers are showcasing their works in ‘Tasmanian Makes 25’, but there’s only one day to catch them all.
1 May 2025 9:00
Celina Lei
A low round table made out of Hydrowood myrtle, stoneware tiles, glaze, igneous rocks, sandstone, industrial waste inside a white industrial gallery space. Design Tasmania.

Visual Arts

Kate Bowman, ‘Talus Table’ prototype, as part of Tasmania Makes 25 exhibition one. Photo: Supplied.

Tasmania Makes 25 is an exhibition in two parts that stretches across eight months in Tasmania, but there is the opportunity to experience both exhibitions in a single day this year.

2025 marks the second iteration of Design Tasmania’s annual project, which platforms local designers and makers in all disciplines, including furniture, ceramics, jewellery, textiles and objects.

Exhibition one is currently showing in Launceston, with 31 May as its final day when visitors will be able to catch the first show alongside exhibition two. The special event also includes an industry session for specifiers, architects, inferior designers and collections that runs from 12-3pm, followed by a public session with Design Tasmania Artistic Director Michelle Boyde and participating designers from 3-6pm.

Exhibition one features nine creatives:

  • Andrea Barker – ceramicist presenting carbonised ceramics vessels
  • Nanna Bayer – ceramicist presenting porcelain functional lights
  • Kate Bowman – designer/ceramicist transforming ceramic waste into bespoke design
  • Christopher Clinton – object maker/architect presenting prototype of cheese knife set
  • Shauna Mayben – jeweller creating pieces through ocean by-product
  • Liam Starcevich – furniture/objects designer blending timber and cork
  • Scott van Tuil – furniture/objects designer blending designer creating sand-casted homewares to endure forever
  • Adam Wallace – textiles artist transforming vintage and found materials through traditional handcraft, and
  • Isaac Williams –furniture/objects designer reimagining waste as art.
Andrea Barker, ‘Memory of a Shard’. Photo: Supplied.

Exhibition two features seven creatives:

  • Craig Ashton – furniture designer and sculpture artist creating functional sculptures
  • Travis Bell – ceramicist stacking vessels into functional furniture
  • Geoff Farquhar-Still – object designer and installation artist fusing heritage materials with turbine forms
  • Benjamin Grieve-Johnson – furniture/objects designer making light sculptures
  • Elliot Hall – furniture designer using reclaimed timber and Tasmanian wool
  • Sharon O’Donnell – ceramicist presenting vessels evoking nostalgia, and
  • Stuart Williams – furniture/objects designer presenting anthropomorphic furniture made from Hydrowood myrtle.

Exhibition one ends on 31 May with a special event; exhibition two officially starts on 1 June and runs until 21 September. Learn more.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is ArtsHub's Content Manager. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

