Victorian Greens redouble push for arts sick pay

The Victorian government’s recent announcement of a two-year pilot scheme guaranteeing five days of paid or carer’s sick leave to casual and self-employed Victorians is good policy, according to Gabrielle de Vietri, Greens candidate for the seat of Richmond.

Only one thing is preventing a good piece of policy from becoming an excellent piece of policy.

‘What’s missing is cover for artists,’ de Vietri told ArtsHub. ‘These are the people who contribute to our economy and to our sense of identity in so many ways and yet our government takes them for granted; for granted in the amount of work they do and for granted that they will continue to do it even if they are sick.’

The Victorian scheme provides five days a year of sick or carer payments at the National Minimum Wage ($20.33/hour or $772.54/week). Those now eligible are the approximately 150,000 casual and self-employed workers in hospitality, food trades and food preparation, supermarket and retail sales, aged care and disability workers, cleaners and laundry workers and security guards.

Theatre workers, visual artists, filmmakers, producers and those in a host of other art-making endeavours are excluded.

‘Arts workers are in a Catch-22,’ said de Vietri, an artist herself. ‘You either stay home when you’re sick but sacrifice your income and ability to pay the bills or go to work to survive but potentially spread illness. It’s just not fair.’

Gabrielle de Vietri, Greens campaign launch, 2022. Image supplied.

Governments of every stripe are quick to trumpet the value of the creative sector to the economy but slow to provide support when it’s needed, de Vietri added. ‘When I talk to artists with my own artist’s hat on, the conversations are all about how to get out of a sector that’s so poorly paid, so poorly supported, in which people are expected to essentially work for free.’

To be included in the Victorian government’s pilot scheme would mean a great deal to artists and it wouldn’t cost the earth. ‘The [Victorian] Parliamentary Budget Office has costed it at $10M,’ De Vietri said. ‘It would make a world of difference.’

To artist Madeleine Thornton-Smith, for example.

‘I’ve always worked multiple jobs – all casual or contracted. I have never had sick leave,’ said Thornton-Smith, a ceramicist and tutor. ‘Pre-pandemic, there was the culture that you wouldn’t take time off even if you have a cold. The jobs were so precarious, so it wasn’t worth the risk.

‘Now, I’ve been undergoing treatment for skin cancer and am working through that, too. I just worked over the weekend even though I was really unwell. If I called in sick, I think they’d cover my shift, but I can’t risk the financial side.’

Launching their arts policy ahead of the upcoming state election (November 26) the Victorian Greens are also calling for a scheme that will see 2000 Victorian artists paid a modest living wage ($42,200) over three years. The scheme would be open to artists, musicians, dancers, theatre makers, filmmakers and writers.

The Greens are also calling for a $1B Secure Art Fund for small and medium arts organisations to provide the ongoing funding and an annual $100 million investment in new festivals to bringing arts events back into the inner city.

‘The Greens want to see artists paid a living wage and given the same entitlements as other casual and contract workers,’ said de Vietri. ‘We also want to nurture our small to medium independent arts sector with adequate funding so that it can continue to thrive long into the future.

‘It’s time to treat the arts as a public good, matched by public funding.’