Vale Rosemary Laing

Last week, the Australian art world lost two giants. Those mourning the death of a significant First Nations artist were once again saddened by the death of leading Australian photo-based artist, Rosemary Laing, at the age of 65.

Tolarno Galleries, which commercially represents Laing, posted on Friday (24 May), ‘We are immensely saddened by the passing of Rosemary Laing. One of Australia’s most revered artists, her images are embedded in our psyche.’

Laing was born in Brisbane in 1959 and obtained a Diploma of Art Education in 1979, before studying a Diploma of Art at the University of Tasmania in 1982 and then moving to Sydney to pursue further studies from 1991. Early in her fine art education she trained as a painter who used photography primarily as reference material.

In 1988, Laing worked as an exhibition consultant for the Australian Bicentennial Exhibition, where she was inspired by seeing the work of other renowned photographers and how they represented Australia.

The series flight research from 1999-2000 is considered Laing’s big breakthrough, exemplifying her investigations into the cinematic and performative. The photos depict a woman in a white bridal gown, seemingly rising, floating and falling in mid-air against an expansive skyline. A similar through line can be seen in bulletproofglass (2002), where motifs of the bride and sky remain, now haunted by the gash of a bullet wound, stark against the white gown. The series was first shown in New York and received acclaim from The New York Times.

From the series, ‘Bulletproofglass’ by Rosemary Laing, shown as part of the ‘Know My Name: Australian Women Artists’ national touring exhibition at Mornington Regional Art Gallery. Photo: ArtsHub.

Laing’s process in these works is purposefully mysterious, inviting the viewer to question how they are made. bulletproofglass was shot on location in the Blue Mountains, where Laing and a professional stuntwoman engaged in complex choreography to capture the images. From 1996 onwards, Laing mostly avoided digital manipulation in any of her photography works.

Her practice was always deeply engaged with the topics of her time, relating to culturally and historically resonant locations in Australia. She channelled into her works feelings towards events, such as the failure of Australia’s republic referendum and the 9/11 attacks, in not necessarily obvious, but moving ways.

Rhana Devenport, Director, Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA), wrote in her tribute, ‘It is with great sadness we acknowledge the passing of Rosemary Laing after a short illness. Rosemary has made a profound contribution to time-based art and is one of the Australia’s most esteemed artists.

’Researching through the crucial issues facing our times, such as the politics of place, the natural environment, human rights and personal psychological inquiry, her photographs explore the cultural consciousness.’

Laing’s works were included in the 2014 and 2021 Adelaide Biennials, with AGSA holding 12 of her works from 1988-2010 in its collection.

TarraWarra Museum, which hosted a major survey exhibition of Laing in 2017-18, posted, ‘For Rosemary, the landscape is ground, horizon, body and knowledge. A place of arrival and departure, home and the uncanny, it is subject to climatic conditions and various systems of knowledge. Rosemary invited us to co-belong in these landscapes with her, and experience an intersection of, and tension between, diverse metaphors.’

Galerie Lelong & Co in New York represented the artist from 2002, and remembered her as someone with ‘a deep and even unexpected sense of humour, and was unfailing in the attention and care she gave to her personal relationships’.

The tribute continued, ‘Laing was meticulous in her craft and research, a model of ethics and applied this same precision to her political convictions… Rosemary was as tender as she was tough and working with her was always a witness to excellence and compassion, a rare combination one sees in each unforgettable image.’

Laing recently presented an exhibition at Tolarno Galleries as part of PHOTO2024. swansongs represented a new direction and included large-scale photography works as well as small shell and rock sculptures. The Director of TarraWarra Museum of Art, Victoria Lynn wrote in the catalogue essay for swansongs, ‘There is nothing final about these works, such is the mobility and suspension contained within… Laing’s performers are on the move, away from an uncertain present, in search of an alternate future.’

Rosemary Laing, ‘crustatesta & littoral (with blu-tac and bandages)’, 2023, installation view as part of ‘swansongs’ at Tolarno Galleries. Photo: ArtsHub.

Laing sustained a prolific career in Australia and overseas, with extensive exhibition and biennale engagement, and works in institutional collections such as those of the Art Gallery of New South Wales, 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art in Japan, Harvard Art Museum and National Gallery of Australia. She received the Overseas Photographer Award at the 35th Higashikawa International Photography Festival in 2019.

Laing is survived by her partner and fellow artist, Geoff Kleem.