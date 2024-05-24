First Nations multimedia artist and political activist dies aged 67

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name of a person who has died.

KuKu (Far North Queensland) and Erub/Mer (Torres Strait Islands) artist, Dr Destiny Deacon, has passed away in Naarm/Melbourne at the age of 67. The well-respected figure in contemporary art once described herself as ‘just an old-fashioned political artist’.

She was born in Maryborough, Queensland in 1957 before moving with her family to Port Melbourne, Victoria in 1959.

While Deacon studied politics and education in her formative years, and was a performer, broadcaster and academic, many came to know her through photography, a practice she began exploring in her 30s. Deacon was closely involved with Aboriginal activist Charles Perkins, and later, in the 1990s, she was instrumental in coining the word ‘Blak’ as an empowered phrase for self-identifying First Nations peoples.

Deacon’s photographic pieces strategically and unabashedly challenge and dismantle colonial narratives and language, reclaiming them while also pointedly putting racism and violence on display. Many such works feature “blak dolls” and “Koorie kitsch” – or “Aboriginalia” – creating a poignant and provocative encounter with a jarring, child-like naivety.

Deacon held a major retrospective, DESTINY, at The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia in 2020-21, which displayed works from over three decades of her career and included more than 100 multi-disciplinary pieces, including a large-scale installation of Koorie kitsch.

Read: How First Nations artists are reclaiming colonial objects and celebrating culture through garments

Her most recent exhibition was at Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery in Sydney, which ran until 6 April. The exhibition text documents Deacon’s early participation in political activism as a 14 year-old and onwards.

Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery posted a tribute on its Instagram page, stating, ‘Destiny’s work, known for its witty and incisive exploration of Indigenous identity, political activism, and cultural resilience, has left an indelible mark on the Australian art landscape and beyond… We have no doubt that Destiny’s legacy will continue to inspire and resonate with future generations as a potent impetus for social change and collective healing.’

This writer last saw Deacon at the Melbourne Art Fair in February, where she was surrounded by mob, friends and peers.

Noongar novelist, poet and essayist, Claire G Coleman, posted, ‘Words cannot describe the powerful impact Destiny and her work have had on Indigenous culture… The world will never be the same again.’

Deacon’s works have been exhibited widely across Australia and internationally, including at the Museum of Modern Art in New York and as part of Documenta in Germany.