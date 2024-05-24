News

 > News

First Nations multimedia artist and political activist dies aged 67

Mob and arts sector colleagues mourn the loss of the renowned First Nations artist.
24 May 2024
Celina Lei
‘DESTINY’, installation view at The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia, 2020-21. Photo: Tom Ross.

Visual Arts

‘DESTINY’, installation view at The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia, 2020-21. Photo: Tom Ross.

Share Icon

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name of a person who has died.

KuKu (Far North Queensland) and Erub/Mer (Torres Strait Islands) artist, Dr Destiny Deacon, has passed away in Naarm/Melbourne at the age of 67. The well-respected figure in contemporary art once described herself as ‘just an old-fashioned political artist’.

She was born in Maryborough, Queensland in 1957 before moving with her family to Port Melbourne, Victoria in 1959.

While Deacon studied politics and education in her formative years, and was a performer, broadcaster and academic, many came to know her through photography, a practice she began exploring in her 30s. Deacon was closely involved with Aboriginal activist Charles Perkins, and later, in the 1990s, she was instrumental in coining the word ‘Blak’ as an empowered phrase for self-identifying First Nations peoples.

Deacon’s photographic pieces strategically and unabashedly challenge and dismantle colonial narratives and language, reclaiming them while also pointedly putting racism and violence on display. Many such works feature “blak dolls” and “Koorie kitsch” – or “Aboriginalia” – creating a poignant and provocative encounter with a jarring, child-like naivety.

Deacon held a major retrospective, DESTINY, at The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia in 2020-21, which displayed works from over three decades of her career and included more than 100 multi-disciplinary pieces, including a large-scale installation of Koorie kitsch.

Read: How First Nations artists are reclaiming colonial objects and celebrating culture through garments

Her most recent exhibition was at Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery in Sydney, which ran until 6 April. The exhibition text documents Deacon’s early participation in political activism as a 14 year-old and onwards.

Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery posted a tribute on its Instagram page, stating, ‘Destiny’s work, known for its witty and incisive exploration of Indigenous identity, political activism, and cultural resilience, has left an indelible mark on the Australian art landscape and beyond… We have no doubt that Destiny’s legacy will continue to inspire and resonate with future generations as a potent impetus for social change and collective healing.’

This writer last saw Deacon at the Melbourne Art Fair in February, where she was surrounded by mob, friends and peers.

Noongar novelist, poet and essayist, Claire G Coleman, posted, ‘Words cannot describe the powerful impact Destiny and her work have had on Indigenous culture… The world will never be the same again.’

Deacon’s works have been exhibited widely across Australia and internationally, including at the Museum of Modern Art in New York and as part of Documenta in Germany.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is an arts writer and editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

Related News

Performing Arts Writing and Publishing News Film Digital Television All Arts Features Reviews Museums
More
Muhubo Sulieman. Photo: Supplied. A young woman wearing a colourful purple, pink and yellow headscarf, sitting on the grass and weaving. She is in a joyful mood, smiling and working.
Features

Fashioning a memory

Discover the hidden tales of African diasporic textile artists that reveal unique cultural influences and creative processes.

Dorcas Maphakela
Canberra Museum and Gallery. A group of metal cylinders in shades of bronze and blue patina are grouped against a white brick wall. The one on the far left is bubbly at the top as if it has been underwater or in an acid bath.
Sponsored

The slippery nexus between sculpture and design and the agency of materials

Canberra Museum and Gallery has a new exhibition: Materiality… but not as we know it.

Thuy On
Ruth Maddison, ‘An abundance of caution’, on view at SECCA. Photo: Supplied.
Features

Not your inspirational quote – the dark and humorous side of text in craft

Artists working with text in craft are interrogating the usage of language through humour in dark times.

Celina Lei
Esther Forest, ‘The Pet Shop’, 2023 single channel video with audio, on view at 2024 Hatched National Graduate Show at PICA. Photo: Courtesy of the artist. Still from a video work featuring a cartoonish figure on the phone in a room with blue and purple lighting, filled with posters of animals.
News

Which graduate artists have got their fingers on the pulse?

Over 20 graduate artists are showing the critical topics they have chosen to engage with at PICA’s 2024 Hatched: National…

Celina Lei
‘Fit for a King’ by Monique Chiari, featuring a pup on opening night of ‘PET SHOP’ at Craft Victoria. Photo: Michael Pham, courtesy of Craft Victoria. A small black dog with curly fur wearing a white shirt on an oversized purple chair.
Features

5 chairs by artist designers to check out

From the funky to the extraterrestrial, these are functional art pieces that you can sit, lounge or relax on.

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login