Vale Chad Morgan

Australian country music legend Chad Morgan died on 1 January 2025, at the age of 91. Celebrated as a beloved larrikin, Morgan died at a hospital in Gin Gin, near Bundaberg.

Troy Cassar-Daley posted online that Morgan was a hilarious comedian. “He was always such an individual, that’s what endeared him to so many in our industry,” he wrote.

Morgan released his first album in 1952, celebrating a prosperous 70-year career that took him nationwide. His most celebrated songs include ‘The Sheik of Scrubby Creek’, ‘I’m My Own Grandpa’, ‘The Shotgun Wedding’, ‘Double Decker Blowflies’ and ‘There’s Life in the Old Dog Yet’. He was lauded as the king of the country comedy genre.

Morgan received a Medal of the Order of Australia in 2004 and was recognised for lifetime achievement at the 2010 Country Music Association of Australia Awards.

Six months before his death, the Chad Morgan Room – a permanent exhibition in Childers, Queensland – opened in his honour. It showcases memorabilia and artwork from across his career.

“Chad Morgan’s music and spirit will live on forever,” reads a statement shared by his management on his website. “His presence, both on and off the stage, will be greatly missed by family, friends and his dedicated fan base around the world.”