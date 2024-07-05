This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From funding to finalists – the Miles Franklin shortlist, top TV shows, and funding trends – these were your top reads this week.

Doors open to Melbourne’s (hidden) architectural gems

From the heritage-listed to private residences, Open House Melbourne offers exclusive access to hidden stories of the built environment.

Government arts funding over time: are we ahead or behind?

Drilling down into aspects of public arts funding reveals some important trends.

Miles Franklin shortlist 2024

Small press publishers dominate the shortlist for this year’s Miles Franklin Award.

The best TV shows of 2024 so far – as decided by our critics

Discover the best TV shows of 2024 so far, as reviewed by the critics at our sister site, ScreenHub.

Fringe festival furore as state’s US$32 million arts budget vetoed

Fringe festivals have reacted with shock to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ vetoing all arts funding on the basis that some money would go to so-called ‘sexual’ fringe festivals.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Musical review: Beauty and the Beast the Musical, Her Majesty’s Theatre ★★★★

A fun night out for the whole family thanks to theatrical magic and big budget spectacle.

Book review: Excitable Boy: Essays on Risk, Dominic Gordon ★★★★

Dominic Gordon’s first book takes us down Melbourne’s lesser known paths.

Exhibition review: Gauguin’s World, National Gallery of Australia ★★★1/2

Gauguin may have lived abroad, but did he ever really leave Paris? This exhibition explains.

Theatre review: Master Class, Ensemble Theatre ★★★★★

Terrence McNally’s play about opera legend Maria Callas gives us a masterclass in stagecraft.

Jobs and education chatter this week

Lesser known tax deductions for creative freelancers

What are some of the tax deductions creatives can and can’t claim?

Why being a peer can help your career (sponsored)

Creative Australia is seeking applications for its next pool of peers – it’s a paid role and can strengthen your professional development.

5 tips for debut authors

Congratulations on your first book. It’s been a heady ride. But what now?

Exit interview: AGSA’s Lisa Slade on blurring the zones

For Lisa Slade the lines between education and curatorial leadership have always been blurred. ArtsHub speaks with her on leaving the Art Gallery of South Australia for the University of Melbourne.

So you want my arts job: Interpretation and Content Development Officer

In her role of interpretation at the Museum of Australian Democracy, Alice McKenzie Ebbels deals with history rather than languages.

And continuing in our top reads for another week is:

What not to do at tax time

Avoid making these four mistakes to ensure a smooth tax time.

