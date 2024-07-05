News

This week's arts news and trending topics

This week's top arts news stories and most read reviews.
5 Jul 2024
Gina Fairley
Man sitting on chair outside with paper pages raining down on him. Arts news.

Arts News. Photo: Dmitry Ratushnyh, Unsplash.

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From funding to finalists – the Miles Franklin shortlist, top TV shows, and funding trends – these were your top reads this week.

Doors open to Melbourne’s (hidden) architectural gems
From the heritage-listed to private residences, Open House Melbourne offers exclusive access to hidden stories of the built environment.

Government arts funding over time: are we ahead or behind?
Drilling down into aspects of public arts funding reveals some important trends.

Miles Franklin shortlist 2024
Small press publishers dominate the shortlist for this year’s Miles Franklin Award.

The best TV shows of 2024 so far – as decided by our critics
Discover the best TV shows of 2024 so far, as reviewed by the critics at our sister site, ScreenHub.

Fringe festival furore as state’s US$32 million arts budget vetoed
Fringe festivals have reacted with shock to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ vetoing all arts funding on the basis that some money would go to so-called ‘sexual’ fringe festivals.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Musical review: Beauty and the Beast the Musical, Her Majesty’s Theatre ★★★★
A fun night out for the whole family thanks to theatrical magic and big budget spectacle.

Book review: Excitable Boy: Essays on Risk, Dominic Gordon ★★★★
Dominic Gordon’s first book takes us down Melbourne’s lesser known paths.

Exhibition review: Gauguin’s World, National Gallery of Australia ★★★1/2
Gauguin may have lived abroad, but did he ever really leave Paris? This exhibition explains.

Theatre review: Master Class, Ensemble Theatre ★★★★★
Terrence McNally’s play about opera legend Maria Callas gives us a masterclass in stagecraft.

More recent reviews

Jobs and education chatter this week

Lesser known tax deductions for creative freelancers
What are some of the tax deductions creatives can and can’t claim?

Why being a peer can help your career (sponsored)
Creative Australia is seeking applications for its next pool of peers – it’s a paid role and can strengthen your professional development.

5 tips for debut authors
Congratulations on your first book. It’s been a heady ride. But what now?

Exit interview: AGSA’s Lisa Slade on blurring the zones
For Lisa Slade the lines between education and curatorial leadership have always been blurred. ArtsHub speaks with her on leaving the Art Gallery of South Australia for the University of Melbourne.

So you want my arts job: Interpretation and Content Development Officer
In her role of interpretation at the Museum of Australian Democracy, Alice McKenzie Ebbels deals with history rather than languages.

And continuing in our top reads for another week is:

What not to do at tax time
Avoid making these four mistakes to ensure a smooth tax time.

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Woman in jeans and red jumper reading a book inside with warm drink.
News

Winter warmers: 18 new art books to curl up with

Warm up with these new art publications hot off the press.

Gina Fairley
Ability Fest. Five men in black T shirts are in front of festival crowd, one on the right is in a wheelchair, smiling and holding a microphone.
News

Ability Fest returns and expands to Queensland

The music festival with inclusion baked into its DNA returns this October.

Madeleine Swain
Two panels. On the left is a blonde woman with glasses and a black top. On the right is a cover of a book with 'The Cautious Traveller's Guide to the Wastelands' written in black. The cover is black and tan with a picture of an incoming train.
Reviews

Book review: The Cautious Traveller’s Guide to the Wastelands, Sarah Brooks

A sweeping novel of strange lands, mysterious characters, and a train journey that will change the world.

Jemimah Brewster
Two panels. On the left is a headshot of a man. He's tanned with short cropped grey hair and wearing a black top. On the right is the cover of a book with 'The Afterlife Confessor' in neon pink and 'Last call for tell all' in neon blue. There is a picture of tombstones in a graveyard in pink and blue shades.
Reviews

Book review: The Afterlife Confessional, Bill Edgar

A unique and heady mix of bereavement, repentance, revenge and regret.

Erich Mayer
A man and a woman are sitting on the ground holding each other. She is crying.
Reviews

Theatre review: Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Comedy Theatre

Edward Albee's excoriating exploration of an embattled marriage returns for a modern spin.

Vanessa Francesca
