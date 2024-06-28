Doors open to Melbourne’s (hidden) architectural gems

Open House Melbourne Weekend (27-28 July) provides the opportunity to visit some of the city’s best hidden architectural masterpieces, including a private residence designed by Australian modernist architect, Robin Boyd, not previously opened to the public.

The 2024 program is centred on the theme RE/DISCOVER your City and offers different perspectives on the built environment.

Over 170 buildings will open their doors over the two days, from the Essendon Incinerator and Hawthorn Tram Depot to the new Whitehorse Performing Arts Centre, The Round, and the renovated Koorie Heritage Trust.

The importance of architecture traverses disciplines, with Truganina Explosives Reserve, The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity, the Royal Melbourne Yacht Squadron and ArtBank all open for new discoveries.

Guided tours include the intimate Eye Open Ride: Stories from the Streets, in which people can jump on a scooter in the CBD with caseworkers from Launch Housing to hear first-hand perspectives from people working with those experiencing homelessness. It’s an especially pertinent concern in the city, with Victoria’s homeless population being five times the national average and Melbourne ranked number one out of 88 electorates.

ANZ’s Gothic Bank on Collins Street welcomes visitors to the new banking museum and the Verdon Chambers: 10 rooms featuring valuable artworks and ornate features and which are not usually open to the public.

Even familiar infrastructure will offer fresh perspectives, such as stepping into the pitch of AAMI Park and walking across the rooftops of Collingwood Yards.

Open House Melbourne’s Executive Director and Chief Curator, Dr Tania Davidge says, ‘Open House Melbourne Weekend is a chance for the curious at heart and lovers of architecture to discover new places and spaces in their city, to re-examine what they have perhaps overlooked and reconnect with beloved favourites.

‘This year we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of [the] Victorian Heritage Register; an important milestone for the many significant places and objects protected by the Register, many of which are in this year’s program.’

WOWOWA Magic, part of Open House Melbourne Weekend 2024. Photo: Supplied.

Altogether, the 2024 program offers 78 heritage buildings to explore, including 10 private Melbourne residences, 27 exhibitions and nearly 30 talks with designers and artists.

This year’s Open House Melbourne Heritage Address will be presented by architectural photographer John Gollings, while a keynote reflects on the importance of ‘This is Public: RE/DISCOVER your City’.

