This week’s arts news and trending topics

Darlinghurst Theatre Company placed into voluntary administration

The company made the surprise announcement online.

How do you move a 13-tonne sculpture?

Lindy Lee’s enormous $14 million sculpture Ouroboros makes its way to Canberra with a police escort across three states.

Understanding Create NSW’s funding reframe

Your questions answered about Create NSW’s rejigged funding model.

What a surge in art prize entrants reveals about arts participation in Australia

Many Australian art prizes are receiving record entries. The reasons behind this growth suggests some shifting dynamics are at play.

What a $20 million lifeline for Sydney’s cultural life buys

‘Our creative workforce increasingly can’t afford to live or work here,’ Clover Moore, Lord Mayor. ArtsHub looks at the City of Sydney’s new cultural strategy.

Art world remembers Australia’s oldest painter, Guy Warren

Celebrating the remarkable life and legacy of painter Guy Warren, who died last week.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Exhibition review: Pharaoh, NGV International ★★★★★

This is an exhibition that demonstrates how we can still surprise and shift up how we can show Egyptian artefacts in our times.

Theatre review: The Woman in Black, Athenaeum ★★★★1/2

A powerful production of this acclaimed British thriller has commenced its Australian nationwide tour and is currently in Melbourne’s Athenaeum Theatre.

Dance review: Horizon, Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House ★★★★

Bangarra Dance Theatre’s darkly beautiful new production draws upon the ancient roots of both Australian and New Zealand First Nations cultures.

Jobs and education chatter this week

5 tips when applying for an arts grant

It certainly isn’t easy to land a creative grant, but here are some tips to ensure your entry has the best chance possible.

5 tips for finding a literary agent

So you have your manuscript ready, but how do you go about finding an agent to represent you?

7 signs of severe creative burnout

Almost everyone experiences creative droughts, but how can you tell when you’re genuinely putting your health at risk?

Value starts with self-value, then honours follow

If we want to see more artists and arts workers included in the Order of Australia, we need to nominate them.

