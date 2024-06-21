News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

We break it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.
21 Jun 2024
Gina Fairley
Arts news.

Arts news. Photo: Pexels, Liza Cummings.

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. These were your top reads this week.

Darlinghurst Theatre Company placed into voluntary administration
The company made the surprise announcement online.

How do you move a 13-tonne sculpture?
Lindy Lee’s enormous $14 million sculpture Ouroboros makes its way to Canberra with a police escort across three states.

Understanding Create NSW’s funding reframe
Your questions answered about Create NSW’s rejigged funding model.

What a surge in art prize entrants reveals about arts participation in Australia
Many Australian art prizes are receiving record entries. The reasons behind this growth suggests some shifting dynamics are at play.

What a $20 million lifeline for Sydney’s cultural life buys
‘Our creative workforce increasingly can’t afford to live or work here,’ Clover Moore, Lord Mayor. ArtsHub looks at the City of Sydney’s new cultural strategy.

Art world remembers Australia’s oldest painter, Guy Warren
Celebrating the remarkable life and legacy of painter Guy Warren, who died last week.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Exhibition review: Pharaoh, NGV International ★★★★★
This is an exhibition that demonstrates how we can still surprise and shift up how we can show Egyptian artefacts in our times.

Theatre review: The Woman in Black, Athenaeum ★★★★1/2
A powerful production of this acclaimed British thriller has commenced its Australian nationwide tour and is currently in Melbourne’s Athenaeum Theatre. 

Dance review: Horizon, Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House ★★★★
Bangarra Dance Theatre’s darkly beautiful new production draws upon the ancient roots of both Australian and New Zealand First Nations cultures. 

Jobs and education chatter this week

5 tips when applying for an arts grant
It certainly isn’t easy to land a creative grant, but here are some tips to ensure your entry has the best chance possible.

5 tips for finding a literary agent
So you have your manuscript ready, but how do you go about finding an agent to represent you?

7 signs of severe creative burnout
Almost everyone experiences creative droughts, but how can you tell when you’re genuinely putting your health at risk?

Value starts with self-value, then honours follow
If we want to see more artists and arts workers included in the Order of Australia, we need to nominate them.

And continuing in our top reads for this month:

Read: 29 things you should not forget to claim at tax time

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

Julia Slater-Allan and Sam Corr in ‘Cutting Onions’. Photo: Supplied. A woman sitting on the countertop based in purple light in a domestic sitting, gesturing to a man wearing a black hoodie.
Reviews

Theatre review: Cutting Onions, The MC Showroom

A visual extravaganza about modern relationships.

Catherine C Turner
Natalie Gamsu. Photo: Marija Ivkovic. A person smiling brightly wearing a red top and black skirt, which she is holding in her hand.
Reviews

Theatre review: Shrapnel, fortyfivedownstairs

A production that celebrates Natalie Gamsu and invites the Jewish South African community to recall memories of their formative years.

Jenna Schroder
James Joyce (Tref Gare) performing his spider dance in ‘ Samuel Beckett and the Rainbow Girl’. Photo: Jody Jane Stitt.
Reviews

Theatre review: Samuel Beckett and the Rainbow Girl, St Martin’s Theatre

A new play exploring Irish novelist James Joyce’s Paris years in the 1920s.

Catherine C Turner
Miles Astray, 'FLAMINGONE', 2024, entered into the 1839 Awards AI category and subsequently disqualified. Photo: Courtesy of the artist. The pink body of a flamingo with this head hidden, standing on a white sandy beach.
News

Human artist beats AI, but it's coming back with a vengeance

While a non-AI image has taken out a win at an AI awards program, news of Meta scraping social posts…

Celina Lei
Why is a Holden Torana next to a Henry Ottmann? Image: 'Namedropping' installation view at Mona. Photo: Mona/Jesse Hunniford. A car and a painting sit in juxtaposition across two starkly different exhibition spaces.
Features

Mona's big flex – how David Walsh wrote himself into the books

'Namedropping' is an all-consuming exhibition about questioning status, but by doing so, Mona owner David Walsh has cunningly bolstered his…

Celina Lei
