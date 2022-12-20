This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following article contains names of people who have died.

Darwin Festival rejects $200,000 sponsorship offer

The Festival Board has rejected a sponsorship offer from an arts and environmental coalition on the basis it may adversely affect the Festival’s independence.

From dust to universe: Tomás Saraceno opens at Mona

An artist who can ‘change the world with beautiful things’ – Mona’s latest exhibition features the work of Tomás Saraceno with First Nations collaborations.

ChatGPT AI generated art critic

ArtsHub puts ChatGPT to the test as an art critic.

Vale Robert Adamson, poet of the Hawkesbury River

Adamson was widely feted in his five-decade career as a poet, publisher and editor.

More arts news.

The year that was: ArtsHub‘s wraps for 2022

Top reviews for the week

Exhibition Review: Alice in Wonderland, WA Museum ★★★★★

A world class exhibition revealing the history of Alice and the magic of Wonderland.

Book review: The Other Olivia, Tamara M Bailey ★★★★

A tightly constructed sci-fi of international proportions, influenced by the Canadian series Orphan Black and The Matrix, but set in Western Australia.

Opera review: A Christmas Carol ★★★★

Victorian Opera’s updated Melburnian take on Dickens’ classic morality tale brings a new perspective to the social problems of our time.

Dance review: PIECES 2022 ★★★★

An experimental wonder displaying the radical power of contemporary dance.

Exhibition review: How I See It: Blak Art and Film ★★★★★

ACMI’s exhibition showcasing First Nations creators is provocative, bold and brave.

More recent reviews.

Career chatter this week

What we learned: top 10 career lessons from 2022

From elitist internships to flexibility bolstering self-worth, succession planning problems and the good in bad reviews – ArtsHub looks at the lessons from 2022.

Circus Oz announces new General Manager

‘It fills me with joy and excitement to become part of the Circus Oz family,’ says producer and director Alonso Pineda.

Opera Australia appoints Jo Davies as Artistic Director

The award-winning Welsh director will relocate to Australia in late 2023; Lindy Hume will curate a 2024 summer season in the interim.

More careers articles.

Winners this week

Head On Photo Festival 2022 announced its People’s Choice winners. In the Portrait category, Marika Lortkipanidze’s The invisible doors was a public favourite, with Demetris Koilalous’ Untitled taking out the accolade in the Landscape category and Gillian Wang’s Losing myself named the Student Awards People’s Choice winner. Find out more.

Music Victoria Awards 2022 winners feature headliners Baker Boy, Julia Jacklin, Mo’Ju, Emma Donovan and Harvey Sutherland this year. Following his success at the 2022 ARIA Awards, Baker Boy once again stole the show with three awards, including Best Regional Act, Best Song and Best Album. Emma Donovan picked up Best Group for Emma Donovan and The Putbacks, with Noongar woman and Naarm artist Bumpy taking out the Archie Roach Foundation Award for Emerging Talent. Best Musician was pop artist Xani Kolac and Julia Jacklin took out Best Solo Artist. The Arts Access Amplify Award celebrating D/deaf and disabled musicians in Victoria went to Evelyn Ida Morris, and the MAV Diasporas Award for culturally and linguistically diverse creatives went to Charles Maimarosia. For the full list of winners.

Linden New Art’s 2022 Postcard Show announced the winners of its 32nd iteration, featuring works that are no larger than 8 by 10 inches. The Abstract Encouragement Award and Clothesline Award: Best Domestic Space went to Aylsa McHugh for Requiem for Straus. Winning The Henry: Best Abstract Award was Di Quick with Floods, a textured piece showing a bird’s-eye landscape created with twig wood and acrylic. Carolina Arsenii’s Unknown Object #3 took out the Artist Encouragement Award, and Susan Mountford had two wins this year: the Art Meets Science Award with Solution for Shifting Demand and Best Work on Paper with Aid to Simplified Ordering. The First Nations Award went to Leslie Stanley for Echidna. Find the full list of winners. The exhibition runs until 26 February 2023.

Chunky Move announced its 2023-24 Choreographer in Residence will be Melanie Lane. Lane is an Australian choreographer and performer of Javanese/European cultural heritage. Dividing her time between Naarm/Melbourne and Ngunnawal/Canberra, she works across visual arts, theatre, music and film. Her choreographic work interrogates physical and social realities to create surreal futures that are confounded, broken and reconfigured. Lane will receive $120,000 over the two years, including a direct contribution of $50,000 in artist fees and $70,000 towards the commission of a major work in the second year of the tenure.

Double bassist, vocalist and composer Helen Svoboda and violist Katie Yap were announced as Musica Viva Australia’s FutureMakers 2023, a program nurturing emerging chamber music leaders. Celebrated for her albums, including Vegetable Bass and Since Subito, Svoboda has performed alongside Cory Smythe, Sebastian Gramss, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and the Australian Art Orchestra. Yap is a founding member of prog-Baroque quartet Croissants & Whiskey, the Chrysalis Trio and crossover folk/Baroque group Wattleseed Ensemble. Svoboda and Yap will be supported to create ambitious performance projects throughout the two-year program.

HOTA, Home of the Arts announced winners of the new Young Crop Photography Award, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the Josephine Ulrick and Win Schubert Photography Award. Four winners were selected by Tracy Cooper-Lavery, HOTA Director of Gallery and Visual Arts in age categories: 5-7 years, 8-11 years, 12-14 years and 15-17 years. The winning works are Looking From the Car Window by June Chapman (age 5, NSW), Possum Magic by Bella Rojas (age 9, Qld), Two Boys Walk Around School by Cameron Spencer (age 14, NSW) and State Lights by Dominic Waite (Age 16, Qld). The finalists’ works are being shown as part of the Josephine Ulrick and Win Schubert Photography Award exhibition currently on view at HOTA.

Four First Nations artists have been selected to take part in the inaugural Bunurong Fieldwork Residency at McClelland in Victoria: Robert Fielding (Kaurna, SA), Amala Groom (Wiradjuri, NSW), Caleb Nichols-Mansell (Lutruwita, Tas) and Steaphan Paton (Gunai, Monero, Vjc). The artists will live in at McClelland’s studio cottage over a period of six to 12 weeks each during 2023-24, developing detailed concept proposals for a permanent site-specific public artwork. While in residence, each artist will be supported by McClelland to engage with Bunurong history, culture and community to develop a concept proposal for a public artwork that will have a direct relationship with, and be in response to, the Bunurong culture and heritage of the land on which it will be based. One of the four major artwork proposals will be commissioned to a value of up to $1.5 million. The work will be fabricated and installed by 2025 on the Peninsula Link freeway.

The 2023 Critical Path Choreographic Research Fellows are Jade Dewi Tyas Tunggal (Australia-Asia Research Fellow), Amy Zhang (Digital Fellow), Jo Clancy (First Nations Fellow) and Geraldine Balcazar (Regional Fellow). The program will deliver artist-led practice-based research and professional development across NSW. Find out more about the 2023 fellows.

2022 Solid Screen Awards have gone to five Aboriginal women representing a variety of roles in different media platforms and communities from across Australia. The annual Solid Awards honour those who have long-standing and also emerging careers in the screen arts. The 2022 Solid Photographer Award has gone to Gertrude Davis of Gugu-Yimithirr and Kuku Yalanji heritage, who grew up on the Atherton Tableland in Far North Queensland. Davis has worked as a documentary photographer across the country and in 2015 she acted in the short film On Stage, which was filmed in Cairns. Whadjuk Noongar media presenter from Boorloo/Perth Narelda Jacobs, has taken out the Solid Screen Leadership Award for her two-decade career at Network 10. The 2022 Solid Screen Festival Director Award went to Australia-born, France-based Greta Morton Elangué. In 2016, she founded Festival du Cinéma Aborigène Australien, the only film festival dedicated to Indigenous Australian cinema based outside Australia. Lorraine Mafi-Williams (1940-2001) was posthumously acknowledged for her work with a 2022 Solid Screen Trail Blazer Award, alongside Arrernte and Anmatjerre woman, Rosalie Kunoth-Monks (1937-2022).

Woollahra Council has unveiled its most significant commission to date with a major new work by Lindy Lee, located in the picturesque Blackburn Gardens at Woollahra Gallery, Redleaf. Symbolic of the diversity of Woollahra’s community, One Bright Pearl, a 260-kilogram mirror-polished stainless steel sculpture, measuring two metres in diameter, and reflects on new beginnings and modern migration. The work was selected by Woollahra Council’s Public Art Panel comprising the Mayor of Woollahra Susan Wynne, former Mayor Toni Zeltzer, Director of Art Gallery of New South Wales Michael Brand, Jillian Broadbent AC, David Gonski AC and Scott Perkins, with the guidance of curator Holly Williams. One Bright Pearl is one in a series of five works by Lee, with the first in this edition installed in Norfolk, Virginia, US. The commission received principal support from the Carla Zampatti Foundation and other donors.

Lindy Lee, ‘One Bright Pearl’, at Woollahra Gallery. Photo: Steven Siewert.

The 2023 Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards Shortlist features 28 works by Australia’s top authors, poets and playwrights, including works by formerly detained academic Kylie-Moore Gilbert, Torres Strait Islander dramatist John Harvey and artist Matt Ottley. Represented in the shortlist are stories exploring memory, family, power and class, with settings ranging from modern day rural Australia to World War I era Greece and colonial Sri Lanka. Winners are to be announced on 2 February 2023. Find out more.