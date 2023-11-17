This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? The impact free arts studios could have on the sector, stripping off in the name of art, the paintings that illustrate a class action, and more: these are the news stories that have caught your eye:

A new era shaped by artists’ studio needs

What 350 free artist studios mean for the future of Australia’s arts ecology. ArtsHub speaks with Artspace directors.

Nude in the name of art on Brisbane’s iconic Story Bridge

Visual artist Spencer Tunick’s 2023 Brisbane-based work Tide is a prequel for bigger things to come in 2024 as part of the inaugural Melt Open.

The art story behind the $180 million class action win led by Mervyn Street

A recent class action over stolen wages has brought past injustices to light. The paintings of the case’s Lead Applicant, Gooniyandi artist Mervyn Street, reveal even more about this history.

Tony Burke talks the ‘State of the Arts’

Federal Arts Minister, Tony Burke, delivered the Inaugural State of the Arts Oration last week at Western Sydney University, and what he had to say still remains popular with you, our readers.

Hobart to host new comedy festival in 2024

‘Not many of us are going to the mainland. I’m in the lucky position where I get to tour a little bit, but for other [Hobart] comics, this will be an amazing opportunity to learn from more established people and to network in that situation. It’s like the tour is coming to us rather than us having to go to the mainland,’ says comedian Chloe Black.

More arts news

The top arts news and reviews from the Amplify Collective

Returning to Country and supporting regional arts

First Nations artists Gordon Hookey, Ivy Minniecon and curator Angelina Hurley speak about their participation in Bundaberg’s annual Milbi Festival and the importance of supporting regional First Nation arts.

The Bold and Beautiful

A series of documentary filmmaking workshops specifically for women and gender diverse people aged over 40 exemplifies the agency of human involvement.

New Ghosts take over the Old Fitz

New Ghosts Theatre, led by independent artists Lucy Clements and Emma Wright, will take the reins of Sydney’s iconic Old Fitz Theatre in 2024.

Affordable Art Fairs – bridging the gap between desire and affordability

A global phenomenon, the Affordable Art Fair seeks to democratise collecting art and has announced Brisbane as its next destination.

More from the Amplify Collective

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Exhibition review: Kandinsky, AGNSW ★★★★1/2

The whisper in the space is that this exhibition makes you fall in love with Kandinsky all over again, and while it has a quieter tone than some blockbuster spectaculars, it has a currency and a pulse that remains surprisingly fresh.

Dance review: The Dream/Marguerite and Armand, Sydney Opera House ★★★★1/2

As part of its 60th anniversary programming, The Australian Ballet shows its range with two tonally-different productions.

Book review: I Don’t, Clementine Ford ★★★★

Clementine Ford shows us how life could be for women if they weren’t shackled to marriage.

Theatre review: Vietgone, QPAC ★★★★★

An inventive and genre-bending live-action theatrical cartoon that superbly captures the epic narratives of lives shaped by history.

Performance review: FEAST Festival, Adelaide ★★★★★

Adelaide’s LGBTQIA+ Festival is here, and showcasing some incredible local talent.

More recent reviews

Jobs and education chatter this week

9 ways to help you deal with creative rejection

Hearing “no” is never easy, but recovering from rejection is a necessary part of the artist’s life. Rochelle Siemienowicz has compiled some first aid strategies to help with the pain.

Setting in motion: what Ireland’s basic income pilot could mean for Australia

The success of the national campaign that established Ireland’s Basic Income for the Arts pilot scheme offers a range of insights.

ACMI announces new programs for teachers and students for 2024

Amping up the digital literacy and creativity of students and teachers is a key focus for the national museum for screen culture.

How to pitch your work to a festival director

Three Australian festival directors offer tips on pitching your art for inclusion in their events.

More careers articles

Have you checked out our new Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great new feature to make it easier to find career stories.