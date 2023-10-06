This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? Simply it was new musicals, gutsy topics about Pacific Art and queering climate, as well as chatting to artists about their side jobs. This is the arts news that caught your attention:

The other work

Independent artists often do other work alongside their art making, but how does it sit within their arts practice as a whole?

Groundhog Day musical in a Melbourne exclusive

Another big musical is heading to Melbourne in 2024.

Gutsy topics need level ground to find momentum (sponsored)

Pacific diaspora and “queering climate” – topics leading conversations for change in the groundbreaking Talanoa Forum with Yuki Kihara at Powerhouse and Chau Chak Wing Museum.

How a year-round festival programming plan aims to offer arts workers greater job security

By rolling out a range of special projects year-round, Perth Festival aims to provide more secure longer-term contracts for staff while also building the cultural tourism market.

And for a second week running:

Vale Ted Snell – ‘a force for the West’

A tireless advocate for the arts in Western Australia, Ted Snell leaves a legacy that encouraged students, artists and colleges to strive high.

The top arts news from the Amplify Collective

Patrick Gunasekera and Georgi Ivers: two artists and their journeys in crip time

Care can come in the form of time, patience, flexibility and community engagement in a world that still poses so many barriers.

Regeneration: empowering artists with a landmark art collection

Deloitte worked with Art Pharmacy to curate a new art collection in the award-winning Quay Quarter Tower, Sydney. ArtsHub takes a tour.

Ballet on the road: what goes into a regional ballet tour

Regional touring takes ballet out of its traditional and rigid contexts, and opens up viewing experiences to audiences around Australia

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Theatre review: My Sister Jill, Southbank Theatre ★★★★

The star pairing of writer Patricia Cornelius and director Susie Dee transforms this book to stage adaptation into something poignant and powerful.

Book review: Eventually Everything Connects, Sarah Firth ★★★★★

This debut graphic novel is a series of visual essays that explore interconnectedness.

Exhibition review: Savanhdary Vongpoothorn, Campbelltown Arts Centre ★★★★

Savanhdary Vongpoothorn delivers a powerful exhibition that demands our attention.

Musical review: The Little Mermaid, Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, WA ★★★★★

Better than Broadway, this production was perfectly cast, exquisitely choreographed and aesthetically executed.

Dance Review: Strictly Gershwin, QPAC ★★★★★

A welcome return tribute offers a sparkling production and splendid dancing from Queensland Ballet.

Jobs and education chatter this week

Mind Games: crafting better conversations around mental health, gaming and tech

Immersive artist Darren Vukasinovic wants to see more nuanced conversations around mental health and video games.

How risk aversion is impacting insurance for artists

Elevated working platforms sending insurance sky-high for arts workers and artists.

And returning again, at the top of readers’ lists this week, were two stories from the archive, proving them as enduring concerns for sector:

Artist burnout is not a mental health issue – it is a labour issue (Amplify Collective)

Reframing burnout in labour terms would implicitly shift our approach to advocacy around artist well-being.

The 10 best performance review questions to ask your manager

Whether you are a manager yourself, or an arts professional stepping into your annual performance review, ArtsHub arms you with the best questions to ask.

