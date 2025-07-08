Glow: creative experiences designed for babies delivered to your doorstep

News

Touring regionally, Glow brings artistic experiences for babies and carers to their doorstep.
8 Jul 2025 11:19
Carer playing creatively with a newborn at home. Glow

‘Glow’ is an creative digital experience for newborns. Photo: Pia Johnson.

Have you ever heard of an exhibition that is delivered to your doorstep? Glow is an initiative created by award-winning Victorian company Threshold and funded by Creative Australia’s Playing Australia, which has been designed specifically for parents, carers and babies.

Life with a newborn can be challenging, especially bundling up and getting out. Glow offers a rare gift – a way to feel less alone and to connect with your newborn in the comfort of your home. A fully digital arts experience, Glow is audio-led and includes a suite of poetic, sensory rich engagements to share with a baby or infant. And the best part – it can be accessed 24/7 – the time dictated by a young child.

Threshold co-Director Sarah Lockwood says, “[Glow] honours the exhaustion, beauty and unpredictability of life with a new baby. We’re so excited to bring it to regional communities in a way that supports their rhythms, not ours.”

The program is currently being rolled out across five regional communities as part of the Glow digital tour.

The response to its pilot program was exceptional – 100% of surveyed parents said Glow made them feel more connected to their baby through the creative experience.

Glow: reimagining touring the arts

The tour is a demonstration of how digital art can be locally embedded, widely accessible and emotionally meaningful.

Glow’s creators explain: “In a bold reimagining of what an arts tour can be, a new digital experience is meeting families where they are – not in theatres or galleries, but in living rooms and playgroups across regional Australia.”

Adding, “As more arts organisations grapple with how to reach families in sustainable, inclusive ways, the Glow tour offers a blueprint for hybrid touring: one that lowers carbon impact, strengthens local partnerships, and prioritises flexibility, care and belonging.”

Glow is touring regional Australia through local partnerships with councils, arts organisations, festivals and playgroups – bringing creative connection directly into families’ daily lives.

The program is now being shared across: Bunbury Regional Art Gallery (WA), Eastern Riverina Arts (NSW), Country Arts SA and Yorke Peninsula Council (SA) and Geelong Arts Centre and Mount Alexander Shire Council (VIC).

Read: The joys and challenges of making art for babies

Glow: how does it work?

The experiences are short and simple and are designed to fit into a newborn’s rhythm.

Glow gently transforms everyday parenting moments into moments of connection, curiosity and calm.

Guided by the voices of performers Zindzi Okenyo, Miranda Tapsell and Stephen Sheehan, families are invited to pause, play, breathe and bond. The care the artists put into creating these baby-sized moments of connection is also present in the website design, which links to local support services in each region.

Glow is the latest creation from the team behind the internationally acclaimed Rain, a theatre installation for babies that has toured festivals and galleries across the world.

Glow is available as a paid subscription, or be used on demand.

