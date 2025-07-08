On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Yirra Yaakin announces its new Executive Director

Natalie Jenkins has been appointed at the renowned Indigenous theatre company’s Executive Director and will commence in the role on 25 August 2025, following an extensive national search.

One of Western Australia’s most respected arts leaders, Jenkins brings more than 30 years of executive leadership across the arts, culture, community and commercial sectors. Her career has spanned roles as CEO, strategic adviser and non-executive director, with a strong focus on transformation, collaboration and cultural integrity.

Her most recent role has been as CEO of Short Back and Sidewalks, a national charity dedicated to helping the homeless and those experiencing poverty. Jenkins’ extensive experience in the theatre sector includes six years as co-CEO and Executive Director of Black Swan State Theatre Company and, alongside Artistic Director Matthew Lutton, as General Manager of ThinIce, an independent theatre company that partnered with leading festivals and performing arts organisations across Australia.

Prior to that Jenkins held leadership positions at Block Branding, Perth Theatre Company, Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA), Theatre North and was a sessional academic at Edith Cowan University. She currently serves as Chair of Seesaw magazine, Deputy Chair of the national board of Performing Lines and is a Board Member of FutureNow, a multi-sector workforce development advisory body to the WA Government. She is also a member of the WAAPA Arts and Cultural Management Consultative Committee.

Chair of the Yirra Yaakin Board, Debra Miller, says, “This critical appointment follows a rigorous national search that attracted an exceptional field of candidates. Natalie is a highly experienced, values-driven leader, who brings deep sector knowledge, strategic vision and a heartfelt commitment to working with First Nations communities. Her integrity and ability to navigate the intersections between artists, government and community make her an outstanding fit for Yirra Yaakin.”

Jenkins adds, “Yirra Yaakin has long been a part of my life and my admiration for its role in Australia’s cultural landscape runs deep. I’m honoured to join this extraordinary company at such a pivotal time, and to work alongside Artistic Director Maitland Schnaars and the Board to amplify First Nations’ voices, grow the company’s impact and ensure that Aboriginal-led theatre continues to thrive on local, national and international stages.”

Schnaars concludes,” Natalie brings a powerful combination of strategic leadership and deep respect for artistic vision. Her proven ability to turn creative ambition into sustainable action – and her strong record of working in partnership with Artistic Directors – will be a great asset.”

Currently presenting the 30-year anniversary of one of its landmark productions, The 7 Seven Stages of Grieving, Yirra Yaakin (meaning ‘stand tall’ in Noongar language) has long been a leading voice for Aboriginal storytelling on stage. Committed to ensuring that Aboriginal theatre remains under Aboriginal control, the company nurtures the next generation of Aboriginal artists and cultural leaders, celebrating the richness, diversity and strength of First Nations cultures through its award-winning education and engagement programs.

Natalie Jenkins. Photo: Sam Harris.

Artspace farewells Interim Executive Director Michelle Newton and welcomes Victor Wang

Producer and presenter of Asia Pacific contemporary art, Artspace’s multi-platform approach to programming includes new commissions, exhibitions, performances, studio residencies, publishing, public programs, learning and outreach initiatives and advocacy. Having joined the organisation in 2012 as Deputy Director, Michelle Newton has been serving as Interim Executive Director since May 2024. Describing her contributions to Artspace during her tenure as ‘transformative’, the organisation says, “Her legacy includes the leadership role she played in the landmark redevelopment of The Gunnery, which has helped reposition Artspace as a leading institution for contemporary art in Australia.” Having led the organisation through a period of significant change, Newton has also spent many years overseeing programming, strategic planning, fundraising, financial management and workplace culture. A strong advocate of inclusive, artist-and community-centred initiatives, she has championed First Nations artists and communities and introduced a multi-platform programming model. Her curatorial projects include Jonathan Jones: untitled (transcriptions of country) (2021–23), Taloi Havini’s Reclamation (2020) and Angelica Mesiti’s Relay League (2017), among others.

Artspace Chair Lisa Chung says, “Michelle’s contributions to Artspace over the past decade have been immense. She brings a rare blend of creative insight, strategic acumen, and deep cultural engagement… As Michelle departs Artspace, we warmly welcome Victor Wang who commences as Executive Director from 4 July 2025, following his appointment announced earlier this year.”

Newton says, “It has been a privilege to lead Artspace over the past decade alongside former Executive Director, Alexie Glass-Kantor, and an exceptional team of colleagues. The extraordinary opportunity to reimagine the organisation – both its physical spaces and its programs – has been a career highlight… I am hugely grateful to the artists I’ve had the privilege to work with. Their fearless pursuit of new ideas and ways of remaking the world continue to inspire me.”

Executive Leadership changes at Matilda Awards

The Matilda Awards Inc Executive Committee has announced the departure of three key office bearers, each of whom has played an important role in shaping the organisation’s growth and success. Chair Jan Irvine steps down after five years of service. Under her leadership, the organisation has deepened its commitment to creating a high-quality awards event promoting excellence for Queensland’s theatre industry on a national stage.

Also stepping down from the Executive Committee is Sue Rider, who has been at the helm of the Judging Panel, but is unable to continue in the role due to personal commitments. Outgoing Chair, Irvine says, “Sue Rider has played a vital role in shaping a fair, transparent and rigorous judging process. Her contributions are deeply valued by the entire Matilda Awards community, and we thank her sincerely for her commitment to integrity and impartial evaluation.”

Joining them in leaving the Committee is outgoing Secretary, Anna Loren, who has resigned. Loren has made the move, after “serving the organisation with distinction”, says the organisation, in order to take up a new role at the Media Arts and Entertainment Alliance (MEAA). That role will be as co-Chair of the MEAA’s Entertainment Diversity Committee.

“Anna’s behind-the-scenes contribution is deeply valued. Her calm efficiency and professionalism have kept the wheels turning for the organisation. It’s been a pleasure working alongside her,” says Irvine.

Announcements regarding the appointment of the new Chair, Lead Judge and Secretary will be made in the coming weeks.

Marcus Canning AM in the Rechabite Hall, 2017 before renovation works commenced. Photo: Luke Carter Wilton.

Founding Director of Rechabite Northbridge steps down

In its centenary year, The Rechabite is celebrating its return to “life as a cultural hub and creative hotspot for the people of Perth,” says Marcus Canning AM, who has decided to step down from his role as Director. The 2025 edition of the Business News Power 500 describes his tenure as follows: “Marcus Canning … established The Rechabite in 2019 after 17 years as Artrage chief executive, a time in which he founded Fringe World Festival and Rooftop Movies. [He] was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia in 2021 for service to Perth’s arts and community.”

The venue reopened in 2019 following extensive refurbishment and works across all four levels of the heritage building including the basement Goodwill Club, Double Rainbow Eating House, Hello Rooftop Bar and Rechabite Hall, with its distinctive wrap around industrial balconies added. “The fact I can tap out knowing that The Rechabite will continue to be a home for the weird, the wild and the wonderful for the foreseeable future is testament to an incredible team, many of whom I have had the absolute pleasure of working with for many, many years,” concludes Canning.

