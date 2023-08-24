News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

What's in the headlines and what people are talking about in the arts this week.
25 Aug 2023
Gina Fairley

All Arts

News in the spotlight this week. Image: Shutterstock.

Jump to:

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? From celebrating our First Peoples across the ditch, to the dismal state of arts journalism, to opportunities for manuscripts and commissions for stations, it was a big week of reads. This is what also caught your attention:

What are the manuscript submission details for Australian publishers?
ArtsHub has compiled a list of Australian publishers currently accepting manuscripts.

How can we cover the arts without arts journalists?
With mounting numbers of redundancies among specialist arts journalists, can the discipline be saved?

The First Nations exhibition drawing record audiences in Auckland, and why
Designed as an international touring exhibition, Ever Present is an exercise in self-determined exhibition-making. So, what artworks speak loudest?

Overcoming threshold anxiety
Geelong Arts Centre’s redevelopment opens the venue up to the public eye, in a way that’s deliberately designed to ensure the building is welcoming to those who may feel the arts are not for them.

The top read from The Amplify Collective

The darkness of the image
Walking Through the Darkness at the Centre for Contemporary Photography grapples with the paradoxes of darkness, technically and thematically.

Site-specific dance in the digital world
How are artists and dance companies creating a sense of place, physicality and location across a screen?

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Book review: Prudish Nation, Paul Dalgarno ★★★★1/2
Over 30 authors offer their perspectives on “unconventional” relationships in this terrific book from ArtsHub‘s esteemed colleague over at sister site, ScreenHub.

Performance review: Catastrophes, PICA, WA ★★★★1/2
This performance piece is hard to describe, but easy to love.

Theatre review: Ladies Who Wait, Subiaco Arts Centre, WA ★★★★
A fun historical romp, not to be taken seriously, but to be seriously enjoyed.

Exhibition review: Open Borders, John Curtin Gallery ★★★★1/2
Contemporary arts and curatorial practice open a dialogue with regional and remote Western Australia.

Education and career chatter this week

Seven career lessons from intergenerational artists
Career journeys offer many pathways. A group of artists aged from 26 to 66, share advice on managing the options and the opportunities.

Me and my mentor: Britt Salt and Hannah Gartside
Visual artists Britt Salt and Hannah Gartside are both interested in real bodies moving through their installations. They were paired as part of the VCA Masters Mentoring program.

Calling for an artist and a writer to transform a station (sponsored)
There is an opportunity for two creatives to envisage major signature artworks as part of the South Geelong to Waurn Ponds Duplication.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Opinions & Analysis

Talking about languages and why sovereign peoples don’t want to be called Indigenous

A recent panel discussed the importance of language and self-determination for First Nations people.

Gina Fairley
News

More signs of arts media pain: powerhouse local arts mag to pause

An arts media platform that was started as a way to fill gaps in local arts coverage has announced it…

Jo Pickup
Line-up of nine people standing in front of Arts Access Victoria's office, each window displaying art images of faces
Opinions & Analysis

Mapping the future for Disability Arts in Australia

A week-long residency provided potential pathways for Deaf and Disability arts in Australia.

Caroline Bowditch
News

The launch of Creative Australia to welcome new era

Appointees announced for Creative Australia board, Music Australia Council and Creative Workplaces Council.

Celina Lei
Education & Student News

It’s Book Week but your child is too anxious to take part – 5 expert tips to save the day

Keep your expectations in check and encourage kids to take small brave steps during book week, says a psychologist.

The Conversation
