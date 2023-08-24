This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? From celebrating our First Peoples across the ditch, to the dismal state of arts journalism, to opportunities for manuscripts and commissions for stations, it was a big week of reads. This is what also caught your attention:

What are the manuscript submission details for Australian publishers?

ArtsHub has compiled a list of Australian publishers currently accepting manuscripts.

How can we cover the arts without arts journalists?

With mounting numbers of redundancies among specialist arts journalists, can the discipline be saved?

The First Nations exhibition drawing record audiences in Auckland, and why

Designed as an international touring exhibition, Ever Present is an exercise in self-determined exhibition-making. So, what artworks speak loudest?

Overcoming threshold anxiety

Geelong Arts Centre’s redevelopment opens the venue up to the public eye, in a way that’s deliberately designed to ensure the building is welcoming to those who may feel the arts are not for them.

The top read from The Amplify Collective

The darkness of the image

Walking Through the Darkness at the Centre for Contemporary Photography grapples with the paradoxes of darkness, technically and thematically.

Site-specific dance in the digital world

How are artists and dance companies creating a sense of place, physicality and location across a screen?

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Book review: Prudish Nation, Paul Dalgarno ★★★★1/2

Over 30 authors offer their perspectives on “unconventional” relationships in this terrific book from ArtsHub‘s esteemed colleague over at sister site, ScreenHub.

Performance review: Catastrophes, PICA, WA ★★★★1/2

This performance piece is hard to describe, but easy to love.

Theatre review: Ladies Who Wait, Subiaco Arts Centre, WA ★★★★

A fun historical romp, not to be taken seriously, but to be seriously enjoyed.

Exhibition review: Open Borders, John Curtin Gallery ★★★★1/2

Contemporary arts and curatorial practice open a dialogue with regional and remote Western Australia.

Education and career chatter this week

Seven career lessons from intergenerational artists

Career journeys offer many pathways. A group of artists aged from 26 to 66, share advice on managing the options and the opportunities.

Me and my mentor: Britt Salt and Hannah Gartside

Visual artists Britt Salt and Hannah Gartside are both interested in real bodies moving through their installations. They were paired as part of the VCA Masters Mentoring program.

Calling for an artist and a writer to transform a station (sponsored)

There is an opportunity for two creatives to envisage major signature artworks as part of the South Geelong to Waurn Ponds Duplication.

