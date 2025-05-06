Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

CIMAM Outstanding Museum Practices Award (International)

CIMAM, the International Committee for Museums and Collections of Modern Art, is calling for nominations for its fifth Outstanding Museum Practice Award (OMPA). This award highlights museum practices that drive structural transformation, foster deeper connections with people, communities and context, and can serve as catalysts for meaningful change. Nominations are open to modern and contemporary museum professionals worldwide.

Nominations close 27 June; learn more and nominate.

Commissions

South Side Festival 2026 (Vic)

South Side Festival in Victoria’s Frankston area is inviting expressions of interest for several commission opportunities, include two $25,000 event commissions. The festival runs from 8-17 May 2026.

EOIs close 2 June; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

City of Port Phillip 2025/26 Cultural Development Fund – Project grants (Vic)

The Cultural Development Fund (CDF) grants program has been developed by the City of Port Phillip to support artists, arts and cultural organisations and creative community projects in the City of Port Phillip with grants of up to $12,000. All art forms are accepted.

Applications close 10 June; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

SALA Festival (SA)

Registrations are open for the 2025 South Australian Living Artists (SALA) Festival, running throughout August. It’s an open-access festival for visual artists to showcase their work.

Registrations close 14 May; learn more and register.

Melbourne Fringe Festival

Artists are invited to register for Melbourne Fringe 2025’s Open Program, with artist support funds also available.

Registrations close 6 June; learn more and register.

Professional development

National Library of Australia Scholarships (ACT)

This program provides residencies to PhD students who require access to the National Library’s collections to further their postgraduate research. Each scholar receives $10,000 to support a research residency at the library.

Applications close 30 June; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Abdul Abdullah’s portrait of fellow artist Jason Phu sitting on a horse surrounded by colourful cartoon birds has won the 2025 Packing Room Prize at AGNSW. Titled No mountain high enough, the work was selected from 57 finalists in the Archibald Prize. Senior installation officer and member of the AGNSW Packing Room team, Alexis Wildman says this work “really captures the essence of the subject with the image of a lone ranger, an intrepid jokester or a quiet hero navigating the rocky terrain of today’s social climate. This immediately sparked conversation among the Packing Room team”. Phu was the best man at Abdullah’s wedding, and the two have a tight bond. “I’ve painted him as I see him, as a ceaseless adventurer who at any one time is involved in a dozen conversations on a dozen different platforms, bringing his unique perspective to one flummoxed friend or another,” says Abdullah. For more on this year’s Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prize finalists, check out ArtsHub’s Q&A with curator Beatrice Gralton.

Writing and publishing

From stripper to government bureaucrat, bakery girl to journalist, the career path of Jeanette Mrozinski has spanned many fields. Now, she has won the 2025 Calibre Essay Prize for her work, ‘Eucharist’, which is praised as “a gripping account of trauma, survival and a failing healthcare system”. The American writer has crafted “an essay of breathtaking emotional power and moral force,” say the judges, and “depicts ordinary, everyday distress in today’s America. ‘Eucharist’ outlines “a woman’s quest to obtain an anti-viral drug within 72 hours of being raped to avert the risk of contracting HIV. As the crucial minutes tick away and our protagonist rushes to yet another pharmacy, we observe the grim realities of America’s health system for those facing hard choices around unaffordable, unattainable pharmaceuticals,” continue the judges. Mrozinski says of winning the prize, “Often, the working-class stories that make it into our literature are treated as outsider art, their value appraised by their shocking degrees of desperation and humiliation that, for millions, is simply the chronic dramatic tension of everyday survival… In this desperate hour, I am truly honoured to be selected as the first American to win the Calibre Essay Prize, and so deeply heartened to know that ABR (Australian Book Review) readers are engaging with this story of individual and collective action.” This year’s runner-up is ‘The Chirp/The Scream’ by Melbourne writer Natasha Sholl, and third prize went to SA-based writer Robin Boord for ‘Consolation of Clouds’. The winning essay is published in the May issue of ABR, and the second and third-prize-winning essays will appear in the subsequent two issues.

Sweatshop has revealed the winners of the Fresh Off the Books: The Pasifika Australia Literary Initiative: Christine Afoa, Daley Rangi, Enoch Mailangi, Ayeesha Ash, Sarah Carroll, Lungol Wekina, Forever Tupou, Amrita Hepi, Taofia Pelesasa, Talia Smith, Chloe Singleton, Sela Ahosivi, Taulogomai Aii and Tahlia Bowen. Each receives a year-long scholarship, including masterclasses, one-on-one mentorship, editorial support and an honorarium of $1000. The program is led by award-winning Tongan writer, editor and community arts worker, Winnie Dunn (Dirt Poor Islanders), who will be working with the cohort of develop an anthology of Pasifika writing, to be published by NewSouth Publishing. Sweatshop and NewSouth will also be working closely with 10 Highly Commended applicants, who will each develop a short work to include in the anthology.

Shortlisted and finalists

Sydney Theatre Company’s The Picture of Dorian Gray has been nominated for a record-breaking six Tony Awards, making it the most-nominated one-person show in the history of the awards. Australian actor Sarah Snook, who plays 26 characters in this acclaimed Broadway show, has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role. She previously took out Best Actress at the UK’s 2024 Olivier Awards for the role. Kip Williams was nominated for Best Direction, and Marg Horwell for Best Costume Design as well as Best Scenic Design with David Bergman. Lighting Designer Nick Schlieper and Sound Designer Clemence Williams were also among the nominees.

The 2025 NSW Literary Awards shortlist has been announced, with $40,000, $30,000 and $10,000 category prizes on offer. The Christina Stead Prize for Fiction shortlisted titles are:

And the Douglas Stewart Prize for Non-fiction shortlisted titles are:

Deep Water by James Bradley (Penguin Random House Australia)

Bullet, Paper, Rock by Abbas El-Zein (Upswell Publishing)

Slick by Royce Kurmelovs (UQP)

Black Witness by Amy McQuire (UQP)

The Lasting Harm by Lucia Osborne-Crowley (Allen & Unwin)

Cactus Pear For My Beloved by Samah Sabawi (Penguin Random House Australia)

Shortlisted works for playwriting and scriptwriting include The Hate Race by Maxine Beneba Clarke, BAD BOY by Patricia Cornelius and Heartbreak High Season 2 Episode 8 ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ by Hannah Carroll Chapman. The winners will be announced at the start of Sydney Writers’ Festival on 19 May; view the full shortlist.

The Art Gallery of South Australia’s Ramsay Art Prize 2025 has revealed 22 finalists under the age of 40 who are now in the running for $100,000. They include Liam Fleming, Tom Polo, Shireen Taweel, Jason Phu, Stanislava Pinchuk and Miguel Aquilizan, selected from a record number of entries. Many of the finalist artists have previously exhibited at AGSA, with several from the 2024 Adelaide Biennale selection, such as Clara Adolphs and Lillian O’Neil. All works selected as finalists will be exhibited in a major exhibition at AGSA from 31 May until 31 August 2025, with the winner of the acquisitive prize to be announced on 30 May.

The black&write! Writing Fellowships shortlist of First Nations writers are Joyrah Sebasio, Angelina Hurley, Scott Wilson, Mariah Sweetman, K A Ren Wyld and Marilyn Hooper. Each year the program offers two fellowships, awarded through an unpublished manuscript competition. Each winner receives $15,000 in prize money, editorial development and a publication opportunity. The shortlisted manuscripts include adult novels, children’s books and a poetry collection. Winners will be announced on 20 May; learn more.

