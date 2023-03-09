This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

The headlines and compelling arts news that caught our readers’ attention this week were varied, with a focus on regional voices, turning down jobs and a new gallery for photography capturing readers’ intertest. This is what was top of your reading list:

Gallery transforms into Australia’s first photography museum

After 30 years of championing contemporary Australian photography, the Monash Gallery of Art will become the Museum of Australian Photography.

Regional gallery conference tackles the pressure points

Soundbites from regional galleries conference to trigger new thinking around topics of diversity, sustainability, disaster preparedness and more.

New circus centre opens in Brisbane

The Brisbane Circus Centre offers Flipside Circus a new home from which to train the next generation of circus artists.

Damn! Damage happens to artworks; how to handle it

Are corporate events putting our galleries and collections at risk? How to manage damage to artworks when it occurs.

Andy Warhol and Photography: A Social Media

Was Warhol one of the earliest social influencers? AGSA’s exhibition shows him at his most candid and collaborative.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews; these were this week’s most read reviews:

Theatre review: Dogs of Europe, Adelaide Festival ★★★★1/2

A theatrical cri de coeur and a warning to the world to ignore Russian aggression at our peril.

Exhibition review: Yoshitomo Nara ★★★★1/2

Yoshitomo Nara’s sculptural, illustrative and photographic artworks express equality, freedom and peace.

Book review: Gen F’d?, Alison Pennington ★★★★

A revolutionary economic roadmap for Australia’s disenfranchised youth.

Dance review: The Other Side, Campbelltown Arts Centre ★★★★

What’s on the other side and how do we get there?

Theatre review: Nosferatu, Malthouse ★★★★1/2

A modern telling of a classic tale plays around with a pastiche of Gothic tropes.

Career chatter this week

Why I turned down my $90k-a-year dream job

Why one writer chose a freelance life in the arts over job stability.

So you want my arts job: Art Magazine Editor

Rosy Leake is Editor of an art magazine – well two. ArtsHub catches up with her to discover what it takes to stay in touch and on time.

Artists on NAVA’s board to be paid

The National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA) has announced its commitment to pay artists, independent arts workers and/or First Nations representatives on its board.

Life as a professional podcaster and narrator

ArtsHub talks to two women who are thriving in this still relatively new industry.

