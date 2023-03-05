Gallery transforms into Australia’s first photography museum

The Monash Gallery of Art (MGA) has announced that it will become known as the Museum of Australian Photography (MAPh) after 30 years of advocating for the arts and championing Australian photography.

The Gallery was established at a time when it collected and exhibited works including, but not limited to, paintings, sculpture and photography. Now, rebranded as MAPh, it is the first of its kind in Australia to exclusively dedicate its knowledge and expertise to the collection of Australian photography.

Gallery Director, Anouska Phizacklea says in the media release: ‘Our transformation of MGA to MAPh is an incredibly significant moment in our history. It is one that celebrates the legacy of all those who have made our gallery into what it is today.’

Phizacklea highlights the history of the institution, including when, in the early 1980s, ‘we took the bold step of focusing on collecting Australian photography, becoming the only public gallery to do so in the world’.

She continues: ‘Since then, MGA has established itself as the Australian home of photography and is now home to over 3700 photographs in the collection and over that time more than 300 staff, committee members, trustees and volunteers have collectively contributed to making it into the institution it is today.’

The rebranding will include the new name and logo, but is also accompanied by the launch of MAPh’s new website, which will allow audiences to explore its collection, exhibitions and programming.

Phizacklea adds that a mix of digital and physical engagement will be vital, to create ‘thought-provoking experiences that inspire, delight and engage the mind, body and soul’.

The news comes at a time when photography is on a trajectory of growth, with the establishment of Powerhouse Photography in October last year, PHOTO 2022 claiming gold at the Melbourne Awards shortly after, more than 600 artists contributing to Head On Photo Festival 2022 and spaces like Perth Centre for Photography and Centre for Contemporary Photography championing for photography as a rigorous and critical art form.

Similarly, MAPh will play a vital role in reaching, profiling and engaging local, national and international artists and audiences, as well as cultivating a community for Australian photography and its stories.

MAPh will officially launch its rebrand on 19 March with a free community event.