This week’s arts news and trending stories

1 Sep 2023
Richard Watts

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? Clearly many of our readers feel they have a book in them, as Thuy On’s submission guide for Australian publishers ranked very highly this week. The latest news about Creative Australia (published last week) and a story about consent education in theatre also proved popular with our readers.

What are the manuscript submission details for Australian publishers?

So you’ve written what you hope is a masterpiece, but what now? Navigating the Australian publishing scene can be tricky, as many organisations have specific dates and timelines in which they will accept your manuscript for perusal. We summarise those dates and deadlines here.

The launch of Creative Australia to welcome new era

‘Under [the National Cultural Policy] Revive, the Government is delivering a new chapter for Australian arts and culture, backed by record funding. Creative Australia will bring the drive, direction and vision that Australian artists have been calling out for,’ said Minister for the Arts Tony Burke of the reimagined Australia Council, which was launched last week.

Talking about languages and why sovereign peoples don’t want to be called Indigenous

Gina Fairley reports from Aotearoa New Zealand on a recent panel discussion about the importance of language and self-determination for First Nations people.

Theatre show tackles the tricky subject of consent education

The award-winning Aotearoa New Zealand production YES YES YES is undertaking an Australian tour as consent education is mandated in schools.

More signs of arts media pain: powerhouse local arts mag to pause

An arts media platform that was started as a way to fill gaps in WA arts coverage has announced it is pausing publication.

The top read from The Amplify Collective

Queer and present danger: Part 3

The final part of this series details the careers of young drag queens, Linh Uendo and Kitty Obsidian, amid the rising threat of far right activism.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Musical review: Miss Saigon, Sydney Opera House ★★★

Haunted by a disturbing presentation of Vietnam, the production is nonetheless electrifying and moving.

Book review: Storytellers, Leigh Sales ★★★1/2

Over 30 Australian journalists offer a behind-the-scenes look at how the news is made.

Music review: Romance, QPAC ★★★★1/2

A far-ranging classical program that showcased the exceptional talents of this youthful orchestra.

Theatre review: Escaped Alone and What If If Only, Southbank Theatre ★★★★

The MTC’s Caryl Churchill double bill is technically and dramatically sound, but doesn’t fully exploit the radical force of this revered playwright.

Performance review: idk, Carriageworks ★★★★

A beguiling show exploring boundaries with three performers in a dance narrative.

Education and career chatter this week

We need to talk about money in the arts

Having open conversations about what we earn and how we manage money is the only way to a richer arts ecology.

Education in Brief: week-long strike at Melbourne University

The longest large-scale strike action at an Australian university campus in a while sees union members calling for better pay and more secure jobs.

Job opportunities increase thanks to UK collaboration

The report on the impact of the UK/Australia Season shows greater work opportunities for participating artists.

So you want my arts job: Soundscape Designer

To a layperson, Guy Webster makes cool noises for a living, but his job is far more complicated than that.

Slush pile success stories

Among the pile of unsolicited manuscripts, occasionally a couple will be picked up for publication. Here are some stories of the lucky ones.

Richard Watts

Richard Watts is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM, and serves as the Chair of La Mama Theatre's volunteer Committee of Management. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, and was awarded the status of Melbourne Fringe Living Legend in 2017. In 2020 he was awarded the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize. Most recently, Richard was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Green Room Awards Association in June 2021. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

Features

Unconformity rules at this unique celebration of place

This site-specific festival on Tasmania's remote West Coast offers locals and visitors alike an array of unique cultural experiences.

Richard Watts
News

Site-responsive arts biennale enters exciting growth phase

An immersive arts biennale is steadily strengthening its place within the Australian contemporary arts scene.

Jo Pickup
News

Opportunities and awards

Professional development opportunities for writers, visual artists, comedians and more, plus winners and finalists across the sector.

Celina Lei
Education & Student News

Education in Brief: week-long strike at Melbourne University

The longest large-scale strike action at an Australian university campus in a while sees Union members calling for better pay…

Rochelle Siemienowicz
News

Matched giving initiative aimed at growing young philanthropists

Funding the future doesn't have to start later in life. A new initiative lays that foundation.

Gina Fairley
